Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

News

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Monday 14 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Al Khalifa’s Thaw With Tel Aviv: Sweet In Dream, Nightmarish In Reality

Alwaght- While made a mocking and joking subject by social media users for his candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize for brokering the so-called Emirati-Israeli peace deal, the US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that Bahrain has followed in the UAE’s footsteps by agreeing to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

The announcement, however, was not as surprising as the thaw Abu Dhabi entered with the Israeli regime in mid-August and it was quite predictable that Manama rulers will be next in the line to normalize ties with the Israelis. When the UAE announced the normalization, the Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was among the small number of leaders who in a phoebe call to the UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed called the deal “historic.”

Shortly later, Israeli media said that Bahrain was the likeliest state to join the UAE in normalization because naturally it hosted the “deal of the century” summit in late June and also it, rightly said, has the least foreign policy independence among the Persian Gulf Arab states. Despite all these, Al Khalifa seem to have their own goals behind this move which is widely condemned by the Muslim Public opinion.

Continuing blame-shifting policy

Dependence on foreign powers while at the same time suffering from lack of home legitimacy is one of the most fundamental factors motivating Bahrain’s despotic ruler to seek close ties with the aligned regional and international powers and stand submissive to their policies.

As a matter of fact, the political structure in the petite island monarchy may be constitutional on the paper, but the power is concentrated in the hands of the ruling Al Khalifa family. The tightly closed political regime in the country prevents Shiites, who are majority there, from participating in power structure. Since 2011 that the Arab uprisings wave also swept through the tiny monarchy, the ruling family suppressed the pro-democratic and anti-discrimination revolution of the Bahraini people with direct military intervention of the Saudi forces and green light of its Western patrons especially the US.

Meanwhile, to evade answering to the home and international outcry amid ongoing suppression, Al Khalifa resorted to blame-shifting paths, among them attributing the protests to foreign incitement and meddling and also charging the peaceful demonstrators and activists with terrorist actions in military courts with largely extrajudicial and heavy verdicts like execution, life sentences, and citizenship revocation. 

The continuation of this police pushed the Western-dominated rights groups to protest. Even the European countries several times released statements in condemnation of the execution rulings for political prisoners.

Assuming that siding with normalization— for its acceptability among the Western governments— can bring back part of the lost favor of the West to Manama regime and ease the pressures put on it because of showing iron fist to the peaceful protests, Bahrain rulers frantically joined the normalization trend.

From now on, the pro-justice and discrimination protests will be reduced by regime to protests against normalization. This will provide new propaganda feeds for the Western and Arab media covering the Bahraini developments.

Also economy is one aspect in Bahrain’s step towards normalization. The country’s economic challenges amid oil prices slump and the government’s deficiency in addressing the economic crisis without foreign aids push Manama regime to choose the challenge-filled path of normalization to have high hopes of reaching economic prosperity on the strength of economic support promised by the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the US, and even Israeli regime.  

Reports suggest that over the past two years, national debts have reached catastrophic levels, as the budget deficit and debt interests equaled half of national budget. Its national debt is now $40 billion and poised to reach $50 billion soon. The debt interests, figures show, reach half a billion dollar annually.

To cover up the negative effects of the economic crisis, Al Khalifa regime since June 2015 halted publishing official economic statistics. It stops short of very limited and general amount of data on the economic conditions.

Adventuring by Trump and bin Salman’s false promises

Certainly, the thaw with Tel Aviv deals another blow to the already-delicate strings of relations between the regime and the public whose majority is Shiite. In other words, though the leaders have made the strategic mistake of normalization with the Israelis with optimism caused by aid promises by the Saudis and the Americans, the past Arab experiences, like Yemen, Algeria, Tunisia, and even Egypt under Hosni Mubarak, prove that maintaining a suppressive policy with foreign backing cannot save the dictatorships, and to its frustration, by normalizing ties with Tel Aviv, Manama regime only unleashed new home and even foreign challenges to itself.

 

