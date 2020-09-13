Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 13 September 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

News

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Riyadh Preparing for Normalization; From Manama to Religious Pulpits

Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE

Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

US Retreats from Iraq as Resistance Makes Advances

Riyadh Preparing for Normalization; From Manama to Religious Pulpits

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Why Does Trump Seek To Snap Back Anti-Iranian Sanctions?

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Turkey Condemns UAE-Israeli Regime Agreement

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Sunday 13 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Related Content

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran condemned Bahraini regime's decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

In a statement released on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the Bahraini regime had committed a “fundamental mistake” by turning its back to its own people instead of gaining legitimacy form them.

It had also sought refuge from the regime occupying Jerusalem al-Quds and sacrificed the Palestinian cause for the domestic US election, the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran considers the announcement on the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain as “a shameful and humiliating act” on the part of the latter, which sacrificed decades of Palestinian struggle and suffering for the US vote.

“The oppressed and right-seeking people of Palestine and the freedom-seeking Muslims of the world, without doubt, will never accept the normalization of relations with the usurping and lawless Israeli regime, and this shameful act will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden Palestinian nation and the world’s freedom-seeking nations,” it said.

"The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime, which is a source of constant threat to the security of the region and the Muslim world and the root cause of decades of violence, massacre, war, terror and bloodshed throughout the oppressed Palestine and the region.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also predicted that the Bahraini regime’s move would result in “growing anger and lasting hatred” among the Palestinians, Muslims, and freedom-seeking nations.

It further warned against any act by the Zionist regime meant to create insecurity in the Persian Gulf region, saying Bahrain and its allied governments bear responsibility for its consequences.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the normalization of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel. 

It came roughly a month after a similar announcement by Trump on a deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to forge formal ties. 

The US president has pointed to both announcements as foreign policy achievements, which he is likely to tout in the closing stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Bahraini officials are expected to join Emirati and Israeli representatives at the White House next week for a formal signing ceremony. 

All Palestinian factions have unanimously denounced the normalization agreements between Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab countries as a stab in the back of the oppressed Palestinian nation and a betrayal to their cause.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Bahrain Israeli regime Normalization Deal

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
Demonstrators Scuffle in Oregon Capital
California Wildfires Burns over 2 Million Acres
India Coronavirus Infections Overtake Brazil
Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

Palestinians Hold Symbolic Burial of Coffin of Arab League to Protest Normalization with Israeli Regime
Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh Escapes Deadly Bomb Attack in Kabul
Scores Arrested at Protest over Hong Kong Election Delay
Israeli Regime Forces Beat Palestinian Teen