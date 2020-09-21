Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 22 September 2020

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

Israel’s Military Flights over Lebanon Violates UNSC Resolution: UNIFIL

The Israeli regime’s military flights over Lebanon is flagrant violation of a UN Security Council resolution and infringe upon Lebanon’s sovereignty, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Monday.

Russia ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran: Official Russia underestimated the US threat of sanctions over arms trade with Iran following the expiry of a UN arms embargo.

Iran Will Never Give in to US Bullying: President Rouhani Iran will never succumb to US bullying, president Rouhani said after Washington claimed it has restored all UN sanctions against Tehran through the snapback mechanism of 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3 France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp

Messages IRGC Commander’s Just Sent To US-Israeli Camp
Alwaght- West Asia region has kept sinking more than ever in crisis and seemingly unending tensions since Donald Trump assumed the power in the US. While only two months are left to the presidential election, the US has escalated tensions with Iran unprecedentedly. Meanwhile, the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Hussein Salami at a military ceremony marking the 40th anniversary of Iraq's  war against Iran made highly attention-grabbing remarks addressing the US. They carried message to the US and its ally Israeli regime. 

Revenging General Soleimani assassination 

Certainly, the most important part of General Salami’s remarks was that related to the revenge against “all those participated in martyrdom” of IRGC’s Quds Force commander General Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by a US drone strike at Baghdad airport while making a visit to Iraq On February 3, along with Iraq’s PMF Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.  

The revenge is important from two aspects: First, taking revenge from the people constituting the first and second layers of the assassination. Second, the possibility of comprehensive military action against “terrorist” American forces in the region if the need arises. 

In the first message, it should be taken into account that the first defendants of the assassination are President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and CIA Director Gina Haspel. It is noteworthy that inside Iraq if more investigation is conducted, more can be charged with complicity but definitely different layers of people, from service to security personnel, can be found guilty of helping the largely inhumane and illegal crime. These people can be put on the revenge list and they in the coming months and perhaps years may not see the face of security and peace anymore. Furthermore, the Iranian general’s remarks sent a signal to Washington, telling it that Tehran has prepared a list of perpetrators involved in the sabotaging action who would be Iran’s main target rather than a couple of low-ranking soldiers. 

In the second message, the remarks bore a real and must-fear threat against the American forces in the region who are labeled by Iran as terrorists and thus can be a legitimate target to Iranian strikes. Iran has so far refrained from targeting the American troops, in adoption of codes of ethics and justice. If it chooses to, it can do easily. The certainty is that all the US forces operating in the region are within the fire range of Iranian missiles and this means that a shadow of threat is always on the occupying American forces in West Asia. Iran asserts that these terrorist forces have no place in the region and they may suffer the consequences of the revenge nightmare sooner than what they imagine. 

Trump’s “1000 times greater” retaliation threat if the US attacked: Here is the play filed!

Another message of the comments by General Salami was in fact a response to Trump’s last week threat that the US would launch attacks against Iran 1000 times greater than what it planned to respond when Tehran attacked Ein Al-Assad airbase in the initial response to the assassination. The fascinating point is that a US immersed in crises like racism and home protests is threatening to launch 1000 times greater attacks, while it gave no response when Iranian missiles destroyed parts of its military base in Iraq and killed and wounded hundreds of military personnel. 

The remarks by the top Iranian military official make it clear that Iran would never be intimidated by Trump and other American officials’ propagandistic threats and that any attack on Iran in the region would trigger several-fold responses. General Salami wanted to give the idea that Trump’s threats are empty and for home consumption as the country is heading to November 3 presidential election. But, as the general made it clear, Iran does not want verbal and psychological warfare. Rather it wants everything to happen in practice. 

The US isolation and Iranian deepening influence in the Mediterranean 

Another message the comments by the IRGC commander conveyed is that the US is growing increasingly isolated on the global arena as its push for maximum pressure on Iran and reimposition of sanctions under “snapback mechanism” are badly failing and it is losing its hegemony worldwide as the global countries increasingly flout its restrictions on Tehran. The fact is that the post-WWII US managed to make military success in no part of the world. The defeat in Vietnam and also failure to realize the goals for which it invaded Afghanistan and Iraq in 2001 and 2003 are instances of the incapability of the US war machine despite massive propaganda led by the various White House officials about the achievements of Washington. 

The state of the US addressing of racial, economic, and health crises is the worst in the history of the country. Contrary to the US, the Iran-led Axis of Resistance is thriving and its power is in its climactic point. General Salami told of “massive influence” to the depth of the Mediterranean by Iran and its regional allies. 

Very importantly, the comments poured cold water on the half-dead Israeli military and diplomatic struggle especially in Syria and Lebanon to block Iran’s reaching of the occupied Palestinian territories. The essential message passed by General Salami was that Iran and its regional allies have just completed the encirclement of the Israeli regime and thus tough days are awaiting Tel Aviv while Netanyahu is having sweet days normalizing ties with Arab rulers.

