Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 3 October 2020

Editor's Choice

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

News

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum’s promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey Turkey described as “unconstructive” the European Union (EU)’s threat of sanctions on Ankara over a dispute with Greece and Cyprus in the Mediterranean Sea.

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran Iran urged the international community to compel the “outlaw” Israeli regime, the “sole possessor” of nuclear weapons in the West Asia, to swiftly accede to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and annihilate its nuclear arsenal.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Renewed Clashes in Karabakh Reveal Labyrinthine State Of Crisis

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

World Must Pressure Israel to Destroy Nuclear Arsenal, Accede to NPT: Iran

EU Threat of Sanctions Unconstructive: Turkey

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials

Where Will Palestinian Groups Head After Arab Compromises To Tel Aviv?

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Disintegration of American Society thru Trump

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Saturday 3 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

Related Content

UAE Seeks to Recruit Sudanese Militants for Libya Rebel Commander: Media

Sudan Mulls Withdrawing from Saudi-Led Coalition against Yemen: Minister

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hundreds of Sudanese forces have entered Saudi Arabia en route to Yemen last week despite Khartoum's promise to withdraw its personnel from the bloody Saudi war on the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation.

Citing private Saudi sources, the Middle East Eye news portal (MEE) reported on Friday that 1,018 Sudanese army officers and soldiers arrived in Saudi Arabia by boat on September 22 after passing through passport control in the southwestern city of Jizan.

Two Sudanese planes also carried Sudanese military personnel from Khartoum to Saudi Arabia's Najran airport the day before, according to one of the sources, who was speaking on condition of anonymity.

The first plane held 123 passengers and the second 128, the source said, adding that both planes later departed for Khartoum.

"The planes brought Sudanese officers and soldiers to take part in Operation Restoring Hope," the source said, using the name that Saudi Arabia gave to its devastating military aggression against Yemen.

The fresh deployment came despite an announcement by the Sudanese military in January that it was winding down its presence in Yemen from around 5,000 mercenaries to a “minor” group of some 650.

Brigadier General Jamal Adam, a spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary, told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that the Sudanese forces present in Yemen “were operating within two sections, the [United Arab] Emirates sector inside Aden, and the Saudi sector that extends on the Saudi-Yemeni border.”

In December 2019, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said the number of the Sudanese mercenaries had been reduced to 5,000 from 15,000.

He said his government had "inherited" the deployment in Yemen from Sudan's former president, Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who was ousted following a popular uprising against his rule in April 2019.

Earlier reports said child soldiers from Sudan's Darfur have been fighting on behalf of Saudi Arabia and its allies in the frontline of the Yemen war, with money being their only motive.

Sudanese media reported last week that the RSF had sent 28 civilians from West Darfur to fight in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states, including the UAE, and with arms support from the US and a number of other Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the Riyadh-backed former regime and defeat the popular Houthi Ansarullah movement that has taken control of state matters since the resignation of the then president and his government.

The Saudi war failed to achieve its goals, but killed tens of thousands of Yemenis and took a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

We need Israel: Sudan official

Separately on Friday, Sudan’s deputy head of state General Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, known as Hemedti, said his country would likely soon establish ties with the Tel Aviv regime.

“The entire world works with Israel,” he claimed, adding, “For development, for agriculture — we need Israel.”

Speaking to Sudan24 TV, Daglo, however, said the ties would fall short of full normalization.

“We’re not scared of anyone. But these will be relations, not normalization. Relations, not normalization. Okay? We’re following this line,” he explained.

The remarks came at a time, when Washington is pressing Khartoum into normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for a commitment of financial aid and its removal from a US blacklist of state sponsors of terror.

In mid-September, the UAE and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with the occupying Israeli regime.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Daglo said that it was clear to the Sudanese leadership that exiting the US terror list was conditional on forging relations with Israel.

“It’s true, the Palestinian cause is important, and we ought to stand with the Palestinian people,” he underlined.

But, he suggested, Sudan would ultimately have to think of its own “pockets,” given the difficult economic situation in the country.

“Whatever the interest of Sudan is, we shall pursue it,” Daglo said.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Sudan Yemen Saudi Arabia War

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Israeli Police Crack Down on Anti-Regime Protests in Tel Aviv , Arrest Many
Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Takes Tolls on Civilians
Iranian Army Ground Force Hold Drills in Fars Province
Military Exercise Caucasus-2020 Ends with Mock Enemy Defeat
Israeli Police Crack Down on Anti-Regime Protests in Tel Aviv , Arrest Many

Israeli Police Crack Down on Anti-Regime Protests in Tel Aviv , Arrest Many

Casualties of Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict Mount as Sides Resist Pressure to Talk
French Police Dismantle Large Migrant Camp in Calais
UK Police Beat, Arrest Anti-Lockdown Protesters in London
Clashes Break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Disputed Region