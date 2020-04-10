Why Is Tel Aviv Silent About Intra-Palestinian Talks?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Kuwait's New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

Why Is Tel Aviv Silent About Intra-Palestinian Talks?

Why Is Tel Aviv Silent About Intra-Palestinian Talks?
Alwaght- The will of Palestinian groups, mainly Hamas and Fatah, to reach a national agreement and end the division following the show normalization deals between the Israeli regime and some reactionary Arab governments has been in the center of attention since last month, with regional actors like Turkey, Qatar, Lebanon, Egypt, and even international actors like Russia are hosting the intra-Palestinian meetings. 

Interestingly, the Israeli regime and its security apparatus that is certainly highly sensitive to the development and is closely watching the smallest developments occurring on the Palestinian stage, so far has not commented on the negotiations between Hamas and Fatah and the outcomes of the summits especially those held last week between the two towering Palestinian parties in Istanbul. 

Two reasons could underpin this silence: First, Israel’s struggling with many home troubles specifically the coronavirus pandemic that is reported to have created critical conditions in the occupied territories with unavoidable economic consequences that are igniting the protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family’s economic corruption. 

Second, in the current conditions, Israelis prefer to take utmost consideration in dealing with the developments happening on the Palestinian stage. In other words, they would rather see the practical results of the meetings than listen to political statements following every round of negotiations. 

West Bank and Gaza Strip are on the brink of explosion. As the provocative visit to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque of the former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon in 2000 sparked the second Palestinian intifada (uprising), the history seems to be repeating itself. After the recent Arab betrayal of the Palestinian cause and struggle for liberation and failure of the logic of compromise, Palestinians see no way ahead but a new intifada. 

Undoubtedly, Tel Avis is a party that takes the utmost advantage from intra-Palestinian chasms and disputes and even works hard to prolong them. However, it will remain silent until practical results are out for the show. In 2011, the Palestinian groups agreed in Cairo to hold elections and form a temporary government within a year. The two Palestinian groups also agreed to release each other’s prisoners. The deal was also accepted by smaller 11 Palestinian factions. But there was no implementation on the ground, with the Palestinian plights only grew more painful and the wound of the differences remains bleeding. 

Another factor that can drive the Israelis even more optimistic about the collapse of any agreement out of negotiations is the makeup of the Fatah delegation, especially the head of the delegation. 

The head of the Fatah team is General Jabril Rajoub who is a replacement for Azam al-Ahmad. He is taking the negotiations very seriously and seems to have tied his political future to the success of the ongoing dialogue. The result could bring elections to the Palestinian political scene and the replacement of Mahmoud Abbas as the president of the Palestinian Authority and the leader of the Fatah movement. 

Here Rajoub can highlight his role. In fact, his success in the mission for securing an agreement with Hamas can present him as a new champion of the Palestinian politics to the foreign backers of the talks like Turkey and Qatar and also to the Palestinian public opinion. This is going to be a heated rivalry among the prominent Fatah figures. 

Rajoub was one of the opponents of Mohamad Shatyyah’s appointment as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and the success in his path can bear assurances to him that he can secure the post once general elections are held. Definitely, the Israelis are setting hope on the ignition of such competition to foil the potential agreements as they did in the past. 

There may be another trap to a Palestinian agreement and it is the Abbas’s bid to buy time until the US elections to see who would win the elections. Despite the fact that the Democratic candidate Joe Biden and his fellow party members have shown no plan to force Netanyahu away from his plan to annex West Bank to the already occupied territories or return the US embassy to Tel Aviv from Al-Quds (Jerusalem), if Abbas and Fatah are counting on Biden victory to launch the so-called peace talks with the Israelis under a Democratic-held White House support, they can put the brakes on implementation of any national Palestinian agreement. Actually, what would be Abbas's decision about the implementation of terms of a deal is a factor that has been decisive over the past 15 years. 

Despite all these, the Israelis have their serious concerns about the outcome of the current talks: 

One of the main concerns is the venue of the negotiations. Holding the talks in Istanbul under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s supervision with the Israeli support is unprecedented. 

Turkey and Qatar over the past years widened their alliance as rivals to the Saudi-led camp and supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood. Hamas as the staunchest Palestinian enemy of the Israeli regime and a wing of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance ideologically holds bonds with the Muslim Brotherhood. This can draw closer the Turkish-Qatari camp to the Axis of Resistance at least in the Palestinian cause which is a source of worries to the Israeli regime. Actually, going to Turkey for talks is a fundamental change the peace negotiations are observing. 

From another angle, deterioration of the Palestinian conditions after the normalization deals of the UAE and Bahrain with the Israeli regime, Palestine’s failure at the recent Arab League meeting, and deterioration of the economic situation of the Palestinian Authority as a result of the US, Saudi sanctions on the Palestinians, and also the Israeli pressures on the Palestinians have been sharpening the Palestinian leadership determination to set aside their differences and strike a deal. 

Amid ongoing Israeli criminal actions that are encouraged by treasonous Arab silence and unwavering Western support to Tel Aviv, it is a must for the Palestinians to try to press for unity as an urgent need. The agreements reached by Hamas and Fatah including holding the elections and designing a comprehensive strategy to counter the Israeli occupation and restore the national unity should be applied practically and seriously for the division to transform into unity.

