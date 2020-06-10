Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 7 October 2020

Editor's Choice

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

News

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Russian President has praised test-fire of a hypersonic cruise missile, describing it as a step toward strengthening the country’s security.

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned against third countries’ intervention in Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict, saying the crossfire could be turned into a regional war, saying Tehran stands ready to help resolve the Yerevan-Baku conflict within the framework of international law.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Proxies in Nagorno-Karabakh War: Will Syria’s Scenario Repeat?

Proxies in Nagorno-Karabakh War: Will Syria’s Scenario Repeat?

Foreign Intervention Could Turn Karabakh Conflict into Regional War: Iran President

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran

Why Is Tel Aviv Silent About Intra-Palestinian Talks?

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Tehran Visit?

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris

What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Have Evangelicals Lost Faith in Trump?

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

Wednesday 7 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The new round of clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia has given rise to a new level of polarization among the regional and international powers. Countries like Russia and India have been overt in their support to Armenia while on the opposite side Turkey and Pakistan have voiced support to Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, important is the game of countries that in their official position are either neutral or undecided. 

The US, the European Union, and Arab countries have so far declined to publicize their stances on the ongoing conflict. However, the reality demonstrates that in the Saudi-led Arab camp there is a big pole emerging in support of Armenia in the Karabakh crisis. The impressive point is that along the Arab governments’ antipathy to Azerbaijan, President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia on September 28 asked the Arab countries to step in the crisis and use their international influence to settle the dispute. Responding to the call, Saudi Arabia has seriously entered the scene and is seeking to paint the Turkish deployment of Syrian militias to Karabakh as a terrorist arrangement.   

Turkey and aligned militia presence in Karabakh 

Now the highlighted point is the objection of the Arab countries to the Turkish involvement as an “interventionist” force in the Karabakh crisis. Meanwhile, the center of focus of the Saudi side is the proxy militant forces Turkey has sent to help the Azerbaijani forces. 

The basis of the story is that Armenia has claimed that around 4,000 Syrian militia fighters are fighting alongside the Azerbaijani army. Also, there have been allegations by some sources in the Turkish-controlled Syrian city of Afrin that suggest mercenaries are registering there for dispatch to battle against Armenia. 

Following these reports, Western media have arranged a huge media wave against Turkish-dominated Syrian militants fighting the Karabakh war. Citing two sources, Reuters led the hit with reports that Syrian proxy fighters have been sent to Azerbaijan by Turkey. The most important report was broadcast by BBC Arabic service quoting an unknown man with his alias being “Abdullah.” Abdullah told the British broadcaster that they have been transferred from Syria to Azerbaijan prior to the war and were paid $2000 without any military training. When the war began, they were deployed to the frontlines, without even knowing where the enemy was positioned. He claimed that around 70 Syrian fighters were killed and injured in the clashes and they are banned from returning home. 

Then came the role of the Saudi media that shed light on the Syrian terrorist militants that are recruited by Ankara to support the Azerbaijani government. The three Arab countries of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE in the past few years have spared no efforts to put pressure on Turkey and blacken its image on media. Their media campaigns and pressures amount to a Cold War against the Muslim Brotherhood-minded government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. To get the exact reason behind this Arab arrangement against Turkey, we should consider the causes of the crisis between them. 

From the 2011 Arab uprisings to entry to the Karabakh case 

In addressing the grounds of the Saudi-led countries and Turkey differences we should track the cause in the West Asia developments that followed the 2011 popular uprisings that brought down a number of dictators. Even after the revolution that toppled Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, there was a belief that the UAE and Saudi Arabia can be good political and economic partners for Turkey but El-Sisi’s army coup against the Muslim Brotherhood-presented President Mohamad Morsi in 2013 ushered in a wide page of tensions between Ankara and Abu Dhabi that remains unfolding after seven years. 

Following the coup, on the one side Qatar and Turkey backed the ousted Muslim Brotherhood government and called the coup a “crime against democracy.” On the opposite side stood the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the coup leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi who due to ideological differences with the Muslim Brotherhood took stances opposite to Turkey’s. A period of rivalry has since started between the two camps that even deepened when the UAE participated in an attempted coup against Erdogan on July 15, 2016. 

