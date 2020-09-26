Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq Although the PMF is in the center of blackening campaign led by Western media, the attacks on foreign missions in Iraq target the organization's reputation.

Iraqi PM's Probable New Party: What Are The Goals Behind It? Reports say that the Iraqi PM al-Kadhimi could soon form his own political party with the final aim of staying in power beyond next year election.

What's Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt

Lebanon’s PM-Designate Steps Down after Failing to Form Govt

Lebanon’s Prime Minister-Designate Mustapha Adib has announced his resignation after his efforts to create a new government fell through.

Israel Destroying Last Opportunity for Peaceful Settlement: Abbas Mahmoud Abbas, president of Palestinian Authority, said Israeli regime is destroying its last chance for a peaceful settlement by pushing forward with the US-devised “deal of the century".

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
alwaght.com
Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

Monday 28 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq
Alwaght- The leader of the Sadr Movement and Saeroon Coalition of Iraqi Parliament Muqtada al-Sadr on Friday proposed formation of a security, parliamentary, and military committee to investigate recent attacks on diplomatic sites as well as public institutions and organizations. Al-Sadr believes that such attacks will damage the Iraqi image and credibility on the international stage. 

The proposal immediately drew PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi welcome. In support of the suggestion, al-Kadhimi in a Twitter message said, “The law is above all, including the outlaws, even if some do not believe in this.” The coalition of corruption and illegal arms has no place in Iraq. 

Although the messages sent out by al-Sadr and al-Kadhimi have never been openly directed to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) or any other political party in Iraq, over the past few days there has been a media propaganda wave accusing the PMF of targeting diplomatic missions. Meanwhile, the interesting point is that the American media after an attack on the US embassy tried to generalize it as an attack on all of the foreign embassies and consulates. 

One of the key strategic principles of the US in the post-ISIS Iraq has been the creation of division between government and the PMF in a bid to undermine the voluntary organization, which was formed in opposition to the ISIS terrorist group in 2014. The biggest benefiter of the suspected attacks and assassinations which have always been rejected by the PMF is the American side. 

Preparing the ground for weakening PMF position among public 

The enmity and official media war against the PMF, also locally called Hashd al-Shaabi, is not limited to a single crisis or a set of developments. Since the foundation of the PMF that followed a fatwa by Ayatollah Sayyed Ali al-Sistani when ISIS fast seized large parts of Iraq starting with Mosul, US media and some aligned Arab media, which failed in their project to split the whole region including Iraq and Syria, launched fierce hostility against the organization. The more the PMF advanced in its campaign against the terrorist group and the self-proclaimed caliphate of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the heavier were the media and political attacks on the organization. 

Both at home and foreign levels there were constant, sophisticated, and multi-faceted pressures on the Hashd forces. Some periods even observed plots to provoke public opinion and political parties in favor of the dissolution of the largely efficient force. For example, when popular protests broke out in November 2019 in the country, there appeared efforts sophisticatedly seeking to blame the repressive attacks on the demonstrators on the Hashd members. Even sometimes mercenaries were hired to attack PMF’s headquarters and bases in various cities. 

The present time seems to bear the same scenario against the PMF as the US along with some puppet forces inside Iraq is seeking to paint Hashd the culprit behind the attacks on the foreign diplomatic missions and thus damaging the Iraqi international image. The American efforts come as Fatah Alliance as the official representative of the PMF in the parliament on September 24 announced commitment to the constitution and opposition to any raids on the state institutions and diplomatic representation offices. The Fatah statement shows that possibly the PMF had intelligence about a planned effort to link it to a series of attacks on embassies. 

All in all, the central aim behind these pressures is to undermine the strong Hashd position and thus pave the way for its dissolution, though such conspiracies are far from bearing fruits as people cherish the position of the PMF in the national defense. 

Fueling division between the government and PMF 

Another goal behind linking the Hashd to the recent attacks on foreign diplomatic missions as a factor harming Iraq’s international image is to fuel division between the force and government. This effort was started when Haider al-Abadi and then Adel Abdul Mahdi were PMs. Now it is intensified several folds. To be precise, the Americans are striving to persuade al-Kadhimi to grow antipathetic to the PMF, something pouring fuel on the fire of a face-off between the government and the popular organization. 

The parliament in Iraq recognizes the Hashd forces as an official force and part of the national armed forces. However, seemingly there are hands aimed at highlighting the PMF as a rival to the government and an interrupter of the al-Kadhimi’s home and foreign strategy. In other words, there is an effort eying to put the PMF in a camp opposite to al-Kadhimi, a scheme helping create gaps and crises among the political parties. The interesting point is that the Americans do their best to paint the attack on their embassy an attack on all foreign embassies and thus conceal the reality that it is them that are the target of the Iraqi political parties’ aversion and fury.

Iraq Al-Kahdimi PMF Attacks Crisis Division

