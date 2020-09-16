Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Is Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Why Is Iraq's Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

Indian Representative Leaves SCO Meeting after Pakistan Showcases ‘Fictitious Map’ of Region

The national security adviser to the Indian government walked out of a virtual Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting hosted by its chair Russia, after Pakistan had “deliberately projected a fictitious map that Pakistan has recently been propagating,” India’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava explained.

Iran Complains to UN over Trump’s Military Threat Iran has complained to the United Nations over US President Donald Trump’s threat to use force against the Islamic Republic, warning that the Islamic Republic will not hesitate to exercise its right to self-defense in the face of any American military adventurism.

Hamas, Israeli Regime Trade Rocket Arab Normalization Deals Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip have traded strikes with the Israeli regime’s army as the signing of contentious normalization treaties between Tel Aviv and two Arab regimes provokes another flare-up in the blockaded territory.

Myanmar Army Acknowledges ‘Possible Wider Patterns’ of Violence against Rohingya Myanmar’s military has acknowledged for the first time the “possible wider patterns of violations” against Rohingya Muslims, who are a minority in the Buddhist-majority country.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

alwaght.com
Report

Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

Wednesday 16 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Human Rights Group Highlights How Israel Makes Fishing in Gaza Deadly

The Gaza Strip, just six miles wide, boasts a twenty-five-mile coastline on the Mediterranean Sea. Fishing is a natural industry in such a location and as recently as 2000, was a lucrative business for ten thousand Gazans. Today, only about 3,700 remain in the fishing trade – and about ninety-five percent of these live below the poverty line, with little hope of improvement.

On September 9, Israeli human rights watchdog B’Tselem released a report on the fishing industry in Gaza. It describes the plight-within-a-plight of Palestinians trying to eke out a living during a pandemic and under a hostile Israeli blockade. The report includes testimony given to B’Tselem field researcher Olfat al-Kurd by the wives and mothers of Gazan fishermen, including the story of Ahmad, whose twelve-hour workdays bring in under $150 a month.

As is the reality with most elements of Palestinian life under Israeli occupation, the greatest challenge in Gaza’s fishing industry is not the whether, or fluctuations in the market – it’s simply living to fish another day.

 

How far is too far?

At this moment, Gazan fishermen are permitted by Israel to venture fifteen nautical miles off of Gaza’s coast to ply their trade. But the situation is “fluid,” and can change without warning – as it did on August 12 when Israeli military officials issued a directive that “immediately” reduced the fishing zone from fifteen miles to eight, the official reason given were the so-called incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel. Four days later, the sea was completely off-limits to Gazans and remained that way for over two weeks.

Palestinian police pass an Israeli naval vessel as they search for the body of a fisherman killed by the Israeli Navy near Rafah.

 

One organization cataloged twenty changes in the fishing boundaries in 2019 alone – four of those were complete closures. At times, fishermen don’t know where the boundaries are until Israeli soldiers start shooting at them.

The Oslo Accords, an agreement signed by both Israel and the Palestinian leadership in 1993, places Gaza’s fishing perimeter at twenty miles offshore, only 10 percent of what some experts believe Palestine could claim as its Exclusive Economic Zone.

In the twenty-seven years since Oslo was signed, Israel has rarely allowed fishing beyond twelve nautical miles.

 

Tyranny at sea

As the Israeli Navy patrols the sea surrounding Gaza, it is in daily breach of multiple international laws.

B’Tselem recounts an interview with Nura, whose family has had three fishing boats confiscated; ‘Ula’s family has lost two boats and four motors. The women disclosed that Israel frequently holds the boats for years; motors are often never seen again – a practice that violates international law. Over the years, hundreds of boats have been impounded.

The Israeli military also detains and imprisons fishermen for allegedly sailing outside of the boundaries they impose, as was the case in 2017 with Intesar’s son, Khader disappeared after embarking on a fishing trip. Ten days later, his family discovered that he’d been arrested and sentenced to sixteen months in an Israeli prison for fishing outside of the acceptable range “several times.” Last year, Khader would disappear again – this time he’d been shot in the head, and was located in an Israeli hospital.

