Sheikh Zakzaky's Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan

At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Questions Surround Timing, Details of Trump’s Recent Yemen Prisoner Exchange

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon

Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China

UAE at Heart of US Regional Strategy in Persian Gulf

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

All in Hariri’s Favor; Good Fortune or a Plot?

Rahmon Fifth Term Victory Amid Tajikistan Economic Troubles

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It?

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"?

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Sunday 18 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Alwaght- About five years after the Nigerian army’s massacre of the Shiite minority of the country,  not only there has been no prosecution of committers and commanders of the crime but also the spiritual leader of the Shiites of the African country Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky is illegally imprisoned without trial. 

In the shadow of intentional negligence of the government, in the past few months his family and supporters expressed concerns about his health conditions. Last week, his daughter Soheyla Zakzaky talked about the deteriorating health conditions of her father and mother in the prison due to medical negligence, adding that Shiekh Zakzaky suffered stroke twice in the prison. He is also suffering from Septicemia, blood infection or also poisoning, as a side effect of the bullet lead in his body, the daughter continued. 

She also highlighted her mother’s need for surgery as she is bears pain from wounds caused by five bullets hitting her body. She held that the authorities reject to treat her. 

Sheikh Zakzaky, also the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), was arrested in 2015 following a raid at his home by the army and police forces in Zaria, a town in the northern state of Kaduna, resulting in several deaths including his son, and deaths. During the raid, the security forces detained Zynat Ibrahim, his wife, too. 

Many rights groups and organizations condemned the attack and killing of innocent civilians. However, the government sought to distort the reality about the Zaria crime and accuse the IMN of destabilizing the country. The Supreme Court of Nigeria in 2015 ruled Sheikh Zakzaky’s freedom but the government rejected to release him with a green light from foreign backers. It constantly suppressed peaceful protests seeking his freedom. 

Israeli-Saudi secret hands behind Sheikh Zakzaky’s case 

One of the highly influential factors deriving the Nigerian government’s pressures on the Shiites and especially their leader Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife in prison is the role played by Saudi Arabia and the Israeli regime, both severely afraid of expansion of Shiite faith and the discourse of the Iranian Islamic Revolution in Africa. To check the thriving wave of conversion to Shiite Islam, they resort to all sorts of instruments, including pressures on the Arab African governments and the promotion of fundamentalist Salafi groups in Africa. 

Shortly after the incident, Saudi media published a government statement about a phone call between the Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. The Saudi ruler vowed support for Nigeria’s so-called fight against terrorism and rejected any foreign intervention in the Nigerian internal affairs. The phone was deemed apparent solidarity to Buhari and his suppression campaign against the Shiites of the country. 

Firstly, the crisis-hit Nigerian government desperately needs financial sources. To attract these sources from abroad and also to draw political support of the Saudis, the attacks on the Shiite minority have been stepped up since then. 

 Secondly, Saudi Arabia has a key role in the creation of Salafi and takfiri groups in the African country and stands as their bankroller. In 2016, a takfiri group, calling itself “Jama'at Izalat al Bid'a Wa Iqamat as Sunna”, (Society for the elimination of [religious] innovation and establishment of [Islamic] tradition), emerged. According to an AFP report, this group is one of the leading instruments of Saudi Arabia and Wahhabism in Nigeria. Nigerians were admitted through scholarship programs to the Islamic University of Madinah by Saudi Arabia only to graduate as Salafi clergy and go home to promote Salafism and serve this Saudi-centered ideology. 

The group was originally founded by Nigeria’s Scholar Ismail Idris in 1978 by Saudi funding. Today the Izala is one of the largest Salafi societies not only in Northern Nigeria, but also in the South and even in the neighboring countries (Chad, Niger, and Cameroon). It is very active in da'wah, or propagation of the faith, and especially in education. The Izala has many institutions all over the country and is influential at the local, state, and even federal levels. The group has been called a Salafist organization "that embraces a legalist and scripture centered understanding of Islam". David Commins has described it as the fruit of missionary work by the Saudi Arabian-funded and led the World Muslim League, based in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. The Izala group’s manifest fully complies with that of Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab, the founder of Wahhabism whose ideology is obviously anti-Shiite. 

The members of the Izala in 2016 contributed to the attack on the Shiite congregation marking Ashura north of the country. Eyewitnesses say that the attackers, while shouting “we do not want Shiites anymore”, torched the houses of the Shiite people. Abdullahi Bala, Izala’s leader, said more than once in official gatherings that the Nigerian constitution does not recognize the Shiites. His close relations to Saudi Arabia and Nigeria government and also anti-Shiite propaganda of his television network are famous. 

The Saudi-sponsored Salafi clerics in northern Nigeria have a big role in the provocation of their fans to kills Shiite citizens. Boko Haram, a terrorist group swearing allegiance to ISIS and active in attacks on the Shiites, has special ties to Saudi Arabia. Revelations from various informed sources have said that Boko Haram’s commander Mohammad Yosef several times visited Saudi Arabia. 

“Al Qaeda are our elder brothers,” a Boko Haram spokesman told the Guardian in its first major interview with a Western newspaper. In August 2011, he said, “Our leader traveled to Saudi Arabia and met al-Qaida there. We enjoy financial and technical support from them. Anything we want from them we ask them.” 

On the other side, the Israelis have common interests with the Saudis in massacring the Shiites. According to reports, Nigeria in the past few years has turned into Africa’s largest trade partner of the Israeli regime. 

Tel Aviv is riled by the expansion of the Shiite sect in Nigeria and is extremely concerned that the IMN turns into another Hezbollah in this important African country. In 1993, bilateral relations between Abuja and Tel Aviv started at the request of the Israeli side. They exchanged embassies as a result. Serious relations between the two sides began under President Olusegun Obasanjo in 2000. When Obasanjo assumed the office, the country was grappling with a host of problems. He stretched hands to Europe, the US, and the Israeli regime. 

Even another point that highlights the foreign hands' role in the foundation of terrorist groups in North Africa is that Boko Haram as the African branch of ISIS emerged in the relatively far and quiet and even less Muslim-inhabited region of Borno in the northeast and not in predominantly Muslim-inhabited regions like the southwest or even poor regions of Nigeria. 

Zaria crime case was sent to The Hague-based International Criminal Court by the British-based Islamic Henman Rights Commission (IHRC). Although the ICC has so far not taken a serious action, IHCR’s Masoud Shajara told Ahl Albayt news agency that the ICC was ready to address the case if the Nigerian government fails to undertake the legal process. Shajara said that “we have delivered the complaint to the ICC and they have formed the case. The ICC has given the Nigerian government a year to address Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife’s case. This time deadline will end in three months. If the government does not undertake the proceedings, the ICC will step in.” 

Nigeria. Shiite Zakzaky Crackdown Saudi Salafi Israel

