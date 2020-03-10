What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Kuwait's New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Kuwait’s New Emir Meets Iran Foreign Minister

Kuwait’s new emir has sat down on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has traveled to Kuwait City on an official visit directed by President Hassan Rouhani.

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Sunday 4 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Alwaght- A month ago, Director General for Eurasian Affairs of the Israeli Foreign Ministry Itzhak Carmel Kagan announced the opening of the Armenian embassy in Tel Aviv as the two sides set to expand their relations. 

Following the statement, Armenia’s ambassador Armen Sabatian commented on why his country has not opened an embassy in the occupied territories earlier, saying “a host of problems existed in the past. But now through constructive talks, a chance has been created to settle these problems.” 

Armenia and the Israeli regime established diplomatic relations in 1992 but opening the embassies was delayed for years, until last month that Armenian officially opened its embassy in Tel Aviv. 

Since the moment the embassy was opened, the speculations began to flow that Yerevan and Tel Aviv will move in a path of deepening bilateral ties. However, very soon these speculations proved wrong. 

Precisely, 10 days after the Armenian ambassador started work in Tel Aviv, Yerevan recalled him for consultations over the Israeli arms sales to Azerbaijan amid clashes between the two neighbors. 

The Israeli military assistance to Azerbaijan prompted the fraying of tensions between Armenia and the Israeli regime. 

Recalling the ambassador from Tel Aviv came on the heels of an unfolding war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Karabakh, a disputed region separating the two countries. Yerevan accused Tel Aviv of assessing the Azerbaijani forces by weapons. 

Regardless of the veracity of the claims about Israeli support to Azerbaijan in the ongoing war, what should be taken into account is that the Israelis can never be trustable allies to Armenia. The recent developments in the Karabakh region made this clear to the Armenian officials. In other words, the Israelis have shown that they are interested to intervene in Caucasus developments but their intervention is never in favor of Armenia. 

Why are the Israelis seeking intervention in the Caucasus? 

Various reasons drive the Israeli interest in meddling in the recent Caucasus and Karabakh tensions and clashes: 

Concerns about US role vacuum and Turkish lead 

Since the renewed clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan on September 26, Israeli media and political and military experts asserted that Central Asia affairs remain highly important for Tel Aviv even after the last month normalization agreement between the Israeli regime and the UAE and then Bahrain. 

The experts held that the reason behind the importance of the crisis in the Azerbaijan-Armenia relations for the Israeli regime is the US departure from playing a role in a region where Tel Aviv has interests or its developments are influential on it. The Israelis are seeking to counter an active role Turkey is playing in the Caucasus. This aim motivates them to meddle in the Karabakh crisis to create a toehold for Tel Aviv there. 

According to the Israeli media, despite its relatively vast distance from South Caucasus, Tel Aviv regulates its role and performance in this region with regard to approaches adopted by other actors. 

Iran’s long borders with Caucasian states 

Iran’s sharing of long borders with Caucasus, particularly Azerbaijan and Armenia, is another important driver behind Israeli interest for intervention fresh Karabakh crisis. Rachel Avraham, a senior analyst at Safadi Center for International Diplomacy and Public Relations, in June in an article published by Israel Hayom newspaper wrote that Tel Aviv must closely watch the developments in the Caucasus because some states there, apparently Azerbaijan, can serve as “Israel’s eyes and ears” in Iran. 

Earlier, Israeli officials several times expressed their unhappiness with friendly Iranian-Armenian relations. Many supporters of Israeli intervention in that region argue that Yerevan is in close cooperation with Iran which is the “staunchest enemy” to the Israeli regime. 

Ambitious expansionist goals of Tel Aviv 

There is a theory that suggests the Israelis have long-term expansionist ambitions in the form of setting up tourist settlements and resorts in some Central Asian states. This theory deserves attention with regard to some tourism advertising campaigns in Israeli media. Some Israeli companies have reportedly made vast land purchases in these countries and have constructed private residential districts and resorts, triggering fears about an Israeli scenario of “Palestinization” of Central Asia. The issue attracts more attention as in the past years, the Israelis in Africa have marked regions in Sudan for long-term seizure plans. This scheme supports a theory that Palestine-style settlements can next be established in the Caucasus and Africa and this plot is one of the main propelling forces behind Israeli intervention in the Caucasus.

Armenia Israel Intervention Caucasus Karabakh

