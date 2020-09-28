Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Alwaght- Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Fighting was reported throughout the night into early Monday morning, with both sides deploying heavy artillery.

Azerbaijan's foreign minister said on Monday that six Azeri civilians had lost their lives in the latest bout of fighting.

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reported that "as many as 26 civilians have been hospitalized with various bodily injuries."

An Armenian defense ministry spokesperson said 15 more separatist forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region had been killed overnight, bringing their total fatality count to 32 since clashes erupted Sunday.

Also speaking on Monday, Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toganyan confirmed that around 30 Armenian servicemen had been killed and 100 others injured in the clashes.

An Armenian Defense Ministry representative, meanwhile, put the number of wounded Armenians at 200.

Both sides have accused each other of sustained artillery shelling.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said the Armenian-backed forces had shelled the city of Terter overnight, adding Azeri forces had attacked in retaliation, destroying at least two Armenian tanks.

Armenia also said Azerbaijan had kept targeting the region with artillery fire.

Sputnik reported on Monday that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had signed a decree authorizing partial mobilization of reserve servicemen.

Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh declared martial law and general mobilization on Sunday.