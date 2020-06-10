Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait's New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait's 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait's independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah's Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah's first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

News

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid

Armenia Must Evacuate Azerbaijan’s Territory: Iran Leader’s Aid

Iran Leader’s Top Adviser in International Affairs said that Iran wants Armenia to return the occupied parts of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Ali Akbar Velayati, however, emphasized that there is no military solution for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

Analysis

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Tuesday 6 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

Alwaght- While the American and Israeli officials keep bragging about the Arab countries’ lines behind the normalization doors following the UAE and Bahrain thaw with the Israeli regime, as time goes by not only there is no sign of the so-called enthusiasm for normalization with Tel Aviv but also various Arab states each try not to give in to the American pressures for normalizing their ties with the Israelis without provoking the anger of Washington– the same pressures that Trump administration put on the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan, Oman, and Saudi Arabia to give publicity their secret relations with the Israelis and are advertised as a diplomatic achievement with which the president goes to the November 3 presidential elections.

Meanwhile, although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and American President Donald Trump have been deeply upbeat about the company of Arab countries of Africa with the normalization, the three important countries of Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia have changed the American-Israeli hope to frustration.

Morocco special conditions for normalization

Morocco was one of the parties that was raised as the next country to follow in UAE's footsteps in the normalization with the Israeli regime. On September 14, Turkey’s Daily Sabah newspaper revealed in a report that after the conclusion of deals with the UAE and then Bahrain, Trump and his administration are now setting eyes on Morocco, the largest home of the Jewish community in the Arab world, to strike the so-called peace deal with the Israeli regime. The dream was shared with Rabat by a proposal of direct flights between the two sides. The Times of Israel newspaper revealed that Netanyahu promised that the US will recognize the Moroccan sovereignty of contested Western Sahara if Rabat normalized relations with Tel Aviv.

However, Saad-Eddie El Othmami has rejected such claims and suggestions.

At a parliament session, El Othmami, who leads the Islamist Justice and Development Party (JDP), said that Morocco supports a two-state solution and is for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Eastern Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as its capital.

“Any normalization with the Zionist entity would encourage it to increase its violation of the rights of the Palestinian people,” he told the lawmakers.

King Mohammed VI leads the “Al-Quds Committee” of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. When the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) reached an agreement with Tel Aviv under Oslo agreements, Morocco king supported normalization and entered it but when the Palestinians started their second intifada in 2000, he cut off diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime.

Although relations between Rabat and Tel Aviv were not fully terminated, the Moroccan civil society came strongly against US-mediated normalization. For example, a number of Moroccan authors and scientists boycotted the Sheikh Zayed Book Award in protest to a path of thaw the Emiratis stepped in with Tel Aviv.

Also, when the UAE and Bahrain signed the deal with Netanyahu, thousands of Moroccan protesters took to the streets blasting the agreement with such slogans as “Palestine is not for sale”, despite the lockdown imposed by the government to curb coronavirus pandemic spread.

Tunisia solidarity with Palestine 

Tunisia’s stance was, like Morocco’s, disappointing for the Israelis. The Tunisian President Kais Saeid openly said that there would be no normalization with Tel Aviv. Expressing solidarity with Palestine, the president noted that Tunisia will never accept to deal Palestine like a commodity, adding "we are still at dispute with Israel.” He recently asserted that normalization with the Israeli regime should be labeled “high treason.”

“Normalization’ is the wrong word to use,” he retorted, adding “we should be talking about high treason.” 

It is noteworthy that he repeatedly condemns what he calls “the culture of defeat” in the Arab world and attacks the Israeli regime for its atrocities against the Palestinian people. 

While traditionally Tunisia pursues a pragmatic foreign policy that allows it to take a big share from the Western tourism market and also attract Western aids, the pro-Palestinian sentiments in the North African nation run high. 

After the Israeli invasion of Lebanon in 1982, Tunisia hosted PLO’s leader Yasser Arafat and 4,000 Palestinian fighters who were expelled from Lebanon. In 1988, Israeli spying agency Mossad assassinated Arafat’s key aide Abu Jihad in an area 17 kilometers from the Tunisian capital. 

Normalization and revolutionary Algeria 

In Algeria, a legacy of the anti-colonial struggle of the people against the French colonialism gives the Algerians every reason to treat the Palestinian cause with morality and anti-colonial sentiments. The Palestinian people take patterns for their anti-Israeli fight from the Algerian struggle for independence while the world was overshadowed by an age of colonialism. Arafat was in Algeria in 1988 when he expressed the intention to form an independent Palestinian state. Also, the Palestinian solidarity with the Algerian revolution (1954-1962) against French colonialism should not be forgotten as the main drive behind the Algerian people’s solidarity with the Palestinians in their cause and against the normalization plot. 

Since the famous UN speech of Algerian President Houari Boumediene in 1974 who said “we are with Palestine whether unjust or oppressed”, the Algerian officials have kept supporting the legitimate Palestinian rights. 

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria on September 20 in an interview with local media said that he “noticed a kind of rush towards normalization,” pointing out, “we will not participate in normalization, nor will we bless it.”

The Algerian president continued: “The Palestinian issue is sacred for us, and it is the mother of issues and will not be resolved except by establishing a Palestinian state, with the 1967 borders, with Holy Jerusalem as its capital.” 

The Algerian president added that he “will repeat his words about normalization in his speech before the United Nations General Assembly,” stressing that the formal declaration of “the Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with Holy al-Quds as its capital, will be a key to solving the Middle East crises.”

These stances explain that even though in a vast part of the Arab world there is a deep gap between the public demands and the government tendency on the normalization and the Palestinian cause, the Moroccan, Algerian, and Tunisian governments cannot simply ignore the popular solidarity with Palestine’s liberation ideal.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Israeli Regime Normalization North Africa Palestine UAE

