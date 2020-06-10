Proxies in Nagorno-Karabakh War: Will Syria’s Scenario Repeat?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Wednesday 7 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Proxies in Nagorno-Karabakh War: Will Syria’s Scenario Repeat?

Alwaght- As the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan has increased over the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, rumors and discussions about the transfer of terrorists in Syria to the disputed region have increased in recent days.

Since the early 1990s, Azerbaijan and Armenia have clashed over the control of the mountainous region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The latest armed clashes began in July, with both sides reporting casualties. The mostly Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region (literal meaning, mountainous black garden) in southeastern Azerbaijan came under the control of Armenian forces in 1994 and has since unilaterally declared independence as the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as the Republic of Artsakh). However, no country in the world, not even Armenia, recognizes this self-proclaimed republic, and the United Nations continues to recognize it as part of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

However, with the explicit support of Turkish forces for Azerbaijan and the continuation of the war until the recapture of the region by the Baku military, doubts have been raised that terrorists are being transferred from Syria to help the Azerbaijani army by Ankara.

Evidence and Reports by Media Regarding Turkey's Actions

This issue was first raised last Monday by the Armenian ambassador in Russia. He claimed that Turkey had sent about 4,000 fighters from northern Syria to Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, international media reporters started to investigate whether evidence regarding such claims exist. Reuters quoted two Syrian rebel sources have confirmed that Turkey was sending Syrian fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh to support Azerbaijan.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claims that more than 300 Syrian fighters have been stationed in Azerbaijan, a longtime ally of Turkey.

The founder of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdul Rahman, told VOA on Tuesday that the Syrian fighters came from two armed groups known as "The Sultan Murad Division and The Suleyman Shah Brigade". The two Ankara-backed terrorist groups that are key players in Turkish-controlled areas in northern Syria.

Stressing that these elements of the Syrian armed groups had arrived in Turkey from the Afrin District northwest of Aleppo a few days ago, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reiterated that another group of militants were ready to be sent to Azerbaijan, given Turkey's insistence on turning its affiliated Syrian fighters into mercenaries for themselves. At least 18 militant group members were killed in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has claimed. It was also announced that a total number of 850 Syrian militants had been transferred for the purpose of war.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) also reported that a number of Turkish-backed Syrian militants had been killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, according to a report from Stepanakert, the capital of the self-proclaimed republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, online media outlets in northern Syria have published images of Syrian militants killed in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia accuses Turkey of military intervention in Nagorno-Karabakh crisis. However, the Turks and the Azerbaijanis deny such a claim.

In other news, Ziad Hajj Obeid, a commander of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army terrorist group, told Rudaw TV, a Kurdish television channel based in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, that there are two reasons why Syrian rebels are being pushed to join the war in Azerbaijan. Obviously some went to Azerbaijan for financial encouragement, but others made the decision to go due to a sense of duty towards their Turkish allies, Obeid said.

Political Warnings of Foreign Officials to Turkey

However, as media reports on the issue spread and images of the transfer of these forces on social media are publicized, political officials of some of the countries interested in the Nagorno-Karabakh developments also commented on the possibility of Turkey's involvement in Karabakh conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron, whose country's relations with Ankara have been strained in recent months over the Mediterranean issue, claimed in a briefing after the first day of the EU summit that the country's intelligence has found evidence of the transfer of 300 armed individuals from Syria to Azerbaijan. The Elysee Palace also issued a statement saying that they are cooperating with Russia to reach a ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry claimed that fighters from illegal militant groups based in Syria and Libya had been sent by some countries to the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the past few days.

Accordingly, Moscow called on the countries involved to prevent the use of "terrorists and foreign mercenaries" in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

On October 4, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Turkey about sending Syrian fighters to fight alongside Azerbaijani forces.

Turkey's move to send Syrian fighters to the Nagorno-Karabakh region will destabilize the region, Mike Pompeo emphasized.

These accusations and reports have been strongly denied by Azerbaijani and Turkish officials, who have claimed that such issues are raised by Armenia and other international parties supporting Yerevan. They claim that this is done in order to spread media propaganda, so that Armenia can benefit from it. In an interview with reporters, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he considered the news to be fake and stated: There are no fighters from Syria in these battles, there is not even one document in this regard, this fake news is presented by Armenia and spread through various websites and media platforms, and they are all fake. Last week, AKP spokesman Omer Celic tweeted that the allegations were false and provocative against Turkey.

Nagorno-Karabakh on the Verge of Becoming Another Warzone Similar to Syria

Interestingly, Azerbaijani authorities mutually accuse Armenia of using foreign elements in the war. In this regard, the Office of the President of Azerbaijan announced that: At a press conference President Ilham Aliyev stressed that Yerevan is using forces transported from the Middle East in the Nagorno-Karabakh war. These armed forces consist of different races, including Armenians. We have credible information in this regard and this issue should be investigated on a wider international level, he claimed.

This reciprocal accusation comes at a time when various countries are beneficiaries and influential in the developments taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh, and the experience of using proxies in Syria, Libya and Yemen have caused major tragedies, resulting in regional instability and complicating the crises, and now there is a risk that the scope of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis will increase with the presence of proxy wars taking place.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War Proxy Syrian Terrorists

