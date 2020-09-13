Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills
Alwaght- The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

In a televised interview Sunday on STV channel, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin warned that an American armor battalion had redeployed its tanks to a location in Lithuania close to the Belarusian border.

"Fulfilling the head of state’s assignment to follow the situation in the areas adjacent to Belarus and the movement of troops, we can see that NATO is moving forces in the neighboring states as part of Operations Enhanced Forward Presence and Atlantic Resolve," he said.

 

"In particular, the redeployment of the 2nd Battalion of 69th Armor Regiment of the United States to the Pabrade firing range [in Lithuania], 15 kilometers from our state border, is underway," he added.

"We cannot help but be alarmed that about 500 people, 29 tanks and 43 Bradley fighting vehicles would be engaged in the vicinity of our border," Khrenin said.

Late last month, the US Air Force flew six B-52 bombers in close formation over all 30 NATO countries, a move military experts said served as a warning to Russia and Belarus.

"We cannot help but be concerned about the flights of B-52 bombers along our state border," Khrenin said.

Belarus has witnessed turmoil since the presidential election on August 9. The opposition disputed the results of the election, which President Alexander Lukashenko officially won by a landslide. Western countries quickly alleged voter fraud, and mass protests followed.

Last month, Lukashenko dismissed calls for a new election and warned that foreign powers aimed to destabilize the country. He instructed the military to closely monitor NATO activity in neighboring Poland and Lithuania, putting the troops on the western border on high alert.

Lukashenko held a meeting with heads of the defense and law enforcement bodies on Saturday, focusing on the situation on the western border as well as sociopolitical developments in the country.

Lukashenko asked the defense minister and the chief of the General Staff to put forward their proposals for the Belarusian army’s actions in the near future.

In an interview with Russian media aired on Wednesday, Lukashenko said that Russia would “join us to repel an aggression from the west" under the Collective Security Treaty and the Union State treaty. "It is our zone of responsibility,” he said, adding that Belarus was also bound by treaty to defend Russia.

Should someone try to carry out an act of aggression against Russia through Belarus or near Belarus, our 60,000-65,000-strong army will go to war,” Lukashenko said.

Russia has long been alarmed by NATO's expansion on its so-called eastern flank.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Sunday it would send troops from its Pskov division of paratroopers to Belarus for joint military drills starting on Monday, the RIA news agency reported.

The "Slavic brotherhood" joint military drills are due to run from September 14-25, the defense ministry said, adding that the Russian paratroopers would return to Russia once they were over.

 

US Russia Belarus Military Drills

