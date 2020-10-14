Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

undefined
undefined
undefined
undefined
A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

The four-member team, headed by Deputy Chief of Staff of the Lebanese Army for Operations Brigadier General Pilot Bassam Yassin, was named by the presidency’s media office earlier this week. Hezbollah and Amal, however, said the inclusion of civilian figures in the Lebanese team contradicts the framework agreement, which only allows military officers to attend the periodic meetings on border demarcation.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said the negotiations will be held at the UN headquarters in the southern Naqoura city on Wednesday.

The discussions will take place under the auspices of the UN, he stressed, adding that “the US presence in the meetings serves as a facilitating mediator for the process.”

“The negotiations are technical and talks should be limited to this particular issue, maritime borders, only,” Aoun noted.

The remarks came a few days after Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced a framework agreement for talks with Israel on demarcating the maritime and land borders, saying the demarcation will help Lebanon economically.

However, Hezbollah and Amal released a joint statement ahead of the talks on Wednesday, calling for an immediate reform of the delegation based on Berri’s framework pertaining to the border demarcation to the April 1996 ceasefire understanding with Israel and UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

Hezbollah and Amal “announce their explicit rejection of what happened and consider that it deviates from the framework agreement, harms Lebanon’s stance and supreme interests, transgresses all the nation’s strengths, deals a major blow to its role, resistance and Arab position, and represents a surrender to the Israeli logic which aims at reaching any form of normalization.”

Lebanon is locked in a conflict with Israel over an area in the Mediterranean Sea spanning about 860 square kilometers, known as Zone No. 9, which is rich in oil and gas.

Unlike land borders, the maritime frontiers have not seen any military clashes.

Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contribution by its Hezbollah resistance movement proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.

Lebanon and the occupying regime are technically at war since the latter has kept the Arab country’s Shebaa Farms under occupation since 1967.

Beirut eyes the issue of delineation of its southern border zone with great sensitivity both due to concerns of Israel’s expansionist attitude and given its plans to engage in oil and gas exploration in its share of the Mediterranean.

Lebanese officials have, time and again, asserted that the limited border talks do not signify “normalization” or “reconciliation” with the occupying regime.

The assertion is aimed at distancing Beirut from a trend of normalization between some regional countries and Tel Aviv, which the United States has been setting the stage for.

 

