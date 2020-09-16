Aspects of UAE-Saudi Economic Package for Palestinians

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad

Trump Claims He wanted to Assassinate Assad

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he wanted to “take out” Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017 but the then-Defense Secretary James Mattis deterred him. after previously denying an assassination was even discussed.

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Aspects of UAE-Saudi Economic Package for Palestinians

Wednesday 16 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Aspects of UAE-Saudi Economic Package for Palestinians

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

Everyone Must Assist in Holy Struggle to Liberate Palestine: Iran Leader

Alwaght- The normalization of relations of the UAE and Bahrain with the Israeli regime is considered as causing a stain on the contemporary political history of the Arab world and has sparked a significant wave of dissent. Among these, the most important opposition belongs to the Palestinian groups that promptly condemn the normalization of relations between the Arab countries and Israel and have referred to it as a betrayal to the Palestinian cause. Also, the Palestinian National Authority passed a resolution to the Arab League condemning the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was rejected by the members.

Following the Palestinians' strong opposition to UAE and Bahrain's agreement with the Israeli regime, it now appears that the Arab States led by Saudi Arabia (who have been organizing the whole normalization process under its command) are pursuing a number of tempting economic and political proposals to the Palestinians in order to keep them satisfied and to be able to move forward with the normalization of relations with Tel Aviv. Arab states now claim that their agreement with the Israeli regime and normalization of relations are in the interests of the Palestinians. The UAE has even claimed that their agreement has halted Netanyahu's annexation of the West Bank. The question arises that, what are the economic plans and the claim of the Arab countries in pursuit of the interests and rights of the Palestinians, and to what extent are they able to seduce the Palestinians?

Extortion of Palestinians Over the so-called “Deal of the Century”

Following the normalization of relations of Bahrain and the UAE with the Israeli regime, over the past few days’ news sources have reported that the governments of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt have seductively proposed to the Palestinian Authority to not oppose the compromise that has been done in recent months. Evidence suggests that the new plan promises the Palestinian National Authority that it will suspend the annexation of the West Bank to the occupied territories and begin negotiations with Israel in exchange for not opposing to the process of normalization of relations with Tel Aviv. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have also proposed major economic projects to Ramallah officials, including massive investment in infrastructure and the opening of direct trade channels and also the sale of oil and gas at low prices to the Palestinians. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi also proposed to the Palestinians that they would build large industrial estates and employ tens of thousands of Palestinian engineers and academics in companies located in Arab countries neighboring the Persian Gulf.

This seductive offer made by the Saudi and UAE regimes to the Palestinians came in the wake of a far greater economic offer made to the Palestinians in June 2019, when Bahrain hosted the "Peace to Prosperity" workshop run by Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, which was categorically rejected by the Palestinians. In that plan, Kushner proposes to the Palestinians that $50 billion will be handed over to them within 10 years, relying on three levers of "people, economy and government" in exchange for relinquishing sovereignty over Al-Quds and accepting the so called “deal of the century”. Also as part of the new plan was to build a new link (highway or railroad) between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip that would cost $ 5 billion.

Therefore, it is clear that the recent proposals are in fact the same economic advantages as the White House proposed to the Palestinians, except that firstly, the economic proposals are less valuable than the promises of the “deal of the century”, and secondly that these governments will certainly not be able to deliver, due to the economic crises caused by the fall in oil price. Following the coronavirus outbreak, Bahrain, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have resorted to borrowing or issuing bonds for financial matters.

In April 2020, Abu Dhabi borrowed a total of $7 billion in government bonds via three different maturities to compensate for the liquidity crisis caused by the falling of oil prices, according to The Gulf Online database. The situation is even worse for the Saudis, in recent months Riyadh has withdrew the money it put into a joint venture with Pakistan.

On the other hand, this indicates the ridiculousness of their claim to support Palestine and such an act can only be assumed as a purpose to achieve their goal of normalization. Undoubtedly, the United States and the Israelis will pursue other dangerous clauses of the “deal of the century”, including the complete occupation of al-Quds, the international recognition of illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and dismissing several million Palestinian refugee cases in neighboring countries.

The Arabs and the Execution of the American Will

Arab countries have been secretly cooperating with the Israeli regime in the past years, especially after the Oslo Accords in 1993. However, during this period, it is noteworthy to mention that they have not been able to prevent Tel Aviv from occupying Palestinian-controlled areas and stop the formation of new settlements and military strikes applied to the Palestinians. Yet, it is not clear how the Arab countries intend to defend the rights of the Palestinians by making a few economic promises, while their relations with the Israeli regime have been revealed. The fact is that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and some other Arab countries have officially become Donald Trump's puppets, only to become beneficial to Donald Trump and help him win the November 3, 2020 General Election. At this point, these countries, without any will, have become a complete servitor to Trump and are trying to help him claim victory over Joe Biden by advancing the process of normalizing relations with the Israeli regime. In the meantime, Trump desperately needs this project to be a success in order to unveil it as his great foreign policy achievement.

