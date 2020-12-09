Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming?

Iraqi PM's Erbil Visit: Is Grand Deal With Kurdish Region Coming? The Iraqi PM visited Erbil and discussed oil, budget, and borders with the KRG. But the disputes remain sturdy as no side intends to make concessions

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Venezuela Captures 'US Spy' Targeting Oil Refineries: President Maduro Venezuela has captured "an American spy" with heavy weapons and money near two refineries in the state of Falcon, President Nicolas Maduro said.

Palestinians Condemn Israel-Bahrain Normalization Agreement as 'Stab in Back' Palestinians strongly denounced Bahrain-Israeli Regime agreement on normalizing ties, saying it is yet another "stab in the back" of Palestine by another Arab country after the occupying regime reached a similar deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last month.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country's southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran's Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan's First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as 'Fair' as Fiance Blasts It as 'Mockery of Justice' The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom's consulate in Turkey, accepted as "just rulings," the new verdict in the dissent columnist's trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as "a complete mockery of justice."

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia's Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country's northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv's alleged "military edge" in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people's protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President 'Hysterical' over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara's dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical".

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime's Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime's mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report envisages 'positive and constructive' prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

Qatar Hosts Intra-Afghan Peace Talks

US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Alwaght- The Qatari capital Doha hosted on Saturday talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban militant group, as part of efforts aimed at ending two decades of war in the country.

Representatives from the government in Kabul and those from the Taliban arrived in Doha for the much-awaited intra-Afghan negotiations, which is also attended by politicians from Afghanistan, international organizations and the United States.

Abdullah Abdullah, who is leading the Afghan government delegation, addressed the opening ceremony of the talks and underscored the need for a lasting peace in the country.

He said that if the two sides join hands "and honestly work for peace, the current ongoing misery in the country will end."

The Afghan government official also thanked the Taliban for their willingness to attend the peace talks, urging the militant group to support a deal that protects the interest of all Afghans.

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, whose country hosted the negotiations, said the long-warring parties "must make the decisive decision in line with the current challenges and rise above all form of division... by reaching an agreement on the basis of no victor and no vanquished.”

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad told reporters in a telephone briefing on Friday that the talks raise hopes of the war ending in the country but many challenges still remain.

"This is a new phase in diplomacy for peace in Afghanistan," Khalilzad said. "These negotiations are an important achievement, but there are ... significant challenges on the way to reaching an agreement."

The talks were held one day after the 19th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the United States that triggered the military invasion of Afghanistan by American troops.

The intra-Afghan talks were set to take place in March but have repeatedly been delayed over a prisoner exchange agreement made as part of the United States-Taliban deal signed in February.

Under the deal with the US, the Taliban agreed to stop their attacks on foreign forces in return for the US military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and prisoner swap with the government.

The Afghan government was a party neither to the negotiations nor to the deal, but it has been acting in accordance with its terms, including by agreeing to free the Taliban prisoners. 

The United States and its allies invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 shortly after the September 11 attacks. While the invasion ended the Taliban’s rule in the country, it has failed to eliminate the militant group.

American forces have since remained bogged down in Afghanistan through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and now, Donald Trump.

About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed, along with unknown numbers of Afghan troops and Taliban militants. Over 100,000 Afghans have been killed or injured since 2009 when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting casualties.

 

Afghanistan Peace Talks Taliban Doha

