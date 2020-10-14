Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon

Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon
Alwaght- The head of Lebanese Forces Samir Geagea recently at a private meeting with Walid Jumblatt of Progressive Socialist Party proposed the resignation of lawmakers of the two parties and added that he was bent on confronting Hezbollah “to the end.” He reportedly said that “I have 15,000 fighters and we can counter Hezbollah which is very weakened due to home and regional conditions.” 

The remarks by the former militia commander come as Lebanon is undergoing a state of political disorder and crisis as the PM-designate Mustafa Adib failed to form a new cabinet and stepped down from the post two weeks ago. 

The threats give rise to a question: Why is Geagea making such comments at the time being and essentially what is behind his remarks about readiness to counter and even wage a war against Hezbollah? 

Geagea: A criminal-turned-politician 

To shed light on the recent comments by Geagea, we need to take a flashback to the past and records of the warlord-turned-politician. Geagea is one of the main actors of the Lebanese civil war that started in the 1970s and ended in 1990 with the Syrian intervention. He was commander of Christian militias dubbed “Falangists” during the civil war. When the war ended, he rose to act in politics as a pro-Western anti-resistance figure. 

Geagea, 68, carried out many political assassinations and kidnapping operations. For example, in 1982 his fighters kidnapped four Iranian diplomats at a checkpoint, with their fate remaining unknown to date. He also was an accomplice to the Israeli massacre of Palestinian and Shiite Lebanese refugees in Sabra and Shatila refugee camps in 1989, during which over 3,000 innocent civilians were killed. 

After the war, the Judicial Council, Lebanon's highest court, tried and imprisoned him for war crimes. His initial verdict was execution, however it was shifted to life sentence. He was handed life sentences several times for political assassinations, including killing Prime Minister Rashid al-Karami in 1987. He however was released after 11 years in prison in 2005 following a parliamentary bill granting amnesty, turning into one of the key poles of power within the ranks of the Western-sponsored March 14 Alliance. He is presently leading part of the Christians in the country. His record of the civil war shows that he is seeking to ignite a new crisis and even farther a new civil war in the shadow of the unfolding political developments in the country. 

Geagea, a pawn to the crisis-making domino 

In analyzing Geagea’s recent announcement about readiness for a military confrontation with Hezbollah in the current conditions the secret Saudi and American role in provoking him to create a crisis and conclude the plot of driving Hezbollah out of the government and the politics should be taken into consideration. 

Over the past years, Washington and Riyadh have gone to great lengths to expel the resistant movement from the political structure only to meet their failure each time. Over the past few months, especially after the suspicious blast that destroyed a vast part of the capital Beirut including the vital port, the Americans and Saudis, as well as the Israelis, stepped up their anti-Hezbollah push. 

Meanwhile, Geagea and his forces are the pieces of the puzzle to implement the anti-Hezbollah scheme. The basis of the plan is that the government in Lebanon sinks in unending crises and instability, so complicated that no manager can settle the national troubles. 

The third layer of the plot is preventing the formation of a coalition government. As it was clear, they faked a blast to fail the government of PM Hassan Diab. The next move was setting up big roadblocks ahead of Adib’s efforts to form a new government. 

As part of this path, Geagea in the past few months put the skids under all of the political initiatives, including that proposed by France. Absence in Diab’s government, avoiding cooperation with Adib, and showing lack of commitment even now that Hariri can secure the PM post all signal his meaningful political actions. 

From another aspect, it can be asked that in such critical economic conditions, where the budget for 15,000 fighters and their arms come from and why the US and Europe which constantly seek Hezbollah disarmament never question arms of the Geagea militia that has a black criminal record. 

It can be daringly said that Geagea and his militia are a pawn to the American, Saudi, and Israeli program to fuel crisis in Lebanon and pressure the Hezbollah to concede to the so-called technocratic government, whose sole aim is to isolate the movement in politics, and disarmament. 

Can Geagea threats against Hezbollah be implemented on the ground? 

Certainly, the anti-Hezbollah threats of the former warlord are to prepare the ground for a new civil war and implementation of “scorched earth” policy, reminding the bitter years of the civil war in the country. 

This situation only serves the sides and parties that are afraid of democracy and resorting to ballot boxes, where the Lebanese resistance managed to garner public support and win the 2018 general elections. Contrary to Geagea's actions and behavior, Hezbollah and resistance’s arms in Lebanon serve the national security and independence in the face of the Israeli threats and at home Hezbollah is committed to democracy. 

In the current conditions threatening to resort to scorched earth to put strains on Hezbollah is unviable. In case of such threat, Hezbollah, which is now a regional actor paralyzing the armed-to-the-teeth and allegedly invincible Israeli military, can nip in the bud any internally assisted foreign conspiracy with the help of the army and popular forces as it foiled ISIS emergence conspiracy in Lebanon in 2016 and 2017.

 

Lebanon Geagea Crisis Civil War Hezbollah US Plot

