All in Hariri’s Favor; Good Fortune or a Plot?

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Wednesday 14 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Beirut's explosion, like a deafening slap in the face of the country's political upheaval, has weighed heavily on the country which has been in crisis for years. The resignation of the new government of Hassan Diab, the beginning of a new round of conflict between the political groups of the country over the formation of the cabinet, the downturn of the economic outlook and the intensification of foreign interventions that have not yet fully revealed their effects has come to Lebanon becoming a country with multiple identities causing disagreements towards its national interests. Lebanon's historical past has shown that the grand deal for the new engineering of power in its identity mosaic has inevitably crossed the crisis line, such as The Taif Agreement in the 1990s to shape the government after a bloody 15-year civil war, or the assassination of Rafiq Hariri in 2006 which led to the Syrian army departing the country. The discussion that can be focused on regarding the Beirut port explosion can be noted as unexplained and suspicious due to questions of the case remaining unanswered, and the existence of signs of a possible sabotage, can be defined to such an extent that actors behind the scenes have been involved in the employment of this devastating tragedy.

Meanwhile, one of the most important developments done in recent days, which could help find the key to understanding the equation at hand, is the announcement of the candidacy of Saad Hariri, the Head of al-Mustaqbal Party, and the March 14 movement, to accept the post of Prime Minister by setting conditions for other political sides in the country. Based on this analysis and by putting together the pieces of the puzzle of current developments, it can be understood that the events in Lebanon were not just unrelated events, but the product of a complex and engineered scenario to bring the developments of the country to the present point.

In last year’s protests when the Lebanese people took to the streets to improve economic conditions and fight corruption, Saad Hariri, who was the Prime Minister at the time, announced his resignation and placed the condition for the formation of a technocratic government to circumvent the results of the 2018 parliamentary elections that was of benefit to the resistance.

Although at this stage Hariri considered himself as the only candidate to have the opportunity to regain the post as Prime Minister, the plan failed due to the ability of the March 8 Alliance to convene other political parties of the parliament to form a new cabinet with Prime Minister Hassan Diab. In the short term of Diab's presidency, in addition to the non-participation and cooperation of the al-Mustaqbal Party including various domestic sabotages, Diab also faced external obstacles, such as US sanctions, and the non-compliance of the French-led Cedar Group to fulfill its financial aid commitments to Lebanon. Nonetheless, Diab remained determined to push through reform of the economic structure and fight corruption to get through the crisis until the explosion in the port of Beirut marked the end of his career.

With Diab's resignation, Hariri’s prime ministerial debate was once again discussed in Lebanese political and media circles, but Hariri refused to accept such an offer, and finally a lesser-known figure named Mustapha Adib was chosen to try his luck in forming a cabinet. At this stage the party close to Hariri announced that they would not participate in the cabinet. Considering this factor, along with Adib's inexperience in understanding his shaky position, wanting to from an extra-quota government, would become the cause of Adib’s failure to form a cabinet.

Now, after two phases of resigning from the official nomination for attaining the post of Prime Minister, while in both stages his name was among the main candidates for parliamentary consultations, Hariri has re-entered the field by announcing multiple conditions. In a way, he wants to remind everyone that if his demands are not met, the issue of forming a stable and lasting cabinet will be ruled out, and even unknown consequences will await Lebanon.

Hariri claims Macron's initiative is the only and last remaining opportunity to stop Beirut’s economic collapse and the only way to rebuild Beirut. Regarding this matter, he has said: “I will send a delegation to talk with all the main political blocs, to ensure that they are still fully committed to Macron's initiative”. On the other hand, he endorsed the US mediation in determining Lebanon's maritime borders with the Zionist regime. He described the attempt to oust Lebanon’s central bank Governor, Riad Salameh, as malicious and politically motivated, and stressed that he was in favor of keeping Salameh in office. And finally, he was concerned about the possibility of a civil war happening and mentioned a much worse future for Lebanon awaits if he was not elected, referring to rival groups.

In fact, after a turbulent period of crisis, with confidence Hariri has brought the discussion of the cause of other political party groups disapproval of his re-election as prime minister over the past year to the table (i.e., opening up more foreign interference and ignoring other currents of power in forming a cabinet).

In this context, we can say that the explosion of the port of Beirut, the collapse of Diab’s government, Adib's inability to form a new cabinet, the escalation of the economic crisis following the cessation of foreign support and strange policies of the Lebanese central bank plus the US sanctions, and the urgent need for oil and gas revenues from territorial waters disputed by the Zionists acted as complementary to Hariri's re-election as Prime Minister.

