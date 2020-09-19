Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 19 September 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

News

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

European signatories to 2015 Iran deal have told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the sanctions relief provided by the world body for Tehran – agreed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)– will continue beyond September 20 in outright rejection of assertions by the US that the bans will snap back then.

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel Hundreds of Bahraini people rallied for a sixth straight night against Al Khalifa regime’s normalization with Israeli regime

US Hopes to Name Qatar as Major Non-NATO Ally: Official The United States hopes to move forward with naming Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, a status that provides foreign nations with some benefits in defense trade and security cooperation, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

Israelis Stab Palestinian Worker, Demolish Home in West Bank Israeli regime demolished a Palestinian home in West Bank as the occupying regime plans to annex more parts of the Palestinian territories

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

E3 Tell UNSC Iran Sanctions Relief to Continue despite US

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Aspects of UAE-Saudi Economic Package for Palestinians

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya

Bahrainis Rally for 6th Straight Night to Protest Normalization with Israel

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

What Obstacles Does Iraqi Govt. Face In Reform Push?

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Paper

Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Saturday 19 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Evacuating Incirlik Airbase Could Mark End To US-Turkey Alliance

Related Content

Turkey May Deny US Access to Incirlik Base amid F-35 Deal Tensions

Germany Withdraws Military from Turkey’s Incirlik Airbase

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- While Turkish-Western relations have been overshadowed by clouds of differences over the past few years, Greek media recently reported that the US eyes relocating its forces from Turkey’s Incirlik airbase to another base in one of the Greek islands. Washington Examiner news website, quoting Senator of Wisconsin who chairs Senate Foreign Affairs Subcommittee Ron Johnson, reported that the UN navy is building a base in Crete island in the Souda Bay south of the country. 

How did rumors start? 

In recent years, tensions between the US and Turkey increased considerably, especially when Washington started its support to the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which is affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). The PKK, in the battle against the Turkish government for over 30 years, has been blacklisted by both Turkey and the US a terrorist organization. 

Turkey opened Incirlik for the US-led Western coalition’s air operations in Syria in June 2015, with the leading party launching airstrikes in Syria from the Turkish base being the US. 

But the YPG played as the US infantry on the Syrian battleground in the regions lost by the Syrian government to the ISIS terrorist organization, something seen by Turkey as a threat to its national security. This vision to the Kurds in northern Syria motivated Ankara to launch several campaigns in a bid to check the Kurdish militias’ power gain. 

Before the Syria issue, the attempted coup of mid-July 2016, which Ankara blamed on the US-based Turkish preacher and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s foe Fethullah Gulen, was the main cause of the US-Turkey fraying of ties. Turkey blacklisted Gulen’s secret organization as a terrorist entity and called for the Pennsylvania-based preacher extradition. The Turkish demand remains unaddressed by Washington, pushing Erdogan to suggest that the US is a backer of coup plotters. 

Immediately after the power grab attempt was thwarted, Turkey closed down Incirlik, saying that some forces in the airbase were part of the plot. 

The range of the dispute even widened as Turkey said it planned to buy S-400 air defenses from Russia, a move Washington seeing as against the spirit of the NATO alliance and arguing that through it Moscow can discover the Western technology secrets like those of the modern F-35 fighter jets. When the efforts to dissuade Turkey went nowhere, the US kicked Turkey out of the F-35 program. Turkey was part of the massive supply chain of the stealth fighter. Another response was blocking the scheduled delivery of the jets to Ankara. Additionally, Congress in late 2019 imposed sanctions on Turkey under CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act), triggering Erdogan's response. 

In December 2019, Erdogan threatened that if Washington realizes its economic sanctions on Turkey for Ankara purchase of the Russian air defense systems, he will close down two strategic US bases on the Turkish soil. 

"If necessary, we'll close Incirlik and also Kurecik," Erdogan told broadcaster A Haber, referring to two military bases used by the United States. "If the threat of sanctions is implemented against us, we'll respond to them in the framework of reciprocity."

Incirlik involvement in the Ankara-Washington disputes is not limited to the recent years. In the 1970s, when the US government decided to impose an arms embargo on Turkey for the latter’s military action against Cyprus, their relations were hit by a crisis. Turkey in response closed down all of the bases hosting the American forces across the country and transferred their control, except for Incirlik and Izmir bases, to its military. The reason the two remained open was an agreement with NATO allies. 

