Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid

  Tuesday 6 October 2020

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan's Territory: Iran Leader's Aid

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid

Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan's Territory: Iran Leader's Aid

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan's Territory: Iran Leader's Aid
Alwaght- Iran Leader's Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"In this case, the territory of one country is occupied by another country. Parts of the southern of the Republic of Azerbaijan, about 7 cities, are occupied by Armenia," Velayati stressed in an interview with Kayhan newspaper published on Monday.

"We respect the territorial integrity of all nations, which is one of the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. We, as a member of the United Nations, insist on this principle, especially since these two countries are our northern neighbors," he added.

"In this case, four UN resolutions have been adopted, all of which require the Armenians who have occupied these parts of Azerbaijan to leave and return to the international borders," Velayati said.

"The war between Azerbaijan Republic and Armenia, two neighboring countries of Iran, and the occurrence of some developments, including the entry of the Zionist regime, Turkey and Takfiri terrorist groups into this war and the occasional firing of bullets and mortars into Iranian territory in this battle are among the issues of concern that must be stopped as soon as possible."

He stressed, "All of us who are members of the United Nations must abide by these principles," adding, "So we want Armenia to return these occupied parts to the Republic of Azerbaijan."

"More than 1 million Azerbaijanis have been displaced by the occupation of these areas and must return to their homeland soon. Just as we oppose the occupation of Palestine by the Zionist regime, we have the same position here," Velayati highlighted.

"The solution is by no means military, but must be resolved politically; Therefore, we oppose any military action by anyone. Because the losers of this war are the people, especially since the residential areas have been bombed lately," he added.

He went on to say, "This war is against the interests of the people of the two countries, as well as the security of the region. Some outsiders are also increasing tensions, such as the Zionist regime and Turkey."

"If Turkey can, it should help end the war, provided that the occupied cities of the Republic of Azerbaijan are returned," he added, saying, "The Zionist regime itself is illegitimate and is based on the occupation of other territories, namely Palestine, and it has no right to comment on these matters at all. This regime does nothing but inciting sedition in this region."

"We are neighbors of both Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. It is in our interest that these neighbors do not fight with each other. Armenia is our neighbor and we have a lot of commonalities with the Republic of Azerbaijan in religion, history and culture," he added.

"We are fully concerned about the fate of Azerbaijan and believe that its territorial integrity must be preserved and its occupied territories evacuated," Velayati stressed.

"We are neighbors with Armenia and have a long common history in the neighborhood. We do not want neither Armenians nor Azeris to be killed; Both Muslims and Christians must be completely safe," he said.

Velayati highlighted, "The Islamic Republic will not withhold any assistance for mediation and peace between these two neighboring countries."

Referring to the interference of France in this issue, he said, "We will not allow the region to be insecure and countries from other parts of the world to come and endanger the security of northern Iran in the South Caucasus. We will definitely stand against the insecurities that they create."

"We strongly believe that peace will be established in the interests of both countries," he stressed.

He also referred to some news about the entry of Takfiri terrorist groups in this war, saying, "We hope that the news of the arrival of Takfiri terrorists in this area is not true. If so, all those who instigated this event are responsible for allowing al-Qaeda and ISIL extremists to enter this sensitive area."

"Undoubtedly, the Islamic Republic of Iran will strongly defend its security and borders," Velayati added.

