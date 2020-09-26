Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 26 September 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country’s airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Have Evangelicals Lost Faith in Trump?

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3

New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

West Bank’s Under-Ash Fire Could Flare Any Time Amid “Treasonous” Arab-Israeli Thaw

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Impact of Islamabad’s Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

Three Lebanon Options As Hariri Refuses PM Post Offer

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea

Saturday 26 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Fighters Intercept Two US Strategic Bombers over Baltic Sea
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Russian Defense Ministry said one of its warplane has intercepted two US B-52 strategic bombers as they were approaching the country's airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The ministry’s National Defense Management Center said in a statement on Friday that a Russian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet had been scrambled to intercept the pair of US aircraft earlier in the day after the Russian air defense detected them on radar over the Baltic Sea.

“A Su-27 fighter from the Baltic Fleet’s air defense quick reaction alert forces was scrambled to intercept the targets. The crew of the Russian fighter approached the aerial targets at a safe distance, identified them as US Air Force B-52H bombers, and escorted them over the Baltic Sea,” said the statement, carried by the TASS news agency.

It further noted that the Russian border was not violated by the American bombers, adding that the Russian warplane returned safely to its airbase after warding off the intruders.

“The entire flights of the Russian fighters proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace,” the center stressed.

Separately on Friday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov that the US and other NATO nations have been conducting military activities some 20-30 kilometers of the Russian border.

American bombers and spy planes, as well as NATO aircraft, have frequently been detected near Russia’s western borders.

On September 18, the Russian military’s official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda reported that 44 jets had been engaged in reconnaissance activities close to Russia’s airspace in one week.

A weekly infographic published by the same outlet further also showed that Russian warplanes had been scrambled five times to intercept foreign aircraft within the period.

The provocative flights have particularly increased in frequency since 2014, when the then-Ukrainian territory of Crimea voted overwhelmingly to fall under Russian sovereignty and when a military conflict erupted in eastern Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly expressed concern about the soaring activities of the US-led NATO forces near its western borders.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia US Warplanes Baltic Sea

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown
Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province
Moroccans Protest Arab Regimes Normalization with Israeli Regime
Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel
Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Iran Attends Caucasus 2020 Drills
Protesters Burn US Flag during Portland Demo
Syrian Students, Teachers Protest in Hasakah as US-Backed Kurdish Militants Occupy Schools
Bahraini Protesters Rally in Al Daih Against Trilateral UAE-Bahrain-Israel Normalization Deal