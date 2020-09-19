How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 20 September 2020

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation?

What’s Blocking New Lebanese Govt. Formation? New PM is pushing to form his government but March 14 Alliance along with Washington and Riyadh want Shiite camp out of new cabinet just against Taif agreement.

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

News

US Restoring of Iran Sanctions Lacks Legal Effect: Eu3

France, Britain, and Germany, also known as the E3, say the US claim that it has restored Iran sanctions through the so-called snapback mechanism has no legal effect.

UN to Take no Action on US ’Snapback’ Push against Iran: Guterres Uncertainty prevents UN from taking any action on a US declaration that all UN sanctions have been reinstated against Iran, The UN secretary-general said.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

How US Takes Advantage of Terrorism for Purpose of Its Hegemony!

Sunday 20 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- On September 11, 2001, an unbelievable and astonishing event occurred, bringing about major changes in the world's economy, particularly in the politics and governance of the West Asian region. At that time, in the days and months after 9/11, many political observers saw the al-Qaeda terror attacks on the Twin Towers, that were directed by Osama bin Laden, as an instantaneous and historic excuse needed to advance US strategy by neoconservatives of America, led by George W. Bush.

At the time the hypothesis was raised that 9/11 was a fabricated incident controlled by US security agencies to globally advance US foreign policy. There were many arguments in this regard from the time of the incident, the nature of it, and the people involved in the case. Many doubts were taken into consideration. Undoubtedly, despite this historic incident happening 19 years ago, to this day the 9/11 attack on the twin towers of the WTC in New York still remains a big mystery.

Meanwhile, the US government does not speak much of the event. In order to answer the ambiguities, new dimensions of the story emerge from time to time, creating doubts concerning the reality of the case.

Doubts of a Fictitious Operation on the Bin Laden Case

On May 2, 2011, one of the most important events that attracted the global spotlight was the news of the murder of Osama bin Laden (the leader of al-Qaeda terrorist organization) in Pakistan. At the time, the White House claimed that bin Laden had been killed and his body was thrown into the ocean. Many political and media observers raised doubts about the killing of the al-Qaeda leader. But later in 2015, National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden made a controversial statement about the alleged assassination of former al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

In September 2015, Snowden, as a fugitive contractor of the US National Security Agency whose revelations about Washington's espionage methods of international communications and their eavesdropping on conversations of European leaders, which extremely troubled the White House, told the Moscow Tribune that bin Laden is still alive and lives in the Bahamas and remains on the CIA payroll. I have documents that show bin Laden is still on the CIA payroll and that $ 100,000 a month is paid to him through organizations and businesses sent directly to an account that has been setup in the Bank of the Bahamas located in Nassau. I'm not exactly sure where bin Laden lives right now, but in 2013 he secretly lived in a villa in the Bahamas accompanied by five wives and several of his children.

The remarks have raised doubts about bin Laden's murder. The question is asked that whether he was actually killed or is he still alive as a former CIA operative. Regardless of the fact that bin Laden's assassination hypothesis is in line with reality or not, the significant matter is that he was trained by and was a member of the US intelligence agency. It is significantly important to note that exactly how such a complex attack can be executed. When the person accused has been trained by the Americans for years with the most advanced security and military equipment, would at some point leave for Afghanistan, and remarkably this same person would become anti-American and manage one of the most sophisticated suicidal operations known to mankind. More surprisingly is that, it is assumed he directed it all from within Afghanistan!

ISIS and the Continuation of the Terrorist Project

In addition to the mysterious phenomenon of Osama bin Laden's assassination, another notable occurrence is that in 2006, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, born Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al-Badri al-Samarrai, was released from Abu Quraib prison and in a short period of time became the leader of the Iraqi branch of al-Qaeda’s terrorist organization. He later went by the name Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and created the most gruesome terrorist organization ever known to the history of mankind. In 2013, he managed to stir up the military situation in Syria and Iraq to his advantage and later declared ISIS’s self-proclaimed caliphate.

But the remarkable thing is that at the height of al-Baghdadi’s power, when his militants had advanced up to 10 kilometers from Baghdad, the Americans were not willing to launch an aerial attack for the sake of the elimination of al-Baghdadi. The point now is that after the rise of ISIS, the most important event that should be considered as a priority for the West Asian region regarding significant increase in the level of national security is the Israeli regime. Yet again, on October 27, 2019, the US government claimed to have killed the ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as part of a complex operation executed in northern Syria, just like the bin Laden story.

The US tried to close al-Baghdadi's case without releasing any footage to show the veracity of the claim, being very similar to the bin Laden scenario. At this point, many raised doubts about the story of the killing. For example, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin, told Russian News Agency TASS, that the country does not have any solid information that could confirm the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the ISIS terrorist group in Syria.

In response to a question, the senior Russian official said: “We don't have any evidence that could be enough to confirm al-Baghdadi's death, let alone genetic samples.”

This whole process verifies that the scenario of terrorism is still ongoing. We will have to wait and see from which part of the World another terrorist such as bin Laden or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will once again emerge.

In fact, al-Qaeda and ISIS can be considered as the two main characters in directing the order demanded by the Americans in the international system, which accordingly both groups happen to have a fundamental similarity when compared. The resemblance is based on the fact that a terrorist group appears at a certain time in a specific region of the world, and then this group is considered as a threat to the international system, especially the United States, and finally Washington with the help of its military chariot comes to the war on terror and takes control of affairs as a savior. But the more significant point is that the assassination of the leaders of both groups is presumed without showing any reliable, solid evidence. On this basis, the great lie of 9/11 can be evaluated in the form of two phenomena, assessing the assassinations of the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS.

After evaluating such incidents, it becomes clear that America has been the main supporter of terrorism on a global scale, and that Washington uses terrorism as an excuse to implement its preferred strategy on a worldwide level.

 

