  Saturday 19 September 2020

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

No Evidence of Hezbollah Explosives Stores in France: Foreign Ministry

France has rejected the US claim that Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has stockpiles of ammonium nitrate stashed around Europe, saying there was no evidence suggesting Hezbollah was storing chemicals to make explosives in France.

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani’s Assassination Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani's Assassination

Saturday 19 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Definitely to Take Revenge on Those behind Gen Soleimani's Assassination
Alwaght- Iran will definitely avenge the US assassination of General Qassem Soleimani, the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said; emphasizing that it will only target those who are either directly or indirectly involved in the murder.

General Hossein Salami’s remarks on Saturday came after a US publication claimed that Iran planned to assassinate the American ambassador to South Africa in retaliation, prompting both Tehran and Johannesburg to dismiss the allegation.

“Our promise of avenging the martyrdom of General Soleimani is definite, serious and real. Mr. Trump, do not doubt our revenge, because it is quite definite and serious,” Gen. Soleimani said at the joint morning ceremony of the General Staff of the IRGC.    

But “we will be targeting those who were directly or indirectly involved in the martyrdom of the great general Haj Qassem Soleimani,” he said.

“Do you think we will kill a female ambassador to South Africa in exchange for the blood of our martyr brother?" Gen. Salami added.

Iran responded to the terrorist act on January 8, five days after the assassination, with a volley of precision-guided ballistic missiles which pommeled the Ain al-Asad base in Iraq, where US troops were deployed. 

Gen. Salami said, "We are an honorable people and fair, and we take revenge fairly and justly, which is why we did not target your soldiers at Ain al-Asad."

A flimsy US report on the Politico, quoting unnamed officials, claimed this week that Iran had sought to assassinate US Ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks in retaliation for the January assassination of the top Iranian anti-terror commander.

The Iranian foreign ministry vehemently denied the "malicious and baseless” report, saying it was part of "hackneyed and outworn methods to create an Iranophobic atmosphere.”

South Africa's State Security Agency said on Friday it had found no evidence to support US media claims that Iran was allegedly planning to assassinate Marks.

The announcement came after South African Minister of International Relations Naledi Pandor said her country was “as surprised as its Iranian friends” by the "bizarre" American report.  

“I find it surprising, why would Iran being a very good friend of South Africa come and commit a horrendous act in a country which has been a good friend to Iran, and of such a nature?” she said in an interview with SABC News. “I can only describe it as bizarre and let me stop there.”

 

Iran General Soleimani Assassination

