Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China

  Friday 16 October 2020

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

Analysis

Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China

Friday 16 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China
Alwaght- When American President Ronald Reagan visited Vatican for meeting Pope Juan Paul II in 1984, the two political and religious leaders found a joint reason to oppose a common enemy: communism.

The same reason seems to be used currently by the White House to establish a “sacred” alliance against China. Last Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Rome to lobby against extension of an expiring pact between Beijing and Vatican. The Trump administration, which accuses China of crackdown on religious minorities including the Muslim Uyghurs, has recently come against the renewal of a deal about appointment of catholic bishops.

Over the past decades, the church in China has been both underground, which is in full contact to Vatican, and Chinese Patriotic Catholic Association (CPCA). In 2018, an agreement was signed between Beijing and Vatican seeking to unite two kinds of churches in China.

The details of the deal, which will have to be renewed on October 22, have not been given publicity. However, an official from Vatican has said that the terms of the deal will be very likely resembling those of the pact with Vietnam according to which Hanoi agreed to give a list of bishops and the Pope will have the last word on their appointment.

Last week, Pompeo noted that the agreement has not helped to protect Catholics or other religious minorities against “abuses” by Communist Party of China, asking the Vatican not to renew the pact. In a Twitter message, he on September 20 said that “the Vatican will endanger its moral authority should it renew the deal” with China.

The White House and other critics argue that the pact has not done much to improve the situation of the minorities in China and only helped give a “suppressive regime” moral legitimacy and authority.

However, Pietro Parolin, a Vatican diplomat and the main architect of the deal with Beijing, said that the agreement guarantees freedom of the Christians in the Asian country.

The proponents suggest that dialogue with China over the past two years have yielded positive results, including recognition by the Chinese Communist Party the authority of the Pope and the CPCA. They also say that recognition of the church by China in the long run provides better conditions for the Catholics.

The Vatican deal sends the message that religion can exist under the authority of the Chinese state, giving an indication to other faiths that a good rapport is possible, said Father Lorenzo Prezzi, editor of a Catholic publication and an expert in the Vatican’s international relations.

Amid neighboring countries’ growing tensions with China, increasing wariness from the European Union and the Trump administration’s decision to start a new “cold war,” the agreement represents a positive result, Prezzi said. “At a time in which China sees criticisms and is estranged from other countries … the existence of a channel of communication to the Vatican, the oldest authority in the West, is good news for them.”

An estimated 1 million Uyghur Muslims have been imprisoned and reeducated, Christians have been harassed and churches have been destroyed, according to the U.S. State Department’s 2019 annual report on religious freedom. Dissenting Catholic priests have been placed under house arrest, forbidden from practicing as clergy, beaten and “disappeared.” China dismisses the reports and claims of the US and argues that they are part of a pressure campaign against Beijing.

Chris Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong and a consultant to the Vatican, said the church lost credibility in the 20th century by being accommodating to dictators. Patten said he feared the Vatican was cozying up to the Chinese Communist Party “at the worst conceivable moment.”

Catholic church, the US Trojan Horse against China

With the rivalry between the US and China reaching new levels under Donald Trump, which many say is reminiscent of the Cold War period between the Western and Eastern blocs, Washington leaves no effort unmade in pressing Beijing. Meanwhile, anti-racism protests in the US have been thriving by the black Americans. But the White House closes its eyes to home protests and focuses Chinese human rights status, especially the freedom of religion.

In July, Washington sanctioned senior Chinese officials for human rights “abuses” in Xinjiang province, home of Uyghur Muslim minority. Also, at a conference, dubbed Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, in July 2019, Vice President Mike Pence accused Chinese government of cracking down on the Christians of China. He added that Christianity is growing fastest in China in the last 2000 years of the history of humanity. He said that 70 years ago when Communist Party rule started, there were only half a million Christians in China but now and after only two generations there are 130 million Christians in China.

The trip to Rome of Pompeo should be seen as a driver to maintain the pressures on China. After all, if China and Vatican manage to strike a deal to settle the problems of the Chinese Christians, the US Sinophobia campaign will go meaningless.

Drawing anti-Beijing criticism from the Vatican is important for the Americans because it reminds of the Washington-Vatican alliance the Soviet Union.

Pope Juan Paul II became famous for his helping for communism collapse in Eastern Europe, supporting the Poland protest movement against communism, and turning into spiritual leader of the anti-communism agenda. His successor Pope Benedict XVI said he was ready to talk with the Chinese leaders and called for unity in the Catholic Church.

Since his appointment as the Pope in 2013, a couple of hours before Xi Jinping was appointed president of China, he said that he was ready to continue the course of his predecessor for dialogue and agreement with Beijing. Having in mind that the pact has been under discussion for decades, Pompeo’s visit and pressure can hardly impact it, especially that the Pope refused to meet the Secretary of State under the excuse of forthcoming presidential elections in the US.

 

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

