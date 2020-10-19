Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan

At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

Monday 19 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

Alwaght- Within the next two weeks, on 3rd November 2020, the US elections will be taking place with Donald Trump as the Republican candidate on one side, and Joe Biden as the Democrat candidate on the other. The competition between the two parties will be at its peak. This event can be considered as the first time such tense competition takes place between the two major political parties within the history of the United States, leading to potential chaos and tension being created amongst them. On the one hand, Trump is pleased with the state of his recovery from coronavirus, performing among his supporters as if he is Superman and also insisting on the hypothesis of election fraud, on the other side of the story, there are Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his vice-presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, who have a clear performance lead in presidential debates by outdoing their rivals in pre-election polls.

In this breathtaking race, the American people are also unprecedentedly participating in postal voting, and all speculations suggest that in this election period we will see a record break in turnout through postal voting. However, there is also a more important issue at stake, which is the possibility of riots and civil unrest if Joe Biden wins on November 3rd.

Biden Leads National Presidential Polls

The incumbent president of the United States, Donald Trump, did not do well in his first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. By taking account the result of national presidential polls, we can clearly see that Donald Trump is failing.  His coronavirus infection worsened his status and caused him to fall further behind in the polls. An increase in the number of Trump’s tweets in recent days shows that he is very concerned and worried about falling behind in the polls.

Recently, Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading in the State of Michigan, however in North Carolina the competition between the two candidates is very close.

According to this report, In Michigan, 51% of the voters expressed their support for Biden, and 43% for Trump. More than 51% have said Biden is a better nomination in order to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, although 41% consider Trump as a more appropriate option for this matter. Some 47% of voters said Trump is a better option to run the economy, and 46% voted for Biden. In North Carolina, 48% of voters supported Biden, and 47% expressed support for Trump while 47% of poll participants said Biden was a better option to deal with the coronavirus, while 45% voted for Trump in concern of this issue. On the other hand, 52% have showed their support in favor of Trump as a better option to run the economy, while this figure is 42% in support of Biden.

Also, the latest polls and surveys conducted by the Opinium Research Institute for the British Newspaper the Guardian shows that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is 17% ahead of Donald Trump, setting a new record. The results of the Guardian's most recent poll suggest that 57% of US voters said they would vote for Biden on Election Day, while only 40% have shown support for Trump. According to this report, the Guardian's 17% poll difference is higher than that of CNN's earlier report, in which Biden led by 16% of his total 57% support compared to Trump's 41% support.

Unprecedentedly Welcoming the Postal Voting System

Considering this election will be different regarding its voting system, we should take in account that the postal voting system means a significant number of votes will be received via mail. It is estimated that more than 80 million people will vote by post in this round of elections, setting a new record in the history of US presidential elections. According to US media reports, more than 12 million people have submitted their votes in early voting so far, which is considered a new record regarding this subject. The current US president Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about the postal voting system, and has claimed that the election results will be marred and rigged.

In the past, it was the elderly who mainly sent their votes by mail, which were largely classed as conservatives and pro-Republicans, but over the past years, the working class and those whom did not wish to take time off work used the postal voting system in order to participate in the elections. This group are mainly in favor of the Democratic Party. Many are in favor of the postal voting system due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the majority of those who follow the coronavirus protocols and restrictions are pro-Democrats, the postal vote is likely to be more in favor of the Democratic nominee, however, supporters of Trump are more likely to vote in-person. Given the circumstances, Trump is now seriously seeking to deny the validity of online polls and accuse Democrats of committing organized fraud.

Concerns over Post-Election Period

Regardless of the postal voting system and the results of the polls, currently one of the most important issues that has dominated the American political community is the possibility of unrest and rebellion in the days following the election if Joe Biden wins. In fact, the possibility of a delay happening in the announcement of the postal votes has predisposed the ground for political tension in the US. Some even believe that if Trump loses the election, his extremist supporters whom are mainly also armed, will take to the streets.

The alleged kidnapping plot of Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, which was attempted by far-right groups just one month before the election is a good indication that the possibility of such violence must be taken seriously. Although the results of the in-person votes are approximately determined on election night and the following morning, the results of the US postal votes are usually delayed due to its time-consuming nature. For this reason, early results of the election are expected to change, and such an event could raise suspicion of fraud.

This is at a time when there are militia groups in the United States who are willing to take up arms to defend their principles and interests. Some of these groups are racist and are an advocate of “white supremacy”. On the other hand, there are armed black groups who also believe that they should fight back if suppressed. In 2016, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) published a report stating that in 2015, nearly 276 militia groups had been identified in the US. This figure was roughly 202 groups in 2014, an increase of 37% over a year. in 2008, the number of militia groups identified in the US was around 42, which has been on the rise ever since.

One of the militia groups that was founded in 2008 (which is still active to this day) is called the “Three Percenters”. The group is an extreme far-right American-Canadian militia movement that advocates weapons ownership and resistance to the US federal government's involvement in local and state affairs. Southern Poverty Law Center has described the group as an anti-government group. However, the group is now a fan of current US President Donald Trump. Not long ago the group's leader Chris Hill has said that the next 45 days (before the US presidential election) will be full of violence.

On November 4th when Trump wins, Democrats will go crazy and cities will burn, said the Three Percenters' leader. Regarding Biden's victory, he claimed some groups will rise up against Joe Biden's presidency, especially if it's a fraud allegation. In regard to this group, Britain’s Channel 4 has reported that if there is no clear winner on election night and neither of the candidates accepts defeat, these militia groups will probably take to the streets.

In response, Grand Master Jay, leader of the NFAC black militia group said there would be bloodshed... America will be a violent country. He also stated that they were the largest black coalition militia on the planet. There are about 432 million guns in the US right now, which means there are more guns in this country than the population, said the leader of the NFAC militia group. We answer power with power, he says. The preparedness of militia groups thru their military exercises, along with the existence of political inflammations in the US, has prepared the ground for the possibility of any internal crisis taking place. Therefore, developments in this country must be carefully followed and observed.

Overall, considering the position of the two groups, one a Biden supporter and the other a Trump supporter, indicates that there is a possibility of widespread and intense violence in the days following November 3rd, and that even federal police interference may not have much effect on curbing armed extremist groups.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

US Elections 3 November 2020 NFAC Three Percenters Joe Biden Donald Trump

