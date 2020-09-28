Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 28 September 2020

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization's reputation.

Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces over a disputed region entered a second day on Monday. Scores reportedly were killed and hundreds more are said to have been wounded in the fiercest clashes since 2016 in the South Caucasus region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Heavy Casualties Reported as Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict Enters 2nd Day

Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

Have Evangelicals Lost Faith in Trump?

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Iraqi PM’s Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It?

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas

New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

Monday 28 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Amman-Washington Relations Rift

Alwaght- Recently, Jordan hosted a meeting to discuss ways to promote comprehensive compromise and peace in the region. The meeting was attended by the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, France, Germany (virtual meeting) and a representative of the European Union, without the presence of a representative from the United States. The meeting was aimed at exploring ways to support the Middle East peace process and ways to support the peace process between the Israeli regime and the Palestinians, while peace talks between the Israeli and Palestinian sides had been stalled since 2014. The Palestinians rejected the US initiative to resume peace talks, accusing Washington of siding with the Israeli regime, especially after the US government considered the holy city of Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of the Israeli regime.

The meeting comes at a time when Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates have recently embarked on normalizing relations with the Israeli regime, whilst Jordan has serious considerations for such an action.

Jordan's Stance on Normalization

In general, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan's position on the process of normalization of relations between Bahrain and the UAE with the Israeli regime has been a conservative and implicit opposition. Although in 1994, Jordan had already made an attempt to make peace with the Israeli regime; yet, it believes that the venture to make peace between Egypt and Jordan with the Israeli regime took place after the war, under certain circumstances, and had a completely different aspect to it all compared to the current normalization situation.

In other words, Amman considers the current normalization of Arab relations with the Israeli regime as a prelude to the implementation of US plans in the region, and since the country strongly opposes some of these plans; it is extremely against the normalization process.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi had earlier expressed implicit criticism of the deal in response to the agreement to normalize relations between Bahrain and the Israeli regime, stating: The cause of the Israeli regimes occupation of Palestine is due to the Arab-Zionist conflict, and an end to it is based on a two-state solution being the only resolution to achieve a just, inclusive and permanent peace agreement.

In addition, the harsh reaction of the Jordanian King's half-brother to the normalization of the UAE's relations with the Israeli regime can also be analyzed in the context of Amman's dissatisfaction towards the normalization process. In a Twitter post, Prince Ali bin Hussein, the half-brother of Jordan’s king, published an article from the middleeasteye.net website in which normalization of relations with the Israeli regime and Abu Dhabi's justifications were criticized. The title of this article is 'UAE-Israel deal: Breakthrough or betrayal?' and the image of placards depicting a crossed-out portrait of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the word 'traitor' written alongside it was published.

The root of Jordan's dissatisfaction with the normalization process can be found in its opposition to some of the contents of the so-called “deal of the century” plan.

Jordan and the so-called “Deal of the Century”

The so-called “deal of the century” has political and economic dimensions to it. As a matter of fact, the political part of the plan is a platform for the implementation of other parts, which is the intention to normalize relations between the Arab countries and the Israeli regime. Since the Kingdom of Jordan strongly opposes parts of the plan, it strongly opposes the normalization of Arab relations with the Israeli regime as a whole. The main parts of the so-called “deal of the century”, which are opposed by Amman, are as follows:

1. Plan to hand over Jordanian custody of Al-Aqsa Mosque and other Palestinian holy sites to Saudi Arabia

2. Permanent deployment of Israeli defense forces on Jordan's western borders

3. Designating the holy city of Quds (East and West) as the capital of the Zionist state

4. The expulsion and transfer of the people residing in Palestinian territories to Jordan

On this basis, given that Jordan is fully aware that the normalization process is the political dimension of the so-called "deal of the century" plan, and that in the aftermath, the plan will enter into a new phase; therefore, it has strongly shown its opposition towards it and has always emphasized that it believes in a two-state solution with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.

The Jordan Summit Overshadowed by Rifts

Although Amman opposes parts of the so-called “deal of the century”, and has previously warned Washington of its decision, yet, it has not received a proper response from the White House. In addition, the normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the Israeli regime has conveyed the message that Washington and its regional allies are advancing the so-called “deal of the century”, despite Jordan's demands. Jordan has declared Jerusalem as its red line and the eastern part of it as Palestinian territory, where as in the terms of the so-called “deal of the century” plan, this issue is not reflected whatsoever, and to them Jerusalem is considered as a Hebrew city; which subsequently by all these factors combined, a rift between Amman, a number of Arab countries and the United States has been created.

By relying on improving its relations with Palestinian groups and using the capacity of European countries (especially France), Amman intends to force other parties to comply with its considerations regarding the Palestinian cause. The recent meeting in Amman can be analyzed in such context.

In other words, the feeling of threat and betrayal that Amman has received from some Arab countries on the Persian Gulf regarding the so-called “deal of the century”, has caused a deep rift in Amman's relations with these countries, Washington included; which has led Amman to rely on other influential countries to try maintain its stance concerning the Palestinian cause.

 

Military Exercise Caucasus-2020 Ends with Mock Enemy Defeat
Israeli Regime Demolishes House of Palestinian in West Bank Village
Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown
Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province
Military Exercise Caucasus-2020 Ends with Mock Enemy Defeat

Military Exercise Caucasus-2020 Ends with Mock Enemy Defeat

Clashes Break out between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Disputed Region
San Francisco BLM Activists Join Nationwide Breonna Taylor Protests
Iran Attends Caucasus 2020 Drills
Protesters Burn US Flag during Portland Demo