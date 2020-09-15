Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 15 September 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait? Iraqi PM adopts an active regional diplomacy especially with Kuwait to secure success in the reparation case and so take credit for after parliamentary election.

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

News

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Iran warned the US against making “a new strategic mistake” after President Donald Trump threatened the Islamic Republic with a huge attack

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack

Riyadh Preparing for Normalization; From Manama to Religious Pulpits

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Iran Warned US against Making ‘New Strategic Mistake’ after Trump’s Threat

Domino of Normalization of Relations; From Slogan to Reality

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

US Retreats from Iraq as Resistance Makes Advances

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram

How Did Warm Saudi-Pakistani Ties Turned Chilly ?

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza

Deciphering Riyadh’s Rejection to Dictates of White House

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?

Tuesday 15 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Pushing To Cozy Up To Kuwait?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Since being elected as Iraq’s Prime Minister in May, Mustafa al-Kadhimi has embarked on highly active foreign policy and diplomacy. Particularly by visiting Iran and also the US in the past two months, al-Kadhimi showed that he has a serious resolution to activate Iraq in the foreign policy area. 

One of the faces of the active foreign policy of the Green Zone head is the increased exchange of visits with the Arab countries, especially Kuwait. Over the past year, levels of Kuwaiti disputes with Iraq and demands for compensations remained high despite the Baathist regime collapse in 2003. 

The root cause of the Iraqi-Kuwait differences is the Saddam invasion of neighboring Kuwait in 1990 that was faced by strong opposition and response from the international community and the United Nations Security Council. Greenlighted by the UNSC, the intentional military coalition forced Saddam troops to retreat from Kuwait under Operation Desert Storm. 

Still, in the new conditions, al-Kadhimi seeks to improve relations with Kuwait. As a first serious step, on May 23, Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Alwai traveled to Kuwait as al-Kadhimi’s envoy and talked to Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah. It seems that al-Kadhimi in the near future will make bigger efforts to promote the bilateral relations and perhaps in the coming months he will pay an official visit to Kuwait. 

But why is Kuwait significant for al-Kadhimi? Why does the PM especially seek to bolster ties with the Persian Gulf state? 

Kuwait war reparation claims 

The core point in the post-Saddam Iraq-Kuwait relations has been the Kuwait compensation claims due to the damage Kuwait suffered under the Saddam campaign. When the Iraq forces were forced out of Kuwait by the US-led alliance in 1991, the UNSC approved a string of resolutions holding Iraq responsible for the war and thus reparation payments to Kuwait. A commission was formed by the UN to make arrangements for compensation payments from Iraq to Kuwait and other damaged parties. After the cost inquiry and calculation, the commission ruled that Iraq had to pay $52.4 billion to the individuals, state organizations, and other Kuwaiti parties suffered from Saddam war. 

Despite the fact that Iraq adopted a new political system in a departure from Saddam dictatorship, Kuwait never quitted its claims for reparation and even rejected Iraq’s demands for cuts. The payments to Kuwait are raised by allocating parts of the Iraqi oil incomes to this end. From 2014 to 2018, the payment process was suspended. Iraq paid $48.7 billion by 2019 and only $3.7 are left for paying. 

Al-Kadhimi administration currently seeks to ease the tensions regarding the payment and perhaps they want to convince Kuwait to agree to a delay so that the government can free up money for home spending as part of the economic reforms, as Baghdad feels the pinch due to the coronavirus crisis and also the anti-ISIS war costs.

Fixing al-Kadhimi position at home 

Yet another reason for the Iraqi PM to pursue ties with Kuwait is linked to his efforts in the past months to build himself a firm political base in Iraq’s politics. The reality is that only several months separate al-Kadhimi from the snap elections and he is struggling, using all instruments at his disposal, to prove himself as a successful manager and a choice for all political parties. Shoring up ties to the Arab states, particularly Kuwait with relatively independent stances related to Iraq, can guarantee al-Kadhimi’s position boost in the Iraqi politics. In other words, by his diplomatic accomplishments, al-Kadhimi wants to show to the political parties that he can be the architect of the post-ISIS period and the country’s return to stability both in home and foreign policy.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq. Al-Kadhimi Kuwait Policy Coronvirus Compensation

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France
Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
Demonstrators Scuffle in Oregon Capital
California Wildfires Burns over 2 Million Acres
Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France

Clashes, Arrests as Yellow Vest Protests Return in France

Bahraini People Protest Al Khalifa Normalization Deal with Israeli Regime
Palestinians Hold Symbolic Burial of Coffin of Arab League to Protest Normalization with Israeli Regime
Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh Escapes Deadly Bomb Attack in Kabul
Scores Arrested at Protest over Hong Kong Election Delay