US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

Alwaght- The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

The 631 detainees were freed on Thursday from the Alaya detention facility on the outskirts of Qamishli city, located 680 kilometers (420 miles) northeast of the capital Damascus.

They had been held on terrorism charges and were the first batch released in an amnesty deal announced recently by the Kurdish-led forces.

The SDF forces hold tens of thousands of people suspected of links to Daesh and other terror outfits. Most of the detainees are Syrian and Iraqi nationals.

They also hold hundreds of foreign terrorists, whose respective countries refuse to take them back home and their fate has become a diplomatic hot potato.

“All those who were freed are Syrians,” Amina Omar, co-chair of the so-called Syrian Democratic Council, said at a news conference in Qamishli.

Those who were freed on Thursday had served at least half of their sentence and were found to have no blood on their hands, she asserted.

The US has long been providing the SDF with arms and militant training, calling them a key partner in the purported fight against Daesh.

Many observers and experts, however, see the support in the context of Washington's plans to cement its foothold in Syria and loot crude oil reserves in the war-ravaged Arab country.

The US looting of Syrian oil was fist confirmed during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in late July.

On July 30 and during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in the northeastern Syria, which is controlled by the SDF militants.

The Syrian government has denounced in the strongest terms the agreement inked to plunder the Arab country's natural resources, including Syrian oil and gas, under the sponsorship and support of the administration of US President Donald Trump.