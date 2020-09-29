Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 29 September 2020

Abdullah Abdullah’s Concerns, Expectations Regarding Talks with Islamabad Officials

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization’s reputation.

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

News

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day

Casualties Mounts as Azerbaijan-Armenia War Enters 3rd Day

Nearly 100 people, including civilians, have died as heavy exchange of fire between neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory continued into the third day on Tuesday.

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

alwaght.com
Analysis

Tuesday 29 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The prolonged intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, between Afghan government representatives and the Taliban delegation has not yet progressed in such a way for an agreement to be reached. War and insecurity has intensified over the past week, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides, Afghan civilians included amongst them. In a landmark move, the chairman of Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) Abdullah Abdullah traveled to Islamabad on Monday for a three-day visit to discuss the Afghan peace process with Pakistani officials. This is Abdullah Abdullah's first visit to Pakistan as the chairman of the High Peace Council since 2018.

Prior to this visit, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs released the following statement: "Abdullah's visit will greatly help to strengthen relations with Afghanistan and forge a common understanding on the Afghan peace process," Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement after Abdullah met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Intra-Afghan talks are still in its early stages. The Afghan government wants to persuade the Taliban to accept a permanent ceasefire, a demand that has so far been rejected by the insurgent group.   

Pakistan's View on Afghan Peace Talks

Covert and overt relations between Islamabad and the Taliban and the country’s influence over the Taliban have always been the cause of controversy, which has led to the Afghan government's distrust of its southern neighbor. However, Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan's new role in pushing the Taliban to negotiate with the United States, and Islamabad's role in shaping intra-Afghan talks, has given Kabul officials hope for constructive engagement with Islamabad to bring peace to Afghanistan.

A few months after Imran Khan was elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, in July 2018, a quarrel between the White House and Islamabad intensified. The subject was focused around the amount of US aid intended for Pakistan and that whether America’s role in the war on terror had been effective or not. However, in December 2018, shortly after Zalmay Khalilzad's first visit to the region as a US envoy, Trump sent a letter to Khan asking for his help regarding the Afghan peace process.

Despite Khalilzad’s disbelief, Pakistan agreed to help on this matter. For Pakistan, the outcome of these negotiations was a crossroad to a series of important interests. Khan has long opposed the US military presence in Afghanistan and is a strong advocator of negotiations to be held with the Taliban in order to reach an agreement for the sake of peace. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military, which plays a leading role in the Afghan case, acknowledged that stabilizing the Taliban's political position in Afghanistan by forming a share in power in the peace agreement would likely align with Pakistan's "strategic depth" vision (i.e., the existence of a unified government in Afghanistan). There is no doubt that Islamabad's relations with the current Afghan government are cold and tense.

On the other hand, Pakistan has benefited from cooperating in peace talks, and is trying to erase its previous status referring to its connection with terrorism. Pakistan is also seriously concerned about the country's name remaining in the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in the past year. Such factors have led Pakistan to consider pushing the Taliban to the negotiating table.

However, Pakistan's expectations from the peace talks are not consistent with two main issues. The first being the hasty exit of the United States from Afghanistan. July 2021 timetable has been set for the withdrawal of foreign troops according to The Afghan Peace Agreement signed between the US and the Taliban in Doha. For Pakistan, this era evokes the period when a power vacuum was formed after the Soviet Red Army Forces withdrew from Afghanistan on February 15, 1989.

In an article written for The Washington Post, Imran Khan warned against setting an unrealistic timeline for the Afghan peace process. He wrote: “All those who have invested in the Afghan peace process should resist the temptation for setting unrealistic timelines”. His remarks appeared to indicate that it will be a time-consuming process to reach a consensus regarding the intra-Afghan negotiations. Although Pakistan supports the withdrawal of US troops, it also does not want to see an Islamic Emirate rising in Afghanistan, like it did in the early 1990s, which raised security threats for the country.

Pakistan seeks to form some sort of power-sharing arrangement in Afghanistan in which the Taliban could participate sufficiently. With the US slowly retreating, Pakistan is trying to maintain its status as the main player in Afghanistan’s developments through the second phase of the Taliban-Kabul talks.

Kabul’s Hesitation Regarding Pakistan’s Positive/Negative Role Concerning Talks

Pakistan's view of the afghan peace process has raised fears and hopes for Kabul, which is the subject of Adullah Abdullah's visit. Kabul hopes Islamabad will use its power over Taliban as leverage to reduce and halt the group's operations and to accept a ceasefire in negotiating terms. There are many anti-peace and anti-agreement factions in the Taliban, and much of the recent insecurities could be the result of their efforts to thwart negotiations. However, the question remains whether Pakistan's approach to militias - especially the Haqqani Network - will fundamentally change or not?

In July, a US State Department report on terrorism indicates that the Haqqanis and the Afghan Taliban still have safe havens in Pakistan.

The reality is that as long as the military is the main engineer of Pakistan's foreign policy on Afghanistan, it is simply not possible to comment whether a change in the course of Islamabad's destabilizing interventions in Afghanistan will happen or not.

A matter that should be of concern is that the Pakistani military has significantly strengthened its dominance over Imran Khan's civilian government in the past two years. The announcement of Osama bin Laden as a martyr by the Prime Minister can be acknowledged in this regard.

Tags :

Taliban Afghan Peace Process USA Pakistan Abdullah Abdullah Shah Mahmood Qureshi