Upon the coup failure, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, referring to the role played by some Arab countries in the power grab attempt, said that “we know that an Arab country has spent $3 billion to help arrange the coup in Turkey.” The differences between the two countries even worsened in past two years. Particularly after the Turkish national currency lira value crash in 2018, there appeared pieces of evidence of Saudi and Emirati plot, rendering Erdogan furious. 

Meanwhile, the more serious crisis between Turkey and the Saudi-led circle revolves around Ankara’s backing to Doha. Soon after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain severed diplomatic and economic ties with Qatar on June 5, 2017, Turkey troops to a military base near the capital Doha in reaction to threats of Arab military action against Qatar. 

Another area of Turkish-Arab tensions is the stances taken by the Arab leaders in the face of those taken by Erdogan. Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis, Erdogan undertook a strategy of backing the Syrian Muslim Brotherhood and opposition to the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad. Abu Dhabi relatively walked the same way initially but in recent years changed its position towards Damascus, taking a path in stark contrast to Ankara’s. Reviewed stances made Arab countries, among them Saudi Arabia, label the Turkish-sponsored Syrian militias as “terrorists” and backed legal government in Damascus. 

Another point of contrast between Turkey and the Arab states is the heinous assassination of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The Turkish government ran a massive media campaign, bringing the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the center of its attacks. It accused him of sending a hit squad to murder his outspoken critic. Ankara also launched a huge lobbying campaign internationally against bin Salman, giving rise to higher levels of tensions. 

The recent tension-making issue between the two sides is the Libyan conflict and the positions adopted by supporters of the warring sides. Libya is now divided into east and west. The western part, in the center of which lies the capital Tripoli, is the home of the Turkish-backed, UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA). The east is home to the rebellious parliament and Libyan National Army (LNA) led by the renegade General Khalifa Haftar. The center of the east is Benghazi whose forces aspire to seize the capital from the GNA forces and dominate the whole country. 

The division of Libya between the two powers polarized the international actors playing a role in Libya. Accordingly, the conservative Arab states like Saudi Arabia and the UAE strongly backed Haftar as part of their ideological clash with the Muslim Brotherhood with which GNA is affiliated. On the opposite side Turkey along with Qatar is ready to present any support to save the Tripoli administration. One apparent support was the deployment of Syrian militia fighters to fight alongside GNA-loyalist forces. 

Saudi media against Turkey and with Armenia 

Definitely, the fresh Arab-Turkish crisis stems from their differences regarding the Karabakh crisis. Despite being a Muslim country, Azerbaijan is automatically a target to the Saudi media campaign aimed at Turkey. Saudi media accuse Turkey of sending “terrorist fighters” to the battle against Armenia. The Saudi media are mobilizing their resources to paint Erdogan as the instigator of the crisis. Okaz newspaper of Saudi Arabia, which is close to the ruling family, on September 29 in an article titled “Search for Erdogan’s Seditions” outlined what it called the “destructive role” played by Turkey from Libya’s Sirte to Karabakh contested region. 

Furthermore, the Al Arabiya news network of Saudi Arabia in an article compiled from other Arab media called Erdogan the “new sultan” and warned about the consequences of the Turkish entry to the Caucasus crisis. The Saudi broadcaster talked about Erdogan’s defeat in the regional cases and asked why Turkey is seeking to move militarily into a new “swamp.” The Saudi media on their coverage of the Karabakh crisis coordinatedly and in similar headlines highlighted the Turkish dispatch of Syrian fighters to Karabakh and their increasing casualties and warned of Turkish ignition of another conflict this time in the Caucasus.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Turkey Saudi UAE Competition Uprisings Karabakh Crisis

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Civilians Caught in Deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict
Fierce Clashes between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Storm Alex Brings Flooding, Devastation to South-Eastern France
Israelis Protest as Law Curbing Demonstrations during COVID-19 Lockdown Takes Effect
Civilians Caught in Deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Civilians Caught in Deadly Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict

Civil Unrest Continues in Israeli Regime
Protesters Storm Kyrgyzstan Parliament Building in Bishkek
Heavily Militia March through Streets of Lafayette, LA
Chile Protesters Face off against Police ahead of Referendum