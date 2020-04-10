Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Alwaght- Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Meeting with Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah, the top Iranian diplomat condoled with the Kuwaiti state and people on behalf of the Islamic Republic over the demise of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 91.

Zarif congratulated Sheikh Nawaf, late Sheikh Sabah’s half-brother, on the occasion of his appointment as the new emir.

The top diplomat also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad Al Sabah.

During both meetings, Zarif asserted the Islamic Republic’s support for Kuwait.

The late emir had been in hospital in the United States since July, when he underwent surgery for an unspecified condition.

Sheikh Sabah had ruled the country since 2006. He had also acted as the architect of the kingdom’s foreign policy for more than half a century in his capacity as foreign minister.

The late ruler helped his country emerge from the ruins of a 1990-91 occupation by Iraq, during which few nearby states rushed to Kuwait’s help, one of them being Iran.

His tenure and influence over Kuwait’s policies was most notably marked by constant attempts at brokering Arab and regional peace besides balancing Kuwait’s relations with its neighbors.

Tweeting in Arabic following Sheikh Sabah’s demise, Zarif said the emir had painted a picture of moderation for Kuwait and the region during his tenure, wishing security, stability, and growth for Kuwait under its new ruler.