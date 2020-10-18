Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 18 October 2020

Editor's Choice

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

News

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

Erbil-Baghdad Deal Regarding Sinjar; Serious Doubts Over Agreement

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China

All in Hariri’s Favor; Good Fortune or a Plot?

UAE at Heart of US Regional Strategy in Persian Gulf

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists

Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Sunday 18 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime's settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

According to local media, the latest act of violence took place in Burqa Village, north of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, on Friday.

The Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and rubber bullets at the Palestinian protesters.

Israeli forces also attacked the journalists who were present at the scene, damaging their equipment.

Also on Friday, Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian agricultural lands in Burqa.

There were also reports of clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian youths near the northern occupied West Bank city of Qalqiliya.

According to human rights groups, incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their property occur on a daily basis throughout the West Bank.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds. All Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

The United Nations Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories in several resolutions.

Back in September, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the construction of over 5,000 units in the occupied West Bank, in contravention of international law.

Palestinians have been staging protests against the Israeli settlement construction.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Palestine West Bank

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask
Protests against Police Brutality Sweep Nigeria
Armenian-Azeri Truce Frays as Both Sides Allege Attacks
Nigerian Shiites Rally, Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader Sheikh Zakzaky
China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask

China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask

Israeli Regime Forces Palestinians to Demolish Their Own Homes in Al-Quds
Drone Footage Shows High Water, Flooding in Louisiana Caused by Hurricane Delta
Israeli Regime Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in West Bank
North Korea Shows off Giant Missiles at Huge Military Parade