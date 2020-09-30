Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait

Alwaght- Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

During a ceremony at the National Assembly on Wednesday, Sheikh Nawaf pledged to work for the country’s prosperity, stability and security after taking the oath of office, raising both hands to his head as lawmakers applauded.

“I promise you that I will do my best and everything in my power to preserve Kuwait, its security and stability, and to ensure the dignity and well-being of the people,” he addressed the parliament.

Sheikh Nawaf called for unity against the challenges facing the Middle East region, and committed himself to Kuwait’s “democratic approach.”

“Our dear nation today faces difficult situations and dangerous challenges that can only be overcome ... by unifying ranks and working hard together,” he stated.

The body of Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah, who passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday, is expected to arrive in Kuwait City later on Wednesday on a flight from Minnesota, where he had been undergoing treatment in hospital since July.

The funeral has been restricted to ruling family members to avoid large crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the royal court.

Sheikh Nawaf lacks his half-brother’s experience as a conciliator. Sheikh Sabah was the architect of his country’s modern foreign policy and a mediator in some of the worst crises to grip the Persian Gulf region.