Incirlik significance 

Turkey has been a NATO member since 1952. The military base is controlled by the Turkish military but according to a 1980 defense and economic cooperation agreement between Washington and Ankara, the US military has the right to use Incirlik for NATO operations. 

The decision to build Incirlik airbase was made during the second Cairo conference in 1943. Still, the construction was delayed to 1951 due to the eruption of the Second World War. 

The base played a significant role during the Cold War due to its proximity to the Soviet Union frontiers. Another significance was its accommodation of troops close to Lebanon and the Israeli regime. If the need arises, other NATO members are allowed to send troops to Incirlik within the NATO operations framework. The base is located in Adana, one of the largest Turkish cities that only 50 kilometers separate it from the Mediterranean Sea in the south. Incirlik is home to about 2,500 American troops along with hundreds of Turkish service members. 

In the base, there is a squadron of A-10 Warthog aircraft. Also, about 33 percent of the aerial refueling flights and about 30 percent of the short-range air support operations are launched from the base. The US also holds about 60 B-61 nuclear bombs in this base. 

Although the Turkish base played a big role in the US campaigns in Afghanistan and Syria, in the recent years, the Americans tried to reduce reliance on it and instead expanded the capacity of their base in Jordan and also built bases in northern Syria where allied Kurdish forces hold control. One reason for the US seeking replacement is the Iraq war. Turkish parliament rejected a US call to be allowed to store ammunition and weapons in 2003 ahead of the invasion of Iraq. 

Incirlik nuclear bombs 

One of the issues that bring Incirlik to the US and European concerns about the expansion of the tensions with Turkey is the existence of nukes at the Turkish base. Reports say that the US is considering the relocation of them to Greece as the tensions are growing with Ankara. 

Amid geopolitical tensions between Ankara and the US regional allies like Greece, the Israeli regime, and Egypt in the Mediterranean and also the increasing enmity between the Turkish-led Muslim Brotherhood camp and the Saudi-Emirati alliance, Erdogan seeks to close the nuclear gaps with these countries, especially that the UAE and Saudi Arabia recently have accelerated their mysterious nuclear programs.

Although Turkey signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) in 1980 and also joined an adjunct one in 1996, in October last year Erdogan openly expressed disappointment with Turkey not having nukes. 

“Some countries have missiles with nuclear warheads, not one or two. But (they tell us) we can’t have them. This, I cannot accept, There is no developed nation in the world that doesn’t have them. We have Israel nearby, as almost neighbors. They scare (other nations) by possessing these. No one can touch them,” the Reuters news agency quoted him as telling his ruling AK Party members in the eastern city of Sivas.

Heading to confrontation 

As over the past years gaps inside the most important Western military alliance have been growing, tensions between Turkey and the European countries are the main reason. 

Only a couple of days have passed since Turkey amassed heavy weapons on the border with Greece, another NATO member. The move forced Athens to shore up its combat readiness and ask European countries for help. Meanwhile, a statement published by France, which said that in case of a war between Turkey and Greece, Paris will stand by Athens, inflamed the al-ready unstable situation. Paris recently protested to Turkey for what it said threats Turkish warships posed to its naval vessels in the Mediterranean. 

As the tensions gain heat, many experts say that Ankara could any time block Bosporus and thus close the way of the passing warships. Analysts suggest that Turkey in fact will have to close the link between the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, especially if the NATO allies want to compound the situation for Turkey. In March, Turkey warned it will close down Bosporus if the smallest threats are posed to its interests. 

Meanwhile, the threat to evacuate Incirlik can be part of the US measures in support of Greece in its tensions with Turkey, especially that Washington has already sent out symbolic warnings to Ankara through joint military drills with Greece and also when it recently lifted a three-decade arms embargo on Cyprus.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Turkey Incirlik Military Base Tensions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France
Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
Demonstrators Scuffle in Oregon Capital
California Wildfires Burns over 2 Million Acres
Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France

Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France

Bahraini People Protest Al Khalifa Normalization Deal with Israeli Regime
Palestinians Hold Symbolic Burial of Coffin of Arab League to Protest Normalization with Israeli Regime
Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh Escapes Deadly Bomb Attack in Kabul
Scores Arrested at Protest over Hong Kong Election Delay