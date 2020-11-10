Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

News

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Monday 12 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Evacuation of al-Hol Refugee Camp; a Ticking Bomb for Syria and its Neighbors

Alwaght- According to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a new decision has been made by the group's leadership council to allow the return of thousands of Syrians in al-Hol camp, including families of ISIS militants to their homelands. On October 9, 2020, Ilham Ahmed, co-president of the executive committee of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), in a video message has said: An evacuation order for al-Hol camp will be issued soon, and the organization will not accept responsibility for those who wish to remain in the camp.

The importance to announce such a decision at this time can be evaluated closely given that the field developments in the Syrian crisis are going through a state of inactivity and stagnation. Since 2011, the Syrian Kurds have been trying to consolidate their position in the developments in order to gain some kind of legal and political guarantee to play a role in determining Syria's future. With this in mind, the question now is that, what are the motivations of the Syrian Kurds to liberate, or in other words, evacuate the al-Hol refugee camp? On the other hand, another question arises that whether it is only the Kurds who have made the decision to act upon such an important issue or whether the role of other actors in the region should also be considered whom are planning upon their deeds behind closed doors.

Camp of Violence and Terror

Al-Hol camp is located 40 kilometers east of Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah. Around 65,000 people, containing ISIS families, including their women and children, as well as thousands of foreign militant families from more than 50 countries, live in the camp, according to figures provided by the United Nations Human Rights Watch (HRW). This camp is the largest shelter for families or displaced persons during the ISIS war in Iraq and Syria. It is also worth noting that the camp is under tight security and is managed by the Syrian Kurds under the supervision of the United States.

According to the latest figures, the majority of the camp is made up of Iraqis, and the rest are thousands of families of ISIS soldiers originating from more than 50 countries. Meanwhile, 24,300 people in the camp consist of Syrian nationals who have either been displaced or detained during clashes with ISIS. Regarding the importance of this camp, it should be noted that, firstly, the largest gathering place and storage of members affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group is al-Hol camp, secondly, a large majority of the people in the camp are made up of children who in the future might have the potential to convert to Takfiri groups, and thirdly, the expulsion of more than 64,000 people from al-Hol camp could lead to a major humanitarian catastrophe at a domestic level in Syria, generating dangerous consequences for the entire region.

The Advantage Card of Syrian Kurds: The Use of Pressure

At a preliminary level, it should be noted that in recent years the Syrian Kurds have consistently used the discussion of ISIS prisoners as a tool and leverage to exert pressure on other countries. The Syrian Kurds, who have not always been recognized by the Syrian internal forces and regional actors which have also not been invited to the Syrian peace talks, intend to use the issue of ISIS prisoners and detainees to establish their position in the Syrian equation. In the past, as the Turkish military raided the east of the Euphrates, the Syrian Kurds made it clear that they intend to release ISIS prisoners. At that time, their main goal was to persuade the United States and other international actors to counter the attacks of the Turkish army and its mercenaries. At this juncture, it seems that once again, the Syrian Kurds intend to use the prisoner debate as a means of pressure on the European countries, Turkey, Syria, and even the Iraqi government in order to gain concessions from it.

Americas New Intention Concerning the Region

On the other hand, in addition to the determination of the Kurds, it is extremely important to pay attention to the United States of America’s hidden intentions in evacuating al-Hol camp. Over the past decades, we have seen White House strategists use radical and extremist groups in order to achieve their objectives. In the current situation, it seems that the Americans intend to pave the way for re-creating crises in the region by plotting to evacuate al-Hol camp through the Kurds. Washington intends to pave the way for the emergence of a new radical and extremist group that is in line with its plans to continue the crisis in Syria, Iraq and even Lebanon. Large-scale economic sanctions imposed against Syria, known as the Caesar Act, is now one of the Syrian regime's biggest challenges in rebuilding war-torn areas, ensuring the return of refugees and ending the country's prolonged crisis.

On the other hand, putting pressure on European countries to further align with US policies in the region could be another factor in the decision to release ISIS captives and refugees in the hands of the Syrian Kurds. According to published information, a large number of foreigners in the camp are European fighters, whom European countries refuse to accept as their citizens.

