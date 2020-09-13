Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 13 September 2020

Editor's Choice

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

News

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured “an American spy” with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as ’Stab in Back’ Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another “stab in the back” of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Venezuela Captures ’US Spy’ Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro

Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Iraqi PM’s Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Riyadh Preparing for Normalization; From Manama to Religious Pulpits

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

Riyadh Preparing for Normalization; From Manama to Religious Pulpits

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Interview

Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP

Sunday 13 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Despite Arab-Israeli Thaw, Afghans Support Palestinians, Lebanese: Afghan MP
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- With the UAE and Bahrain normalization of ties with the Israeli regime and the possibility of more Arab regimes joining the trend, the pro-compromise Arab camp is trying to paint the Muslim world as supportive of its steps, and as it did during the summit of the Arab League foreign ministers, leave Palestinians lonely in their cause.

However, many Muslim governments, figures, and social media users have adopted stances against the normalization of ties with Tel Aviv and threw their backing behind the Palestinian cause. Meanwhile, the people and government of Afghanistan took a highlighted position in favor of the Palestinians.

Alwaght has arranged an interview with Afghan lawmaker Sayyed Jamaluddin Beheshti Fakori, asking about Afghan people and government’s viewpoints on the Arab-Israeli regime thaw.

Mr Fakori explained that the pattern of the Afghanistan mujahideen in the fight against the communist government and the occupying Soviet forces in the 1980s was the Palestinian groups who battled the Israeli occupation for decades.

“When our people forty years ago fought against the communist and Soviet forces in Afghanistan, they had the Palestinians as their pattern who fought against the occupying Israeli regime.”

He added that the people of Afghanistan always see themselves committed to the resistance fighters in Palestine and in other Muslim nations. They still strongly believe that the anti-Israeli struggle of Muslims especially in Lebanon and Palestine is the struggle of good against evil.

He emphasized that the Afghanistan government also supports the Palestinian cause and people. “We sometimes see the government in Kabul releases pro-Palestinian statements. But as we know the conditions of Afghanistan set up obstacles ahead of spiritual support to the Palestinians. If there are no strong supports by the Afghan government, that is because the obstacles have not been cleared yet,” he noted. 

He praised the anti-occupation struggle of the Palestinians, saying that not only did they provide patterns for Afghan mujahideen but also they have inspired the Muslim world’s struggle against global imperialism. 

Fakori blasted the US hostile policies against Muslims especially in Lebanon and Palestine, saying that Washington and its allies are pressing to disarm “these fighters”, referring to the resistant groups who are pushing against Israeli expansionist policies. 

“Apparently, the Americans and Israelis are resolved to strip the resistant groups of their arms with which they fight Israeli occupation. This is the most difficult challenge ahead of fighters and I hope Washington and Tel Aviv would not realize their goals.” 

The Afghan lawmaker also lashed out at the policies of some Arab countries against the resistant groups. “These countries block the path of the anti-occupation fighters just for their own interests.” 

He blamed the Muslim world disunity, saying “unfortunately the Muslim countries are not united in the backing of resistant groups in Palestine, Lebanon, and other parts of the Muslim world. The reason is clear. Many of these countries have dependencies on the powers which do not favor these fighters and so block their activities. Especially Arab regimes, which are dependent on the US and are busy with weapons purchases from Washington, support the imperialism especially that of the US and Israeli regime in the region.” 

He asserted that these countries are blatantly under influence of this dependence. They neither openly nor secretly show support to Palestine and its resistance which is deeply unfortunate.” 

He, however, sounded upbeat about the future of the struggle against the Israeli occupation and American imperialism. “We hope that one day we see the victory of the Palestinians and also Muslim fighters in other Muslim states unite against the Israeli occupation and violation.”

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestinian Cause Israel Occupation Normalization

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz
Demonstrators Scuffle in Oregon Capital
California Wildfires Burns over 2 Million Acres
India Coronavirus Infections Overtake Brazil
Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

Iran Military Holds Massive Drill in Sea of Oman, Strait of Hormuz

Palestinians Hold Symbolic Burial of Coffin of Arab League to Protest Normalization with Israeli Regime
Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh Escapes Deadly Bomb Attack in Kabul
Scores Arrested at Protest over Hong Kong Election Delay
Israeli Regime Forces Beat Palestinian Teen