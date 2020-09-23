Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

alwaght.com
Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Wednesday 23 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After a set of compromising moves by some Arab states marked by normalization with Tel Aviv while the Israeli violations against the Palestinian regions continue, Palestine officials have unveiled a plan to hold general election. 

Jabril al-Rajoub, a senior Fattah official, in an interview with Palestine’s official television station, said that this is the first time the decisions are made by Fattah independently and separate from any regional influence or pressure. 

“We seek an internal partnership in the election. The Palestinians have agreed on partnership through the ballots. After the election, a structure for a national coalition government would lay, and we hope that all the Palestinian groups join the political system,” he said. 

He continued that first a parliamentary election would be held, and then “National Palestinian Council” would be formed according to some mechanisms. “We have agreed now and nobody can block the election and revival of the political system and participation of all groups,” he asserted. 

Election in Palestine 

Due to failure to complete the political process, the election have not so far been held regularly. 

Two important election were held for the Legislative Council and the Palestinian Authority. 

The last Legislative election, or parliament, was held in 2006. The election was the second one to determine the lawmakers and West Bank and Gaza Strip and other regions took part. According to a law approved in June 2005, the parliament lawmakers increased from 88 to 132. Half of the seats are determined according to the percentage won by the party lists and the other half is determined according to the victory of individuals in each constituency. 

In the 2006 election, Hamas, joining the race for the first time, secured 44.45 percent of the votes in its list and 41.37 percent in the constituencies to make the parliamentary majority with 74 seats. Fattah came second with 41.43 percent in its list and 36.96 percent in its constituencies, losing the majority it once held. A day after the election, Prime Minister Ahmad Qurei resigned from his post but was asked by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to lead caretaker administration till Ismail Haniyeh of Hamas formed his government as a replacement. 

The first parliamentary election was held in 1996 and the next election was delayed as clashes with Israeli forces erupted, until 20006 that the Palestinians held their second election. Since then, no election have been held. Council sessions were not held since 2007 as Hamas and Fattah have been at loggerheads and some lawmakers were arrested by Israeli forces. 

Palestine also held a presidential election for its the Authority, in 2005. In the election, Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) leader Abbas secured 62.03 percent of the vote, beating his independent rival Mustafa Barghouti. Aside from these three election, no election have been held so far in Palestine and the newly planned election comes after a long way the Palestinians have come in their disputes. 

What are the obstacles ahead of election? 

Although al-Rajoub has promised two election, one for parliament and one for the presidency, this is not the first time in the past years that the authorities vowed to hold election without realizing their promises. 

Abbas, for example, in September 2019 in his United Nations General Assembly address announced that soon election would be held in West Bank, Gaza, and Al-Quds (Jerusalem). A year before he had made a similar promise to hold election within six months. However, he really has kept the Palestinians from holding their election over the past 14 years. 

Israeli obstructions: The Israeli occupiers have always been one of the key obstacles ahead of the Palestinian election in the West Bank and elsewhere. Pieces of evidence show that the Israeli forces, especially in the occupied Al-Quds, several times set up roadblocks ahead of the vote. These constructions frustrate the efforts to organize election. 

Palestinian internal differences: Differences among the Palestinian groups are a key hurdle ahead of the election. In 2016, election were scheduled but after a couple of days, they were canceled. At the time, the Ramallah court ruled in favor of a ban on election in Gaza allegedly because the legal aspects of vote were not respected there. The election only was held in West Bank. If the Palestinians unite, peaceful election are organizable both in West Bank and Gaza. 

Ambiguity in election laws: Another obstacle is the ambiguous election laws and arrangement process. Palestine has so far several times modified its election law, with the last modification being in 2007 when Abbas approved a bill based on what is dubbed “Law Number 1”. The bill revoked a 2005 “Law Number 9.” According to the new law, anybody wishing to register as a candidate should vow commitment to all of the treaties and agreements signed by the PLO and recognize it as fully representative of the Palestinian people. Experts note that Hamas will not accept this article of the election law and thus it will remain a firm impediment ahead of the vote in Gaza. 

Efforts for new election and easing the differences 

Still, the pro-election efforts may bear signs of a downturn in the home disunity in Palestine to unite ranks in the face of the Israeli regime. 

The adoption of rejuvenated Israeli occupation and aggression and the recent normalization with Tel Aviv of such reactionary countries as the UAE and Bahrain have pushed the Palestinian groups to the conclusion that they need to move to advance national unity. 

Recent meetings between Hamas and other groups bear proof of the fact that the Palestinian factions are aspiring towards internal unity. 

Another point is that Palestinians hold their meetings in Lebanon and currently in Turkey, departing from their tradition of meeting in Egypt. The Palestinians choose to hold their talks in Beirut and Ankara as Cairo voiced its support to the Arab-Israeli thaw.

