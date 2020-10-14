Erbil-Baghdad Deal Regarding Sinjar; Serious Doubts Over Agreement

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Erbil-Baghdad Deal Regarding Sinjar; Serious Doubts Over Agreement

Wednesday 14 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Erbil-Baghdad Deal Regarding Sinjar; Serious Doubts Over Agreement

Alwaght- On October 9, 2020, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq agreed on the administration of the city of Sinjar. Representatives of the two sides agreed to end the presence of PKK (The Kurdistan Workers’ Party-Kurdish militant and political organization) and other armed groups in and around Sinjar at a meeting attended by Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq (SRSG). The two sides also agreed to restore stability and normalize the situation in the city. Also at the meeting, al-Kadhimi stressed the need to finalize an agreement on administrative and security issues in Sinjar, saying that this would facilitate and accelerate the return of displaced persons to Sinjar.

Based on the agreement, the Joint Delegation between Baghdad-Erbil will elect a capable and competent governor for Sinjar. They will recruit and arm 2,500 Yazidis, prioritizing displaced youths in camps as Sinjar guards, whilst PKK-affiliated individuals will not be joining the force.

The city will be secured by the local police and the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), and all other forces, including the PKK, will be expelled from the area. The agreement has now provoked mixed reactions at a political level in Iraq. On the one hand, the Central Government of Iraq, the KRG, the United States, Turkey and the United Nations have expressed their full support for the deal, and on the other hand, some of Iraq’s domestic political groups as well as the PKK terrorist group have criticized the deal and expressed their doubts regarding the issue.

Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Expectations Concerning Sinjar

Technically, the Kurds, headed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq led by Masoud Barzani, are considered the most important faction pleased with the agreement done between the Central Government of Iraq and the KRG over Sinjar. The most significant reaction of the Kurds regarding this deal can be evaluated as Masoud Barzani’s statement calling the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on the issue of Sinjar, a positive and correct step to have taken on the matter, and he further said: This agreement restores stability in Sinjar and normalizes the situation in the city. In addition, Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and Nechirvan Barzani, as the second President of the Kurdistan region, also supported the agreement.

Now we should ask the question, why have the Iraqi Kurds particularly welcomed the Sinjar agreement? In response to this question, we can point out three main sections. At the basic level, the Kurds, and especially the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) of Iraq, intend to use this agreement to oust the PKK-affiliated forces from Sinjar whom are considered as their rivals. Secondly, the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iraq intends to hail the agreement with the central government as a great victory and use it as an advantage in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary and regional elections. Thirdly, the Democratic Party and the Barzanis intend to cite the recent agreement as a prelude to the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution to resolve the conflict over disputed territories. Overall, on the one hand, the Barzani’s intend to weaken their traditional rival in the region, the PKK, and on the other hand, they intend to gain a winning card for future political competitions concerning the Kurdistan region.

Has the Implementation of Article 140 been Triggered?

In the current situation, one of the most important issues emphasized by the Kurds and the central government is the use of the Sinjar agreement as a prelude to resolve the prolonged conflict between Erbil and Baghdad over the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution. According to this article, in three stages, population normalization should be implemented in areas where the Kurds are in dispute with the central government, and finally a referendum must be held to determine the task of managing these areas, which include parts of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salahuddin Governorate and Diyala Province. Since 2005 to this day, the Iraqi Security Forces have been set to manage the disputed areas of Erbil and Baghdad. During developments following the September 2017 Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum, the Iraqi Security Forces had brief clashes with the Kurds over the disputed areas.

Nevertheless, under current circumstances, the agreement on Sinjar in the province of Nineveh can be considered as a kind of exaggeration and not a major step towards the implementation of Article 140. The fact is that an agreement on Sinjar in Nineveh province, a city where crimes against humanity were committed during the rise of ISIS, can be defined as more of a blackmail campaign for the Kurds and Mustafa Al-Kadhimi for the upcoming elections than a targeted agreement to solve problems between the parties. Therefore, this agreement cannot be evaluated as the implementer or stimulus for the implementation of Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

Doubts about the Nature of the Agreement

Following the announcement of the Erbil-Baghdad agreement regarding Erbil, Iraqi political groups have strongly questioned the agreement. Even some political currents have assessed United States rapid support for the recent agreement as dubious and vague. For example, in response to the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil over the Sinjar region, Qais al-Khazali, Secretary General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement, tweeted: Hashd al-Shaabi liberated the city from the clutches of ISIS and the expulsion of its forces from Sinjar is part of the political ceremonies and electoral compromises that are written at the expense of the Yazidis.

In fact, there is now this skepticism amongst Iraqi political forces that the purpose of this agreement was to exploit the elections and to oppose Hashd al-Shaabi in a targeted manner; Since the agreement between Erbil and Baghdad explicitly prohibits the presence of any force other than the police force in the city of Sinjar, it is concluded that the Protection Force of Sinjar (HPŞ) and Hashd al-Shaabi forces must deport the city. This has largely cast doubt on whether the nature of this agreement is non-partisan and of national interest or vice versa.

Tags :

KRG Yazidis Sinjar Baghdad Erbil Iraq

