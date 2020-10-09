Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Riyadh Agreement Failure Linked to Turkey and Qatar

Alwaght- Yemeni sources report heavy fighting in Abyan province (East of Aden) between militants loyal to Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and militias affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which has been described as the deadliest conflict since the Riyadh agreement was signed last November.

The renewed military conflict coincided with the return of resigned President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who had apparently traveled to the US for medical treatment. The developments re-assured this hypothesis that the pro-Qatari current in Hadi's government wanted to discourage him from making any changes to the cabinet structure, as such changes could undermine the influence of this powerful current.

While talks are underway to form a new government in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the escalation of military clashes in Abyan, can be seen as a sign of the failure of foreign efforts to maintain unity in the southern camp. However, this gap is widening day by day with the emergence of differences between Al-Islah Party and Hadi in person. Meanwhile, Ansarullah and popular committees have opened a new front in Ad Dali province, increasing military pressure on Mansour Hadi's forces.

Yemeni political scholar Mahmoud Al Taher described the clash between Yemeni government forces in Abyan and STC-affiliated forces as a sign that the South is reverting to its previous decision to suspend its coalition government with Mansour Hadi.

Southerners believe that consultations on the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement are being held in order to pave the way for military action against them and to reduce the areas under the control of the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in order to force the current to accept the outcome of the negotiations. Subsequently, this will reduce the STC's stake in the new government and the political benefits of the agreement.

In this situation, due to the various differences that exist in the consultations for the distribution of ministerial shares and also considering the opposing positions of the Al-Islah party, the possibility of reaching a consensus on the next government in accordance with the timetable specified in the mechanism for accelerating the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement will not be possible. In fact, it can be said that given the pessimistic view of the Riyadh agreement and Saudi plans, as well as the differences between the UAE and Saudi Arabia as the main parties supporting the agreement, there is clear coordination to defeat the Riyadh negotiations through a strategy of keeping the military situation unstable in order to delay the implementation of the agreement.

On the other hand, the unwillingness of Aden's political and military leaders to abandon the commercial and financial interests they derive from continuing the war should not be overlooked. Thus, it can be said that in addition to the opposition of the southerners, two powerful currents in Hadi’s government likewise do not want the Riyadh agreement to be achieved. The first, as mentioned, are the Muslim Brotherhood Party who are in line with the plans of Qatar and Turkey, which are aware of Hadi's efforts to reduce the power of Al-Islah Party in the cabinet, and the second, Mansour Hadi's associates, who are assessing the course of developments in Yemen thru the rise of the South, and the behind-the-scenes agreements between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi in the Riyadh Agreement, as well as the ceasefire negotiations between Riyadh and Sanaa, resulting in them becoming marginalized.

In these circumstances, it can be expected that as the war continues to expand and the Riyadh agreement falls, the military situation will get out of the control of Saudi Arabia more than ever before. The continuation of this situation can strengthen the influence of other regional countries, including Turkey and Qatar, using ideological influence and the relocation of their agents into Yemeni state institutions.

In addition to Turkey's increasing dissenting comments against Saudi Arabia and the UAE on Yemen in recent months, some Yemeni sources have raised rumors that armed groups affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood in Abyan have used drones that have been recently developed by Turkey.

The source has said, since last May, Turkish officers in Shabwa province have been training armed forces with Qatar's budget under the supervision of Yemen's Transport Minister Saleh al-Jubwani on how to navigate drones.

In this regard, media close to Saudi Arabia have reported the acquisition of a recording of Abdou Farhan al-Mikhlafi, known as Salem, the military leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Taiz that contains statements regarding Turkey's promises in providing weapons and vehicles for the People's Mobilization Forces and the Brotherhood-led army forces.

 

