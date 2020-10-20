End Of Iran Arms Embargo: Aspects, Influences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 20 October 2020

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

alwaght.com
End Of Iran Arms Embargo: Aspects, Influences

Tuesday 20 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
End Of Iran Arms Embargo: Aspects, Influences

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

Alwaght- As the arms embargo on Iran expired on October 17 according to the UN resolution 2231, Tehran can now enter the global weapons market and purchase and sell, despite the White House push to reinstate the sanctions. The development is a great victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran from various angles. 

What arms can Iran sell or buy? 

According to article 5 of Annex B of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, Iran can sell or purchase arms in the following areas: 

“Supply, sale or transfer directly or indirectly from or through their territories, or by their nationals or individuals subject to their jurisdiction, or using their flag vessels or aircraft, and whether or not originating in their territories, to Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran, of any battle tanks, armored combat vehicles, large-caliber artillery systems, combat aircraft, attack helicopters, warships, missiles or missile systems, as defined for the purpose of the United Nations Register of Conventional Arms, or related materiel, including spare parts, and the provision to Iran by their nationals or from or through their territories of technical training, financial resources or services, advice, other services or assistance related to the supply, sale, transfer, manufacture, maintenance, or use of arms and related material described in this subparagraph.” 

Certainly, the end of the UN arms sanctions on Iran will enable Iran to address its military needs. But Iran is looking at the issue from another angle: It wants the end of the embargo as a chance to offer its massive military potentials and capabilities to the global markets so that it can tackle the impacts of the unilateral US sanctions on its economy. The Iranian weapons systems are cheap and reliable and such allied countries as Iraq, Venezuela, Lebanon, and Syria can be the top purchasers of them. 

What weapons does Iran need? 

The US sanctions against Iran have delivered the reverse: Iran has made triumphant Iranian advances in meeting a large part of the nation’s arms needs over the past decade. 

After being targeted by the Stuxnet cyberspace worm on its nuclear enrichment facilities in 2010, Iran massively developed its cyber capabilities over the past decade. When it comes to the ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as combat and surveillance drones, Iran stands among the world heavyweights. The successful Yemeni Ansarullah Movement’s attacks on highly sensitive oil processing facilities of the Saudi oil giant Aramco, which are being guarded diligently by the Western-provided modern air defenses and also the missile strike on the Iraq-based US military base a week after the assassination of the top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, earlier this year portrayed the substantial missile capabilities of Tehran and came to the world surprising, according to the global observers. The observers also link the Iranian power to join the exclusive club of the countries capable of sending different types of satellites as a triumph associated with high military technology. 

But Iran would be looking to procure cutting-edge military technologies to hone its military capabilities. 

In recent years, one of the main areas of the focus of the Islamic Republic has been the enhancement of missile technology. Shooting down the US’s state-of-the-art the stealth Global Hawk drone by the domestically-built interceptor, officially named 3rd Khordad, proved to the world that the Iranians managed to create a network of powerful air defense systems. Earlier, Iran had procured Russian-made S-300 systems, and additionally developed its own long-range missile system Bavar-373, outacting the Russian system. Naturally, this network need new technologies injected into it, as the country did to the Russian Kasta and Nebo SV radar systems. 

The main priority for Iran is to produce and improve military equipment at home. Douglas Barry, an analyst at the International Center for Applied Studies, says that the limited military budget of Iran pushed the country to shore up its defense industries by developing drones, guided missiles, and fast boats. Michael Clarke, of the Royal United Service Institute, says that instead of buying a lot of weapons Iran will focus on buying highly advanced weapons with utmost and effective capabilities. He continues that Iran would want the acquisition of early warning aircraft to address possible air attacks on its territory. It also buys AWACS aircraft and satellite detection services and also would improve its cyber capabilities. 

Concerning the possible weapons Iran is setting its eyes on, Henry Boyd, of International Center for Applied Studies, says that having in mind that the enemies of Iran, namely the Persian Gulf Arab governments, Tel Aviv, and Washington, may carry out anti-Iranian airstrikes, Tehran would want to sharpen its air defense potentials. 

Russia announced that it is ready to supply Iran with defense systems and Iran may want to procure S-400 long-range interception systems. If this system is too expensive for Iran, Tehran may resort to a Chinese rival as an appropriate replacement: FD-2000. 

Sirous Amerian, a visiting professor at the Center for Defense and Security Studies of the Massy University of New Zealand, believes that Iran is interested in fighter jets, logistics aircraft, and helicopters. He points to the SU-30SM and JF-17, developed by China and Pakistan, as the possible jets of choice for Iran. He said that the second fighter jet is more likely to be bought by Iran as it is about $10 million cheaper with easier maintenance. It also uses the Klimov RD-33 turbofan jet engine with which Iran has an experience of work in its MiG-29AS fleet. 

Michael Eisenstadt, the director of the Security and Defense Studies Program at the Washington-based Near East Institute, believes that in the first place Iran seeks more advanced guidance and propelling technologies for its drones, and ballistic and cruise missiles. It also needs radar-guided air-to-air missiles like the Russian R-77-1 or Chinese PL-15, and has expressed interest in Russia’s T90 tanks. 

Iran arms embargo end serves regional stability 

Definitely, the US would seize the end of Iran arms sanctions as a chance to fuel an arms race in the Persian Gulf to sell more weapons to the Arab monarchies. At the same time, it would ramp up the threadbare Iranophobia policy to press ahead with the Arab-Israeli normalization project as the embargo ends. 

The regional developments in the recent years including the confrontation of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance against the terrorist groups like ISIS in Syria and Iraq and provision of modern arms to the terrorists by the Western-Israeli-Arab alliance, military support to the deadly Saudi war on Yemen, and intervention in Libyan crisis demonstrate very well that weapons of which side are at service of destabilization and crisis.

 

Iran Arms Embargo UN Technologies

