New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 25 September 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asserted that the Islamic Republic is determined to hold onto its independence and domestic freedom under whatever circumstances, expressing confidence that the next administration in Washington will inevitably surrender to the Iranian nation’s resilience.

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro Venezuelan President accused the US administration of approving “covert and terrorist operations” by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in his country.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Have Evangelicals Lost Faith in Trump?

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

West Bank’s Under-Ash Fire Could Flare Any Time Amid “Treasonous” Arab-Israeli Thaw

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

New Lebanese Govt. Has Majority Support, West Wouldn’t Aid Lebanon: Expert

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro

Next US Administration Have to Surrender to Iranian Nation: President

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast

Friday 25 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New White House Strategy? US Syria Envoy Intensifies Movement In Syria’s Northeast
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since being elected as the US president in 2017, Donald Trump kept insisting that he wants to put an end to his country’s involvement in “endless wars” and crises in the West Asia region and he would soon withdraw his forces from the region. On occasions, Trump even talked of exit from Syria, though facing strong objection from his administration officials in the State and Defense Departments. However, these days, Washington’s Syria policy seems to be undergoing deep changes strategically. 

The US special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey, who also is the White House representative to the US-led Western coalition in Syria, these days stepped up his activism in northeastern Syria more than any other time, moving back and forth between Iraq and Syria. The key aim of his movement is definitely Syria. But does he seek behind his Syria-related activities? Washington appears to seek two goals behind the intensified movement in northern and northeastern Syria: 

Preventing Russia’s power gain in northern Syria using constant crisis strategy 

The US behavior since the eruption of the Syrian crisis in 2011 has borne proof of the fact that the White House has had no strategic plans to stay and act in the Syrian ground equations. Even if in the current conditions the Americans wish to get a permanent toehold in Syria, they certainly are devoid of the capability and instrument vital for their stay, as they know that in the near future the central Syrian government will take back under its control all of the country’s territories and the foreign actors have to leave the Arab country forever. 

But the question is how effective are the recent American moves in strengthening its position in Syria’s northeast readable? In this relation, it should be taken into account that the US fundamental aim in Syria is the continuation of the crisis and imposition of costs on the rival actors, specifically Russia as a staunch ally of the Syrian government whose direct military intervention in 2015 turned the tide in favor of Damascus. The Americans are now severely worried about Russia prospectively cementing its position in the Kurdish-controlled regions in the northeast. 

That is pushing Washington to adopt a new policy, all to prevent Moscow from building its entrenchment there. Three policies are simultaneously followed to this end: First, Jeffrey with his declaration of support to the intra-Kurdish peace seeks to maintain the Syrian Kurds as the US allies and block their drift towards Russia as a game-changer in the Syrian equations. Second, over the past few months, the US reached oil agreements with the Kurdish forces, mainly the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The motivation behind the oil deal is that Washington wants to tell them that it intends to help them improve economically for the better running of regions under their control. Third, recently the Americans have deployed radar systems and armored vehicles to Hasakah. Reports suggest that 100 new troops, 6 M2A2 Bradley tanks and Sentinel short-range radars were also deployed last week to the north. The key intention behind these three measures is that Washington wants to on the one hand win the trust of the Kurds and on the other hand maintain the state of crisis, all to prevent Russian power gain in this part of Syria. 

US clear message to Turkey 

A recent visit to the Iraqi Kurdistan region of Jeffery and meeting with the former president of the autonomous region and the head of the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani along with making efforts to broker a peace deal among the Kurds very transparently send a message to the Turkish leaders. 

Since 2011, Turkey has never stopped complaining about the presence in the Syrian Kurdish power structure and also battleground equations of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) and also labeled it the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) that is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara. After 2014, the US brought under its air cover all of the Kurdish militias aligned with the PYD, stirring ongoing protests from Turkey. Under the new conditions, the Americans want to make the Kurds even stronger on the strength of return of the “Peshmerga Rouge” paramilitary forces. Jeffery wants to bring 8,000 Peshmerga forces trained in Iraqi Kurdistan by KDP to Syria and position them along with People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Women’s Defense Units (YPJ) to guard the northeast. 

The US is pursuing this aim as Turkey in the past few months has been in tensions with Greece, Cyprus, and the Israeli regime over a set of cases like exploration for energy resources and patrolling in the Mediterranean Sea. Additionally, Ankara is one of the key opponents of the Arab-Israeli normalization, as well as the US’s “deal of the century” initiative which wants to recognize the Israeli occupation and reject the Palestinian refugees’ right to return home. Now, it appears that Washington eyes a signal to Ankara, telling it that it will maximize support to the Syrian Kurds in response to its tensions with the US allies in the Mediterranean. 

Despite these two goals behind the fresh American activism in northeastern Syria, a picture of the US future place in Syria should bear the fact that Washington has no replacement to accepting the legitimate Syrian government and pulling its forces out of the Arab country. As Trump more than once outlined, the US has no plan for a long-term stay and even if it has the plan, it lacks the power and ground to stay. Seemingly, the White House strategists are only focusing on wasting time and foisting costs on the rival players involved in the crisis. Meanwhile, the reliance of the Syrian Kurdish groups on the US represents a strategic mistake and at the end of the road will yield nothing but defeat for them.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria US Northeast Kurds Turkey Crisis

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown
Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province
Moroccans Protest Arab Regimes Normalization with Israeli Regime
Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel
Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Panic Buying Returns as Shoppers Fear Second Coronavirus Lockdown

Iran Attends Caucasus 2020 Drills
Protesters Burn US Flag during Portland Demo
Syrian Students, Teachers Protest in Hasakah as US-Backed Kurdish Militants Occupy Schools
Bahraini Protesters Rally in Al Daih Against Trilateral UAE-Bahrain-Israel Normalization Deal