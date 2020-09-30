Renewed Clashes in Karabakh Reveal Labyrinthine State Of Crisis

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 30 September 2020

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah’s first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait

Sheikh Nawaf Sworn in as New Emi of Kuwait

Kuwait’s Crown new emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al Sabah has sworn in as on Wednesday, amid preparations in the oil-rich Persian Gulf kingdom for the burial ceremony of late ruler Sheikh Sabah.

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores Lebanon’s Hezbollah took reporters on a tour of a warehouse in a Beirut neighborhood to reject Israeli regime Premier’s accusation in his UN rant that the group has stored missiles there.

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Renewed Clashes in Karabakh Reveal Labyrinthine State Of Crisis

Wednesday 30 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Renewed Clashes in Karabakh Reveal Labyrinthine State Of Crisis

Alwaght- Azerbaijani and Armenian forces clashed in Karabakh disputed region recently, marking the newest round of confrontation of neighbors in a few months. The new clashes are coming as the two countries in 1994 fought a war over the contested region. Since then, they engaged in several rounds of negotiations mediated by OSCE Minsk GROUP comprising European powers, Russia, and the US.

On the first day of the war, Armenia announced “full military mobilization”, and said that it destroyed three helicopters, two drones, and three tanks belonging to the Azerbaijani forces.

On the other side, Azerbaijan stated that it killed 32 Armenian troops and destroyed two tanks and 12 air force sites. Two months ago, clashes killed at least 16 troops from both sides. Following the clashes came largest-in-years popular rallies in Azerbaijan calling for the government to mobilize its forces and take back Karabakh from Armenia. The dispute over Karabakh has been unfolding for four decades. In terms of the international laws, the region belongs to Azerbaijan. However, it is held by Armenians.

Nagano-Karabakh is a South Caucasus region that accounts for 5 percent of Azerbaijan territory. 21 percent of its population is Azeris and 77 percent are Armenians.

Each of Armenia and Azerbaijan lay claims on the region. Artsakh is its old name and is the old home of the Armenians. However, Azerbaijan calls it Karabakh and claims it to be an inseparable province of the country. But to get a clear picture of the root causes of the Karabakh dispute, we need to move back in history, to the closing years of the First World War and formation of republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Following the foundation of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the middle of the collapse of the Russian Empire in 1918 and then dissolution of Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic, a territorial crisis emerged, deepened by the two sides’ historic mentality and grounds.

In February 1919, Azerbaijan government published a statement asserting that Karabakh was part of its territory. When the Bolshevik rule was extended to Caucasus, Moscow recognized the region along with Nakhchivan and Zangezur as part of communist Azerbaijan Republic. When Armenia joined the Soviet Union, this stance was quitted by Moscow and Azerbaijani government abandoned their claims, hence allowing Karabakh and Nakhchivan to remain part of Armenia.

This changed as the Soviet Russia changed its policy. In 1921 Turkey-Russia pact, Karabakh and Nakhchivan as autonomous republics were recognized as Azerbaijan territories under article 3 of the treaty. Zangezur was recognized as Armenian territory. According to the article 14 of the pact, the Soviet government took commitment to foist the pact on the Caucasian republics. Under Joseph Stalin, the agreement was definitive and “Mountainous Karabakh” region was given to the Armenians.

With this, Karabakh crisis remained stagnant for several decades, until 1980 that a war started between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On June 12, 1988, Armenian parliament voted in favor of full split of Karabakh from Azerbaijan and its annexation to Armenia. Moscow and Baku severely reacted to the bill. The move led to start of war that continued beyond collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. About 20 percent of Azerbaijan territory was held by Armenia. In 1994, OSCE Minsk Group brokered a ceasefire agreement to end a dispute that has so far taken 30,000 lives.

Azerbaijan announced independence from the Soviet Union on August 31, 1991. A month later, Armenia announced independence. The dispute remained in place and the situation remained combustible. The territorial dispute of the two newly-independent republics developed into an identity crisis as it was viewed through nationalist lenses with further cohesion. The war continued up to July 1994, until a ceasefire deal was signed.

West stands by Armenia, Turkey stands by Azerbaijan

The weekend clashes are coming as Turkey repeatedly backed Azerbaijan and even talked about direct intervention against Armenia. Reacting to the developments, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and other officials threatened to intervene, saying that they want Karabakh once and forever return to Azerbaijan.

But if Ankara takes steps in support of Baku, the situation will become complicated as Western countries will back Yerevan, making an agreement or one-side supremacy highly unattainable. With this in mind, the Karabakh crisis not only will not be settled by this conflict but also can go deeper and wider.

Internal consumption of Karabakh crisis

One of the important issues surrounding the crisis in Karabakh is the exploitation of the crisis by the two countries’ governments to cover up their internal crises and embark on populist policies. The social reality in the two countries shows that people of both countries show sensitivity to Karabakh and their sovereignty over it. Since the beginning, people more than governments wanted war for a showdown. For example, two months ago, Azerbaijan observed the largest rally by citizens calling for a campaign to “liberate” Karabakh from Armenia’s “occupation.”

The political leaders in the two countries take advantage of the crisis to buy political legitimacy for themselves. On one side, the political leaders on both sides, especially those of Armenia, seek to use the crisis to cover up their election foundering and on the other hand they use the crisis as a platform to garner political legitimacy and popularity. Specifically in Armenia, the politicians during the presidential election took advantage of the demands to end the crisis as a magnet for voting. Instrumentality of the crisis for politicians seems to allow it to continue while there is no serious will to resolve the dispute.

Azerbaijan Armenia Karabakh Dispute Caucasus

