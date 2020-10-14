Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Alwaght- Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

European Union foreign ministers backed a Franco-German plan on Monday to impose sanctions on Russians suspected of poisoning Navalny with a nerve agent, Reuters reported.

Navalny fell ill and collapsed while travelling from Siberia to Moscow in August. He was airlifted to a Berlin hospital, where doctors found he had been poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.