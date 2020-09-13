Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel

Alwaght- Iran condemned Bahraini regime's decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

In a statement released on Saturday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said the Bahraini regime had committed a “fundamental mistake” by turning its back to its own people instead of gaining legitimacy form them.

It had also sought refuge from the regime occupying Jerusalem al-Quds and sacrificed the Palestinian cause for the domestic US election, the statement added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that Iran considers the announcement on the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and Bahrain as “a shameful and humiliating act” on the part of the latter, which sacrificed decades of Palestinian struggle and suffering for the US vote.

“The oppressed and right-seeking people of Palestine and the freedom-seeking Muslims of the world, without doubt, will never accept the normalization of relations with the usurping and lawless Israeli regime, and this shameful act will remain in the historical memory of the oppressed and downtrodden Palestinian nation and the world’s freedom-seeking nations,” it said.

"The rulers of Bahrain will from now on be complicit in the crimes of the Zionist regime, which is a source of constant threat to the security of the region and the Muslim world and the root cause of decades of violence, massacre, war, terror and bloodshed throughout the oppressed Palestine and the region.”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also predicted that the Bahraini regime’s move would result in “growing anger and lasting hatred” among the Palestinians, Muslims, and freedom-seeking nations.

It further warned against any act by the Zionist regime meant to create insecurity in the Persian Gulf region, saying Bahrain and its allied governments bear responsibility for its consequences.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced the normalization of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel.

It came roughly a month after a similar announcement by Trump on a deal between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel to forge formal ties.

The US president has pointed to both announcements as foreign policy achievements, which he is likely to tout in the closing stretch of the 2020 presidential campaign.

Bahraini officials are expected to join Emirati and Israeli representatives at the White House next week for a formal signing ceremony.

All Palestinian factions have unanimously denounced the normalization agreements between Israel and the Persian Gulf Arab countries as a stab in the back of the oppressed Palestinian nation and a betrayal to their cause.