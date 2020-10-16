UAE at Heart of US Regional Strategy in Persian Gulf

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 16 October 2020

Editor's Choice

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

News

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Fears, Hopes Of Sea Border Talks For Lebanon

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

All in Hariri’s Favor; Good Fortune or a Plot?

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists

Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"?

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Rahmon Fifth Term Victory Amid Tajikistan Economic Troubles

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Have Evangelicals Lost Faith in Trump?

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

Proxies in Nagorno-Karabakh War: Will Syria’s Scenario Repeat?

Why Is Tel Aviv Silent About Intra-Palestinian Talks?

West Bank’s Under-Ash Fire Could Flare Any Time Amid “Treasonous” Arab-Israeli Thaw

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas

All in Hariri’s Favor; Good Fortune or a Plot?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

UAE at Heart of US Regional Strategy in Persian Gulf

Friday 16 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE at Heart of US Regional Strategy in Persian Gulf

Related Content

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Based on repeated claims by US and Israeli officials, the plan to normalize relations with the Tel Aviv regime was supposed to continue rapidly and involve a large majority of the Arab world, however only UAE and Bahrain have normalized relations with Israel. No other Arab government has got involved in the normalization process, and so far it has come to an end, despite all the publicity that had been done in regard of it. This can be clearly seen from Trump's appeal to the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in order to persuade other Arab countries to normalize relations with the Israeli regime.

Recently, in a statement, the White House announced Donald Trump's phone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his consultations on the reconciliation of West Asian countries with the Israeli regime. According to the Israeli media network “Arutz Sheva” (also known as Israel National News), the US President called the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and asked him to persuade other countries in the West Asian region to join the UAE and Bahrain in signing an agreement with the Zionist regime. In addition to the White House's confession on being dishonest about Arab states' embracing the idea of normalizing relations with Israel, we can see that Bahrain joined the propaganda campaign whilst extreme pressure was initiated upon it, and from another perspective it is also important to note that the message the US is trying to convey is shifting the centrality of regional policy towards cooperation with the UAE.

During the second half of the twentieth century, with the presence of the United States in the region after the withdrawal of British forces, US governments have maintained close ties with the Saudi dynasty and have had unwavering support for the dynasty's continued rule over the peninsula due to its vast oil reserves and the kingdom’s potential cultural position amongst the Arab world and Islamic countries. With the Islamic Revolution in Iran taking place and the change in security matters in the region to the detriment of the Israeli regime and the interests of the usurpers in the region, forming alliance with Saudi Arabia in order to confront the expanding revolutionary ideology of the Shiite Islamic movement also increased. During this period, in addition to security cooperation in the field of developing anti-Shiite Takfiri ideology for geopolitical interests, especially in Afghanistan and some security related regions in Iran, a large amount of Saudi Arabia’s oil reserves was spent on purchasing modern military equipment from the United States, which resulted in the establishment of military cooperation and extensive security relations between the US and the Saudis. But despite the two countries having enjoyed the benefits of close cooperation over the decades, these relations now seem to be ending. At the same time the United States is considering to find a suitable alternative for the Saudis in advancing their regional objectives, namely the UAE.

In this regard, the issue of reducing US dependence on Saudi oil, the east-turning approach of US foreign policy strategy to focus on China, as well as the Saudis' inconsistencies with some of the White House's plans have had a significant impact.

In this respect, after OPEC declined to accompany the plan to reduce oil production following the fall in oil prices, Foreign Policy news publication reported that US Republican legislators are extremely annoyed with Saudi Arabia over recent developments in the oil field.

“This isn’t how friends behave toward other friends,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican leading the charge on the legislation, told Foreign Policy. “They grossly miscalculated the US response to this.”

The strategic coalition between Washington and Riyadh is fading, and the process to rebuild trust requires a long time, he added.

“The only thing holding the relationship together now is Trump—he has a peculiar affinity for Saudi Arabia,” said Bruce Riedel, an expert on Saudi Arabia and 30-year CIA veteran who is the director of the Intelligence Project at the Brookings Institution.

These remarks are not a short-term threat, but basically an expression of the reality of the prospects concerning Riyadh-Washington relations. This can be seen in the United States’ inaction during the attack on the Saudi oil facilities last autumn, in which Riyadh had high hopes for the support of the White House. As a matter of fact, since the issue of the normalization agreement, critics concerning the White House’s unequivocal support for the Saudis has been increasing not only among the Democrats but even among the Republicans. But Riyadh's inconsistencies regarding Trump’s demand for the quick support of the normalization issue has caused this historic bond to fall apart.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and adviser, had pressured Mohammed bin Salman to attend the signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE, but Riyadh's official stance was to continue supporting King Abdullah's Arab Peace Initiative proposed in 2002, despite Trump's expectation that advancing the normalization process would benefit him in the upcoming presidential election next month, according to a report published on Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper website. This issue has seriously infuriated Trump.

In the meantime, the possibility of replacing the UAE as the main ally of the US in the region are not low. Basically, as Saudi Arabia's economy weakens due to the fall in oil prices, other Arab countries such as the UAE and Qatar will ensure to secure the interests of US arms manufacturers within the region. Recently, Qatar and the United States reaffirmed the implementation of a $25 billion military contract between the two sides.

More importantly, the United States, which is deeply concerned about China's efforts in finding strategic allies with a geopolitical position in the region in order to advance its economic ambitions, considers Abu Dhabi’s Turning-East strategy as a dangerous step that must be dealt with. In this regard, after a recent official letter from Xi Jinping to Mohammed bin Zayed, President Xi Jinping stated that he would like strategic relations strengthened between the two countries, in an analysis published by the Middle East Eye website, Andreas Craig wrote: The Middle East is literally in the middle of a conflict between two superpowers, the United States and China.

This analysis concludes that the UAE, a regional trading hub and major oil exporter to East Asia, is shifting towards China more rapidly compared to other Gulf states. Its grand trading strategy to control access to major offshore bases in the Indian Ocean plus the African and the Red Sea branches has made Abu Dhabi an important partner for Beijing. However, the analyst concludes that if Trump is to be in the White House for another four years, the UAE will be under tremendous pressure. But undoubtedly, the UAE's distancing from Beijing should be accompanied by exceptional incentives, which can be seen in announcing preparations for the sale of the ultra-advanced F-35 fighter jets to Abu Dhabi.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UAE Israel USA Bahrain Normalization Agreement Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask
Protests against Police Brutality Sweep Nigeria
Armenian-Azeri Truce Frays as Both Sides Allege Attacks
Nigerian Shiites Rally, Calling for Release of Spiritual Leader Sheikh Zakzaky
China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask

China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask

Israeli Regime Forces Palestinians to Demolish Their Own Homes in Al-Quds
Drone Footage Shows High Water, Flooding in Louisiana Caused by Hurricane Delta
Israeli Regime Forces Attack Palestinian Protesters in West Bank
North Korea Shows off Giant Missiles at Huge Military Parade