Mourners carry the body of fisherman Tawfiq Abu Riala, 32, shot and killed by Israeli naval forces off the coast of Gaza. Khalil Hamra | AP

Live fire in the absence of an immediate threat to human life is standard operating procedure for the Israeli military and is a breach of international law. Israeli human rights organization Gisha reported nearly one thousand such live-fire incidents at sea between 2010 and 2017, resulting in five deaths.

Zakaria Bakr, head of the Fishermen’s Union in Gaza, explains another Israeli policy that adds insult to injury: Israel’s blockade, now in its thirteenth year, “bans almost everything we need to maintain our boats,” including engines, spare parts, fiberglass, and rope. Fishing boats that escape confiscation and gunfire are still vulnerable, and half of Gaza’s registered fishermen are unable to go out because their boats are in disrepair.

The very presence of the Israeli military, controlling Palestinians, amounts to de facto occupation. While the Israeli government insists that it “disengaged” when Israel left Gaza, in reality, it is fully “engaged” – only now from outside the borders. Israel controls Gaza’s land boundaries and all exits, its airspace, and the sea, and administers all importing and exporting of goods.

Perhaps the most flagrant offense of all lies in Israel’s motive for harassing and disrupting fishermen. As Israeli leaders have made clear time and time again, the expanding and contracting fishing boundaries are an attempt to punish all of Gaza for the “transgression” of the few who dare to stand in defiance of Israeli oppression. In reality, international law recognizes the right of an occupied population to resist its occupier, including via armed resistance.

When, for example, militants release incendiary balloons or rockets, or when Palestinians in the West Bank “act out,” fishermen in Gaza (and their families and clients) pay for it. This is a form of collective punishment, a violation of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

 

Compounding hardships

The life of a fishing family, like most lives in Gaza, if often fixated on making ends meet. Nura Nu’man, a mother of two from a-Shati’ Refugee Camp whose husband Muamen is a fisherman, lamented to B’Tselem, “My life revolves around loans and debts.” The vast majority of fishermen live on less than $4.60 a day, forcing them to make tough choices, like whether to risk going out to sea during a sea closure or asking their children to drop out of school.

Even when there is a good catch, Gazans can’t afford to buy fish like they used to – especially during the coronavirus. If fish are left at the end of the day, constant power outages due to Israel’s blockade on the fuel needed to power generators make it impossible to keep them refrigerated for sale the next morning.

Fishermen display fish for sale after a night long fishing trip, in Gaza, Jan. 17, 2020. Hatem Moussa | AP

Then there is the emotional toll. Intesar, a mother of six from a-Shati’ Refugee Camp, described her young grandchildren’s make-believe fishing trip in which they warned each other to “watch out for gunfire”; ‘Ula’s children suffer from anxiety. No one wants the next generation to take up their fathers’ trade, but options are limited in the closed economy.

 

Collusion

Israel has been censured by countless human rights groups and hundreds of United Nations reprimands over its human rights abuses of  Palestinians in Gaza. One troubling UN report warned that unless Israel changes its policies, Gaza would become “unlivable” by 2020. B’Tselem pointed out that “rather than change its policies…Israel has made them stricter and the situation has deteriorated,” adding that “Israel could change this stifling reality right now. Instead, it chooses to force Gaza residents to live in a state of poverty, stagnation, and hopelessness.”

The United States for its part continues to fund the Israeli government to the tune of $10 million a day in military aid and both houses of Congress remain obsessed with supporting and bankrolling Israel at every opportunity – although Americans as a whole are strongly in favor of conditioning such aid. The House has even managed to ignore a bill to protect Palestinian children from being tortured on the dime of American taxpayers.

There is, however, evidence of a changing tide in support for Israel, especially among Democrats. But Israel-firsters are pushing back hard and until the voices for justice are louder than voices for unconditional support for Israel, the United States will be complicit in the slow death of Palestinians.

When Gaza’s allies cry, “They have no fish,” Americans are responding, “let them eat cake".

Source: Mintpress News

Tags :

