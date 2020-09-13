Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar Emir Meets Afghan, Taliban Delegations during Peace Talks in Doha

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani hold meetings with representatives of both the Afghan government and the Taliban who are involved in peace talks taking place in the Persian Gulf state’s capital.

US Moves Tanks in Lithuania Closer to Belarus Border amid Moscow-Minsk Drills The US army is moving forces and equipment in Lithuania to move closer to the Belarusian border as Minsk and Moscow prepare for a joint military drill.

Iran Denounces as ‘Shameful’ Bahrain’s Normalization Deal with Israel Iran condemned Bahraini regime’s decision to normalize its with Israeli regime, saying the Manama is sacrificing the Palestinian cause against the occupation for the upcoming US presidential election through the “shameful” treaty.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

alwaght.com
Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Challenges, Prospects of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha

Alwaght- Intra-Afghan talks, or in other words, talks between the central government of Kabul and the Taliban will begin in Qatar on Saturday. In this regard, the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan issued this statement: Afghan government delegation headed by Abdullah Abdullah to leave for Doha, Qatar on Friday to start intra-Afghan talks. In a statement, the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan expressed hope that after a long wait, the talks will be the beginning of peace and stability and the end of war and violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban also announced the dispatch of six of the group's prisoners to Doha, of which France and Australia opposed their release. With this in mind, the question now is that what are the most important areas of dialogue between the parties and to what extent is it possible for an agreement to be reached between the parties? In order to answer this essential question, Alwaght has sought the analysis of Pir-Mohammad Mollazehi, a senior expert on Afghanistan’s issues.

The Unity of Taliban in Appearance, but Fragmented from within

Pir-Mohammad Mollazehi believes that, in connection with repeated changes of the Taliban negotiating team before their trip to Qatar, the Taliban, despite appearing cohesive, have divisions within them that disagree on how a negotiation and a possible agreement with the central government should be achieved. The question of which areas the Taliban will show flexibility in and which issues are considered red lines for them is still controversial. In particular, the Quetta Council have stronger positions and are not satisfied to form a partnership in ‘power’. Although the group can gain power in the future as a democratic mechanism, they continue to put military policy on the agenda. This is at a time when another section of the Taliban believes that the current juncture is the best time to reach an agreement, given that they are at the height of their military power and have large areas under control and also the fact that the Americans support the deal. These two different perspectives can be evaluated as the most important factors for the negotiating team's numerous changes.

The Difficulty of Reaching an Agreement While Crossing Red Lines

In another part of his remarks, the pundit emphasized the availability of peace conditions and the real will of the two sides to achieve peace.

"First of all, it is important to note that the initiative is not in the hands of the Afghan government and the Taliban, but rather, in the hands of the Americans and Pakistanis who act as the main determiners of the negotiation process. In Donald Trump's view, with the US election approaching, the start of intra-Afghan negotiations would be a major foreign policy achievement for him even if unsuccessful. Thus, due to his personal benefits, he is trying to pressure both sides to come to the negotiating table. The fact is that the Taliban have repeatedly stated that they will not negotiate with the current Afghan government, especially whilst Abdullah Abdullah is in power, however, the pressure from the US and Pakistan has now led them to negotiate," Mollazehi explained.

He added that "Given that the red lines of the central government and the Taliban are very different from each other, there is little hope that an agreement between the two sides would be formed in the short term. It seems that Abdullah Abdullah is very optimistic towards this issue; Considering that the Taliban's red line is the Islamic Emirate, and the central government's red line is the constitution and the preservation of the current democracy in place. Therefore, these two different lines of thought and strategy cannot be combined, but the Taliban may seek to establish an interim government with its participation; If such an approach is taken, Abdullah Abdullah’s optimistic view will certainly not be implemented."

Donald Trump Seeks to use intra-Afghan Negotiations as a Winning Card

In another part of his remarks on the most important issues under discussion, the Afghan affairs expert clarified that "The most important issue from the government's point of view is the continuous of ceasefire; That is, the government intends to convince the Taliban to stop fighting permanently, but this is an issue that the Quetta Council is unlikely to agree on. Even if the Quetta Council accepts this, there are other groups that will not be committed to this matter, and the Haqqani Network will probably not accept this process. Nevertheless, it seems that in the next 50 days of the upcoming US election, Trump plans to use the Afghan negotiations and the normalization agreement of Arab relations with Israel as his two winning cards. Therefore, US pressure on the parties will continue in the coming days, but after the election, with Trump in office or not, Afghanistan's negotiations will no longer matter to the White House."

 

