Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests

  Tuesday 6 October 2020

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

Canada Halts Sale of Drone Tech to Turkey over Alleged Use in Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict

Canada suspended sales of drone optics to Turkey over fears they could be used in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Ankara responded by recalling Ottawa’s arms exports to states involved in bloody aggression on Yemeni.

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests Kyrgyzstan’s Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests

Kyrgyz Electoral Body Annuls Vote Results after Violent Protests
Alwaght- Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Committee has annulled on Tuesday the results of a disputed parliamentary vote after thousands of people protesting the results of Kyrgyzstan’s legislative elections seized the Central Asian country’s parliamentary and presidential compound in the capital, Bishkek.

The Central Electoral Commission said in a statement that it had "invalidated the election results" amid angry protests instigated by allegations of mass vote fraud.

Protesters broke through the main gate of the compound — which also houses the country’s security headquarters — with trucks on Tuesday morning, taking it over as security guards left their posts, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Other reports said the key government building, which is known as the White House, was set afire by the protesters.

The rioters also released from custody former president Almazbek Atambayev, who had been sentenced to a long prison term in August on corruption allegations after falling out with Kyrgyzstan’s current President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

Atambayev was being held in a detention center of the State Committee for National Security when he was released by the protesters.

Meanwhile, President Jeenbekov’s whereabouts are unknown, with Moscow-based Sputnik News citing his spokesman as claiming that he remained in Bishkek. Sputnik also reported that the president planned to meet with the leaders of political parties contesting the election results on Tuesday, and that he did not rule out annulling the election results.

Jeenbekov has said that some political forces tried to seize power illegally overnight and called on the leaders of political parties to "calm down their supporters".

All presidential staff and lawmakers had left the compound prior to midnight local time, according to witnesses, who said a convoy of cars left the parliament building a few minutes before protests on Monday night turned violent.

More than 600 people were reportedly injured during Monday's protests.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry also confirmed the death of one person in Bishkek riots.

The protests came in response to what many in the country regarded as rigged parliamentary polls, in which two establishment parties swept all the votes. Most of the participants in the protests were reportedly members of the more than 10 political parties that did not win any seats in the legislature, demanding the annulment of the poll results and the holding of repeat elections.

The opposition parties have also accused government officials of using administrative resources and engaging in vote buying.

Opposition claims seizure of power, president remains defiant

Opposition groups in Kyrgyzstan declared later on Tuesday that they had seized power in the country after overtaking control of key government buildings in the capital and that they were already discussing the line-up of a provisional government.

President Jeenbekov was cited in local reports as saying that the country was facing an attempted coup d’etat, but ordered security forces not to open fire on protesters.

"In order to avoid bloodshed, I have ordered the security forces not to open fire. Until now, we have taken all measures to prevent the situation from escalating. Peace in the country and stability in society are above the parliamentary mandate", the head of state said.

It was not clear what role, if any, the released former president Atambayev would receive as Jeenbekov showed no immediate signs of relinquishing power, although the central election commission annulled the results of the October 4 election following the massive protests.

The decision to cancel the poll results was made in order to “prevent tension” in the country, according to a report by Interfax news agency citing the head of the Election Commission Nurzhan Shaildabekova.

Moreover, several opposition politicians called on the outgoing lawmakers to appoint a provisional cabinet in order to legitimize a transfer of power.

Interior Minister Kashkar Junushaliyev did not show up for work on Tuesday, according to a ministry spokesman, who added that Kursan Asanov, an opposition politician and a former senior security official, had taken over as acting interior minister.

Protesters also released several former senior officials jailed under Jeenbekov, including ex-prime minister Sapar Isakov and Atambayev’s former chief of staff Farid Niyazov.

Local media reports also announced the resignation of a number of provincial governors following similar protest rallies on Tuesday in several provincial centers.

Jeenbekov’s supporters, meanwhile, were reported to have gathered in the southern city of Osh, where his brother, Asylbek Jeenbekov, called for unity and order.

The Russian Embassy to Kyrgyzstan also released a statement saying that it supported resolving the political upheaval through legal means while ensuring people’s safety and domestic stability.

Kyrgyzstan hosts a Russian air base and a massive Canadian-controlled gold mine. The country’s second-largest gold deposit of Jeruy was shut down by unidentified people on Tuesday, according to its Russian-owned operator.

An estimated 6,000 people took part in the protest rally in the capital’s central square on Monday, which was dispersed by police forces before erupting again later in the evening and eventually leading to the storming of the White House.

Protests were also held in the three regional centers of Talas, Naryn, and Karakol on Monday.

Meanwhile, opposition groups have reportedly appointed their own acting head of national security and acting prosecutor general, although it was unclear how much actual power they wielded.

The Central Asian country of 6.5 million has a history of political instability. In the past 15 years, two of its presidents have been toppled in revolts.

 

