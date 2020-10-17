Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Alwaght- Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians.

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan issued a statement on Saturday and harshly condemned the attack. Expressing condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured, the Embassy stressed that the attack on cities and innocent people is in breach of legal standards, against internationally-recognized norms, and constitutes a war crime and must be stopped as soon as possible.

The Azeri Prosecutor General's office said the assault took place in the early hours of Saturday as two missiles hit apartment buildings in central Ganja, causing severe damage.

AFP said its team in Ganja had seen rows of houses turned to rubble by the strike, which shattered the walls and ripped the roofs off buildings in the surrounding streets.

"People ran outside in shock and tears, stumbling through dark muddy alleys in their slippers, some wearing bathroom robes and pyjamas," it reported.

Azerbaijan's presidential aide, Hikmet Hajiyev, censured in a series of tweets the missile attack and underlined that at least 20 buildings have been destroyed by Armenia's missiles, which he said were of the Scud series.

One of the missiles fell near a school in Ganja city and another targeted a multi-story residential apartment which was completely razed to the ground.

The attack came only six days after a missile struck another residential part of the city of more than 300,000 people, killing 10 civilians and leaving many on edge.

Azerbaijan's public prosecutor's office also reported that a hydroelectric power plant in the city of Mingacevir was targeted by the Armenian forces after midnight but the missiles were intercepted and destroyed by the Azerbaijani air defense forces.

The development came despite a ceasefire agreed between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh last Saturday following 11 hours of Russia-mediated negotiations in Moscow.

Since then, both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating the deal and targeting civilians.

On Friday, Azerbaijani authorities said four civilians were killed and four others injured in a cemetery in Terter after mortar shells fired by Armenian troops hit a funeral.

Karabakh's ombudsman Artak Beglaryan said in a tweet on Friday that Azerbaijan had struck the region’s main city of Khankendi which Armenians call Stepanakert, "with heavy missiles for the first time today."

Beglaryan accused Azerbaijan of continuing to target civilian infrastructure and the international community of continuing to make "empty calls" for peace.

It came after Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev announced Friday that the army had "liberated" several villages following heavy fighting over the disputed region.

Armenia has admitted that Azerbaijani forces have made important gains along the front in the past week.

AFP said its team was taken by the Azerbaijani military on Friday to one settlement re-captured in the southern section of the conflict zone near the Iranian border.

The news agency quoted Azerbaijani officials as saying that they last controlled the settlement of Jabrayil, which includes strategic heights overlooking a fertile valley, during the post-Soviet war.

Meanwhile, the defense ministry of the breakaway region said that it had recorded another 29 casualties, pushing the military death toll to 633 since fighting erupted in late September.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but it has been administered by ethnic Armenian separatists backed by Armenia since 1992, when they broke from Azerbaijan in a war that killed some 30,000 people.

In 1994, a ceasefire was put in place, and France, Russia, and the US — known as the “Minsk Group” — were tasked with finding a lasting solution to the conflict. But for decades, the group has failed to stop the sporadic outbreaks of fighting and implement United Nations resolutions that demand an Armenian withdrawal from the Nagorno-Karabakh.

The latest fighting over the region began on September 27 and has claimed hundreds of lives, with the international community repeatedly calling on both warring sides to agree to an immediate and unconditional truce.

The renewed fighting has increased concern that Turkey, which fully backs Azerbaijan, and Russia, which has a defense pact with Armenia, could be sucked into the conflict.

Armenia committed a ‘war crime’: Aliyev

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev accused Armenia of committing a “war crime” by targeting civilians and their residence in Ganja, saying that Yerevan must be held to account for the assault.

“Shooting at civilians, including firing missiles, is a war crime, and they must and will bear responsibility for this crime. We are giving their answer on the battlefield. We are avenging and will continue to avenge the deaths of innocent civilians on the battlefield,” Aliyev said.

"They will be held responsible for that ... If the international community does not punish Armenia, we will do it," Aliyev underlined

Moreover, the Azeri president said the army has completely taken over the two regions of Fizuli and Jabrail that had previously been held by Armenia-backed separatists, adding that the army “liberated from occupation Khirmanjig, Aghbulag, Akhullu villages of Khojavand district.”

Aliyev also reiterated his stance that Baku would only stop the fighting once Armenia withdrew from the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan’s authorities said on Saturday that 60 Azeri civilians had been killed and 270 wounded since the conflict flared last month. Baku has not disclosed military casualties.