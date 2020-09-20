Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 20 September 2020

Editor's Choice

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

2,000 Days Since It Began, the War in Yemen Is Poised To Turn Even More Deadly

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists

Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres

Sunday 20 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

“There would appear to be uncertainty whether or not the process ... was indeed initiated,” Antonio Guterres said on Saturday in a letter to the UN Security Council that was seen by Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Saturday that all UN sanctions against Iran were "back in effect" under a “snapback” mechanism featured in the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Pompeo threatened UN member states with "consequences" if they refused to implement the sanctions.

"If UN member states fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity," he said.

 

The top US diplomat “notified” the UN Secretariat last month that Washington was triggering the mechanism.

However, other signatories to the nuclear accord assert that the American procedure lacks legal effect because Washington left the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in 2018.

“It is not for the Secretary-General to proceed as if no such uncertainty exists,” Guterres added to his remarks that were especially timed to coincide with the deadline set by Washington.

The UN chief, meanwhile, claimed it was also uncertain “whether or not the [sanctions] terminations ... continue in effect.”

'Is Washington deaf?'

Thirteen members of the Security Council -- including prominent Washington allies, the UK, France, and Germany -- have, however, refused to fall into line with the US’s campaign, considering it either illegitimate or against efforts to preserve the nuclear deal.

France’s UN envoy, Nicolas de Rivière reiterated the European trio’s stance on Twitter. “The E3 remains committed to the full implementation of the #JCPOA…. Today, UN sanctions continue to be lifted….”

 

The E3🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧 remains committed to the full implementation of the #JCPOA. It is the only path forward to contain #Iran nuclear program.

Today, UN sanctions continue to be lifted and Iran continues to be accountable for meeting up its obligations. pic.twitter.com/xdxv5wpL67

— Nicolas de Rivière (@NDeRiviere) September 20, 2020

 

Russia’s Deputy UN Ambassador Dmitry Polyanskiy responded on Twitter, “We all clearly said in August that US claims to trigger snapback are illegitimate. Is Washington deaf?”

Iran’s UN Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi also tweeted, “US illegal and false ‘deadline’ has come and gone ... Swimming against international currents will only bring it more isolation.”

In August, the Security Council rejected a US-drafted resolution seeking to prevent an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic from expiring in October under the JCPOA.

China and Russia strongly opposed the resolution and eleven countries withheld their votes on the draft that was only backed by the Dominican Republic.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UN Guterres Iran US Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel
Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France
Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
Demonstrators Scuffle in Oregon Capital
Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel

Hundreds of Palestinians Rally Against Normalization Deals with Israel

Bahraini Protesters Rally in Al Daih Against Trilateral UAE-Bahrain-Israel Normalization Deal
Bahraini People Protest Al Khalifa Normalization Deal with Israeli Regime
Palestinians Hold Symbolic Burial of Coffin of Arab League to Protest Normalization with Israeli Regime
Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh Escapes Deadly Bomb Attack in Kabul