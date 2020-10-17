As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 17 October 2020

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert
Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

News

Iran Condemns Armenia's Attack on Azerbaijan's Ganja

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Saturday 17 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Renewed Clashes in Karabakh Reveal Labyrinthine State Of Crisis

Karabakh Conflict: Still No Solution in Sight

Alwaght- Several days after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a ceasefire in Karabakh the clashes still continue in the disputed region. 

The ceasefire mediated by Russia aimed to give a repose allowing the two sides to collect the dead bodies and exchange captives. However, its violation has delayed the exchange process. 

After the cessation of fire was announced, a residential complex in Ganja town of Azerbaijan was targeted by a rocket strike, in which 9 civilians were killed and others were injured. Armenian army denied that it launched a rocket attack, while accusing the Azerbaijani army of continuing to shell Karabakh. 

What is clear is that the two sides accuse each other of breaching the terms of the truce. 

Where are the Russians standing? 

Tensions followed by clashes started a month ago only to develop into a full-scale war. The Russian entry to the scene for mediation after a month of heavy clashes between the neighbors seems to have come a little late. 

Russia was expected to intervene as an interlocutor very earlier to bring the two sides to the negotiating table. But it did so a couple of weeks after the deadly exchange of fire in the contested region in Southern Caucasus. 

Additionally, the Russian mediation did yield a very fragile peace and only 24 hours after the Moscow meeting and ceasefire statement the warring sides resumed their battle. 

Although the war is returning to its pre-deal severity, the Russians do not seem to have a serious will to put an end to the Karabakh crisis. They are relatively silent and even indifferent to the infringement of the agreement. 

This issue may be because Russia wants to get both sides’ satisfaction simultaneously. Moscow seems to have reviewed its policy. Just contrary to its full support to Yerevan in the past clashes, Kremlin now prefers to pursue a middle way. 

The relations between Russia and the West are currently tense over the poisoning of the Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny and Moscow is not interested to add another trouble to its policy on its southern borders while in tensions with the Western governments. 

Furthermore, it knows very well that if it moves late, Azerbaijan will be the exclusive base of the West against Russia. So, Kremlin leaders presently seek to steer clear of Azerbaijan’s resentment over the Karabakh crisis. 

Additionally, the Russians can no longer ignore Armenia as a traditional ally in the Caucasus and fully drive Yerevan out of the game in the disputed region. Their preference now is saving the status of mediation, at least ostensibly, in the Karabakh crisis. 

Moscow also knows that unilateral entry to the Karabakh case will make its cooperation with Ankara in Syria difficult. Though Turkey is present in the Caucasus crisis as a supporter of Azerbaijan, Russia does not want to add another area of difference with Turkey to already-existing areas, including Syria. That is why Moscow tries to at least act neutrally and push forward its mediation. This may explain its considerable hesitation in entry to Karabakh war as it does explain why it declined to seriously respond to the violation of the ceasefire only a day after it was signed. 

Belated entry to Karabakh conflict has another reason: The relative distance of the Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia from old Yerevan friends in Russia. The government of Pashinyan assumed the power in Armenia after a period of protests against PM Serzh Sargsyan who was a close ally to the Kremlin and its leaders. Sargsyan’s resignation after the 2018 protests bore a tangible change in Yerevan’s foreign policy. Although Pashinyan traveled to Moscow and underscored the strong bonds of the two countries, his coming to power as an independent leader with an independent government somehow signaled a relative distance with Kremlin. This gave another reason for Moscow to be late in mediating between the warring sides. 

Why was the ceasefire broken? 

One of the preliminary reactions to the Moscow-brokered truce was made by Ankara leaders who kept insisting on the determination of Karabakh's status. 

Ibrahim Kallin, the Turkish presidential spokesman, in reaction said that Ankara wants a diplomatic solution to end the decades-long dispute, adding that any deal not guaranteeing exit of Armenian forces from the “occupied Azerbaijani territories” is doomed to fail. 

These remarks exhibited Turkey’s will for the continuation of the battle in Karabakh and that it did not want to see an end to the clashes and saving of the status quo. So, Turkey’s pessimism to the ceasefire can be labeled a factor helping violation of the truce.   . 

Moreover, during the clashes, Azerbaijan managed to make some advances marked by the seizure of some villages in Karabakh, encouraging Baku that pushing forward with the war can enable it to take the whole of the disputed region from Armenia. But this optimism wrapped in itself a kind of unpredictable risk and gamble for Baku. It is unclear how far Azerbaijan can go in the war and odds are Russia will take a more active role if the war drags on and spills beyond the regional borders. In the case of the Russian interference in the dispute, which would certainly be in favor of Armenia, the course of developments may not be favorable to Azerbaijan. 

Therefore, perhaps the most favorable option with the biggest interest to Azerbaijan now is conceding to a ceasefire and saving the status quo. In this case, Baku may save the captured areas and stabilize the situation. Otherwise, Russia will more actively engage in the war in support of Armenia as the Russians would not want to see Karabakh control out of Armenian hands.

 

