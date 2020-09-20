Pakistan Demands Inquiry into Killing of 3 Kashmiris

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Pakistan called for a "transparent" judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the "extra-judicial" killing of three Kashmiris in the Indian-administered Kashmir in July.

In a rare admission of wrongdoing, the Indian army on Friday admitted that its soldiers exceeded their powers during an alleged "staged gun battle" that killed three youths in the Shopian district of the disputed Himalayan region.

The family members of the three missing cousins, 25-year-old Imtiyaz Ahmed, 20-year-old Mohammad Ibrar, and 16-year-old Abrar Ahmed had alleged that the Indian army killed the trio in a staged gunfight and passed them off as militants.

"As the world community is aware, since its illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK [Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir], India has taken its brutalization of innocent Kashmiris to a new level," said a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

More than 300, mostly young, Kashmiris have been "extra-judicially" killed by the Indian forces in "fake encounters" and staged “cordon-and-search” operations during the past year, it added.

"Pakistan has been consistently sensitizing the world community, including the United Nations and the international human rights organizations, about India’s serious crimes against the Kashmiri people," the statement said, adding: "The Indian Army’s statement of 18 September is an acknowledgement that Indian occupation forces are guilty of war crimes in IIOJK."

Holding the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership "directly responsible for crimes" against the Kashmiri people, it said no illegal and inhuman acts can provide impunity against the crimes that are being perpetrated in the disputed valley.

"India should be well-aware that use of brutal force, including extra-judicial killings, enforced disappearances, torture in custody, use of pellet guns, burning and destruction of Kashmiris’ houses to inflict collective punishment, cannot break the will of Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination," it went on to charge.

"The international community must take immediate cognizance of the 18 July 2020 episode in IIOJK as well as other acts indicative of the RSS [the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh party]-BJP regime’s genocidal tendencies and hold it accountable for continuing crimes against the Kashmiri people," the statement concluded.

