Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 22 September 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country’s health ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

Rocky Path of US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

West Bank’s Under-Ash Fire Could Flare Any Time Amid “Treasonous” Arab-Israeli Thaw

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official

Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

Yerevan-Tel Aviv Promoting Ties: What Are Their Risks?

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

Deciphering Riyadh’s Rejection to Dictates of White House

Al-Kadhimi’s Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases

Tuesday 22 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Registers Record Daily High in Coronavirus Cases
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran registered 3,712 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally recorded since February, pushing the national cumulative total to 429,193, the country's health ministry announced on Tuesday.

On Feb. 19, the Iranian government publicly announced its first two cases of – and deaths from - the novel coronavirus.

Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 178 people had died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 24,656 in Iran, one of the worst-hit countries in the Middle East.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province
Moroccans Protest Arab Regimes Normalization with Israeli Regime
Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel
Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France
Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province

Floods Hit Iran Gilan Province

Protesters Burn US Flag during Portland Demo
Syrian Students, Teachers Protest in Hasakah as US-Backed Kurdish Militants Occupy Schools
Bahraini Protesters Rally in Al Daih Against Trilateral UAE-Bahrain-Israel Normalization Deal
Bahraini People Protest Al Khalifa Normalization Deal with Israeli Regime